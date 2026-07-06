MLB Picks Today: Expert MLB Picks for

Monday, July 6

The week starts off with eight games on the schedule Monday. One of the more noteworthy matchups features the Tampa Bay Rays hosting the slumping New York Yankees. Let's dig into the entire slate and highlight three of the top wagers to consider.

Mike Barner's season record: 50-35-1 (+6.51 units)

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MLB Picks Today: Expert Betting Tips and Analysis

Tampa Bay Rays vs. New York Yankees Betting Picks

Yankees Under 7.5 hits (-135) at DraftKings for 1 Unit

Race to 6 runs: Neither (-155) at DraftKings for 1 Unit

The Yankees couldn't look much worse than they have lately. They are 1-9 over their last 10 games and have struggled in just about every facet of the game. Their defense has been dreadful, their bullpen has been hit hard, and their lineup isn't producing at the plate. During that 10-game span, they averaged only 2.7 runs. A major reason for their lack of offense is that they averaged 4.9 hits a night during that stretch. In each of their last nine games, they have produced seven or fewer hits.

Starting the series opener for the Rays is Griffin Jax, who has allowed five or fewer hits in five straight starts and has a 1.13 WHIP at home this season. Behind him is a bullpen with a 1.26 WHIP. Given how bad the Yankees have been, it's difficult to have any faith in them emerging from this matchup with at least eight hits.

For our second wager in this game, let's take both teams to score fewer than six runs. We've already detailed the Yankees' futility at the plate. The Rays have been more productive, but they have a difficult matchup against Cam Schlittler. Although he was roughed up by the Tigers in his last start, he has a 3.15 xERA and a 0.96 WHIP for the season. On the road, he has a 0.78 WHIP. Don't be surprised if the Rays also have a difficult time scoring.

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Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets Betting Picks

Braves team total 4.5 runs: Over (+104) at FanDuel for 1 Unit

The Braves have won two of the first three games against the Mets with their lineup taking center stage. They scored five runs in Friday's win, then followed that up with 14 more runs in a victory Saturday. While Sunday brought a loss, it was their pitching staff that let them down. They racked up nine runs and now rank eighth in baseball in runs scored.

The Mets might be fighting an uphill battle to hold the Braves at bay Monday with Freddy Peralta on the mound. He has been underwhelming on the road, posting a 4.62 xFIP and a 1.54 WHIP away from New York. Over his last two road starts, he gave up a combined 15 runs. His strikeout rate has dropped to 21.8 percent this season, which is far below his career mark of 29.1 percent. The Braves have the potential to score early and often in this matchup.

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MLB Picks Recap

Yankees Under 7.5 hits (-135 at DraftKings)

Rays vs. Yankees: Race to 6 runs: Neither (-155 at DraftKings)

Braves team total 4.5 runs: Over (+104 at FanDuel)

All Plays - 1 Unit