MLB Picks Today: Expert MLB Picks for

Monday, August 17

There will be no shortage of action Monday with 11 games scheduled to be played across baseball. That includes a doubleheader between the St. Louis Cardinals and Cincinnati Reds. Let's sift through the betting options and highlight three of the top wagers to consider.

Mike Barner's season record: 70-47-1 (+11.35 units)

Use the best sportsbook promos from the best MLB betting sites this baseball season. The BetMGM bonus code gets new players one of the best welcome bonuses in the industry.

MLB Picks Today: Expert Betting Tips and Analysis

Chicago Cubs vs. Chicago White Sox Betting Picks

Both teams to score 3+ runs (-105) at DraftKings for 1 Unit

This should be a fun series between two teams that can score in bunches. The Cubs have scored the second-most runs in baseball, while the White Sox have produced the eighth-most. They also both rank inside the top eight in home runs and OPS. Starting for the Cubs is Shota Imanaga, who has pitched well with a 3.74 ERA and a 3.82 xERA. However, the White Sox and their powerful lineup could be a matchup problem for him. Imanaga has allowed 1.8 HR/9 this season, which includes him giving up six homers across his last three starts.

The White Sox will turn to Luis Castillo, who has a 4.96 ERA that is backed by a 4.63 xERA. His 1.35 WHIP is a concern, and his 20.9% strikeout rate is on pace to be the worst mark of his career. Behind him is an overworked bullpen that has seen Grant Taylor, Sean Newcomb, Bryan Hudson and Huascar Brazoban each pitch in two of the last three days. Both teams have the potential to emerge from this matchup with at least three runs.

Cash in at Caesars Sportsbook this MLB season and use the Caesars Sportsbook promo code for one of the top MLB betting promos.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Detroit Tigers Betting Picks

Both teams to score 3+ runs (-110) at DraftKings for 1 Unit

The Tigers scored five runs in their loss to the White Sox on Sunday, while the Pirates produced eight runs in a win over the Red Sox. The Pirates are up to third in baseball in runs scored, while the Tigers rank 12th. The Tigers scored at least three runs in eight straight games, while the Pirates reached that threshold in five of their last nine contests.

Offense might not be difficult to come by for both teams in this matchup with Framber Valdez facing Carmen Mlodzinski. Valdez is the more established starter, but he is having a down season with his 4.26 ERA and 4.41 xERA. He has been especially bad on the road, where he has a bloated 1.44 WHIP. Mlodzinski has produced a 1.40 WHIP for the season while both starting and coming out of the bullpen for the Pirates. He hasn't thrown more than 63 pitches in an outing since the middle of June, so we could see the lot of the Pirates bullpen.

Kansas City Royals vs. Athletics Betting Picks

Royals -0.5 RL first 5 innings (-140) at DraftKings for 1 Unit

Neither the Royals nor Athletics are playing well. The Athletics have a -174 run differential, while the Royals are -111 in that department. That's two of the three worst marks in baseball. The Royals do have an edge with this game being played in Kansas City, as they are 29-30 at home. The Athletics are 26-35 on the road.

The starting pitching matchup also works in the Royals' favor. They will start Michael Wacha, who has allowed three or fewer runs in eight of his last 10 starts. He has a 1.05 WHIP at home, with opponents batting .213 against him in Kansas City. The A's have been productive at their hitter-friendly home park, but they have the worst road OPS (.644) in baseball. Mason Barnett will oppose the Royals after giving up 11 runs (10 earned) over his last two outings. In addition to his 1.46 WHIP at Triple-A this year, he has a 1.45 WHIP over 38 innings in the majors. Let's take the lackluster bullpens out of the equation and just bet the Royals to have the lead through five innings.

Check in on one of the top sports betting apps when you sign up with the bet365 bonus code for your baseball betting.

MLB Picks Recap

Cubs vs. White Sox: Both teams to score 3+ runs (-105 at DraftKings)

Pirates vs. Tigers: Both teams to score 3+ runs (-110 at DraftKings)

Royals -0.5 RL first 5 innings (-140 at DraftKings)

All Plays - 1 Unit