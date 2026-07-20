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MLB Picks Today: Expert MLB Picks for

Monday, July 20

We have a lot of matchups to digest with 15 games on the schedule Monday. Among the highlights will be the Philadelphia Phillies hosting the Los Angeles Dodgers. Let's dive into the betting options and highlight three of the top wagers to consider.

Mike Barner's season record: 58-36-1 (+12.08 units)

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MLB Picks Today: Expert Betting Tips and Analysis

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Betting Picks

Phillies ML (-133) at Circa Sports for 1 Unit

The Phillies have a significant starting pitching advantage for this matchup with Cristopher Sanchez facing Emmet Sheehan. Sheehan misses a lot of bats, but he has given up 1.6 HR/9. One of the main reasons is that he has allowed a 10.2 percent barrel rate for his career. Sanchez has only allowed 0.9 HR/9 on his way to recording a 2.62 ERA and 3.21 xERA this season. Sanchez has been even better at home, where opponents are batting .188 against him. That has helped him generate a 0.93 WHIP in Philadelphia.

Not only do the Phillies have a pitching advantage in this game, but the Dodgers might be tired after playing a doubleheader against the Yankees on Sunday. The games were played in New York, with the second one being the Sunday Night Baseball matchup. This is not an ideal travel or rest situation, tilting the scales in the Phillies' favor even more.

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Atlanta Braves vs. San Diego Padres Betting Picks

Braves ML (-141) at Circa Sports for 1 Unit

The Braves remain atop the NL East, thanks in large part to their 29-19 record at home. That's where they will be Monday with Bryce Elder on the mound. Before the All-Star break, Elder had an 11.00 ERA and 2.17 WHIP over his previous four starts. However, three of those outings came on the road, where he has a 1.35 WHIP for the season. At home, he has a 1.18 WHIP.

The Padres are only 22-26 on the road and improving on that record won't be easy with JP Sears on the mound. Through four starts, he has a 5.03 ERA and a 5.39 xERA. In his career, he has a 4.54 ERA and a 4.50 xERA. One of his biggest problems is keeping hitters inside the ballpark. He has given up 1.6 HR/9 for his career, which is noteworthy because the Braves have hit the fifth-most home runs in baseball. Atlanta could score in bunches in this matchup.

Chicago Cubs vs. Detroit Tigers Betting Picks

Both teams to score 4+ runs (-140) at DraftKings for 1 Unit

The weather should favor scoring in this game. Not only will the temperature be in the 80s, but there will be wind blowing out. The Cubs have loved hitting at home this season, posting a .781 OPS in Chicago. On the road, they have a .718 OPS.

The starting pitching matchup also favors both teams to have productive nights at the plate. Starting for the Tigers is Jack Flaherty, who has a 10.8% walk rate that has left him with a 1.41 WHIP. On the road, he has a staggering 1.75 WHIP. The Cubs will deploy Jameson Taillon, who will be making his first start in the majors since June 7 because of a hamstring injury. He wasn't pitching well before landing on the IL, allowing 20 home runs over 67.2 innings. Both teams could breeze past four runs in this game.

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MLB Picks Recap

Phillies ML (-133 at Circa Sports)

Braves ML (-141 at Circa Sports)

Cubs vs. Tigers: Both teams to score 4+ runs (-140 at DraftKings)

All Plays - 1 Unit