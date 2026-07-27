The best MLB bets for Monday's slate include one on the Reds, who sendfireballer Chase Burns to the mound to face the Guardians.

MLB Picks Today: Expert MLB Picks for

Monday, July 27

There will be no shortage of action across baseball Monday with 24 teams set to take the field. While there are some aces scheduled to be on the mound, there are also some underwhelming starters on the docket who could allow runs in bunches. Let's dive into the betting market and highlight three wagers to consider.

Mike Barner's season record: 63-37-1 (+14.92 units)

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MLB Picks Today: Expert Betting Tips and Analysis

Cincinnati Reds vs. Cleveland Guardians Betting Picks

Reds -0.5 RL first five innings (-130) at DraftKings for 1 Unit

The Guardians have lost five straight games to fall out of first place in the AL Central. They are 3-7 over their last 10 games and now have a -18 run differential for the season. Their lineup will be challenged in this matchup with Chase Burns starting for the Reds. In 19 starts this season, he has allowed two or fewer runs 16 times. His 28.6 percent strikeout rate has helped him record a 1.11 WHIP.

Starting for the Guardians will be Slade Cecconi, who is almost the polar opposite of Burns. He only has an 18.0 percent strikeout rate on his way to posting a 1.45 WHIP. Another issue for him has been his inability to keep hitters inside the ballpark. Since thse start of last season, he has allowed a total of 39 home runs. Let's take the bullpens out of this and roll with the Reds to have the lead through five innings.

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Boston Red Sox at Athletics Betting Picks

Red Sox 2.5 team total first five innings: OVER (-125) at DraftKings for 1 Unit

Looking at their overall numbers for the season doesn't paint the entire picture for the Red Sox. They have played much better lately, thanks in large part to their lineup. Over their last 20 games, they have averaged 5.2 runs. They also beefed up their lineup over the weekend by acquiring Curtis Mead in a trade with the Nationals. He has a .369 wOBA and a .246 ISO this season.

The Athletics are in a tough spot with Jack Perkins on the mound. The young righty has not made it past five innings in any of his seven starts. In six of them, he allowed at least three earned runs. A main issue for him this season has been his 1.42 WHIP and allowing 1.6 HR/9. The Red Sox could score early and often in this matchup.

Chicago White Sox vs. New York Yankees Betting Picks

Race to 6 runs: NEITHER (-105) at DraftKings for 1 Unit

The Yankees are in a tough spot after having lost to the Phillies in Philadelphia on Sunday Night Baseball. They now travel to Chicago without three of their top hitters in Aaron Judge (ribs), Giancarlo Stanton (calf) and Cody Bellinger (hamstring). Even with them taking two of three games against the Phillies, they only totaled eight runs in the series. Since June 18, the Yankees have scored at least six runs in a game just two times. Noah Schultz hasn't been great for the White Sox, but with the limited options that the Yankees have right now, asking them to score at least six runs in this game might be a tall order.

Runs could also be difficult to come by for the White Sox with Max Fried on the mound for the Yankees. Although Fried only threw 57 pitches in his first start off the injured list, he logged five scoreless innings against the Pirates. He gave up just one hit and posted seven strikeouts, lowering his WHIP to 0.96 for the year. With the expectation that he at least approaches 70 pitches in this outing, he could last five or six innings.

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MLB Picks Recap

Reds -0.5 RL first five innings (-130 at DraftKings)

Red Sox 2.5 team total first five innings: OVER (-125 at DraftKings)

White Sox vs. Yankees: Race to 6 runs: NEITHER (-105 at DraftKings)

All Plays - 1 Unit