MLB Picks Today: Expert MLB Picks for

Monday, June 1

There will only be nine games played across baseball on Monday, but the slate won't be short on drama. Among the exciting matchups is the Arizona Diamondbacks hosting the Los Angeles Dodgers. Let's sift through the wagering options and highlight three of the top bets to consider.

Mike Barner's season record: 31-25-1 (+0.68 units)

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MLB Picks Today: Expert Betting Tips and Analysis

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Betting Picks

Both teams to score 3+ runs (-120) at DraftKings for 1 Unit

The Dodgers rank third in baseball in runs scored, while the Diamondbacks are 12th. The Dodgers bring a ton of power to the plate, hitting the third-most home runs. Although the Diamondbacks don't have a ton of power, they have been more productive at home. The D-Backs have a .745 OPS in Arizona, compared to a .669 OPS on the road.

The starting pitching matchup for this game is RHP Emmet Sheehan against LHP Eduardo Rodriguez. Sheehan has a 1.55 WHIP on the road this season and has allowed 2.3 HR/9 away from Los Angeles. Rodriguez has what appears to be an impressive 2.31 ERA, but his 4.44 xERA paints a less impressive picture. Rodriguez pitches to contact, posting just an 18.0 percent strikeout rate. Both teams are in a favorable position to score at least three runs.

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Tampa Bay Rays vs. Detroit Tigers Betting Picks

Rays ML (-150) at theScore for 1 Unit

The Rays have been one of the biggest surprises in baseball, recording a 36-20 record that has them atop the AL East. One of the main reasons for their success is how well they have played at home. They are 15-14 on the road, but 21-6 at home. They have lost just two home games since May 1. One of those losses came in extra innings.

The Tigers come into this matchup cold, going 2-8 over their last 10 games. They have been a disaster on the road, posting an 8-24 record away from Detroit for the season. RHP Griffin Jax will start again for the Rays, and he has a 1.19 WHIP over six outings since moving into the starting rotation. The Tigers turn to Ty Madden (forearm), who is set to come off the 10-day injured list to start. If there is a setback, Troy Melton would get the ball.

Cincinnati Reds vs. Kansas City Royals Betting Picks

Reds to bat in the bottom of the 9th inning: NO (-145) at DraftKings for 1 Unit

The Reds will likely be shorthanded for this game after Elly De La Cruz suffered a hamstring injury Sunday. However, they will have the electric Chase Burns on the mound. He has given up two or fewer runs in 10 of his 11 starts, leaving him with a 1.96 ERA for the season. His xERA is also excellent at 2.89, and he is missing plenty of bats with his 28.9 percent strikeout rate. After allowing a 45.7 percent hard-hit rate last season, he has given up a 37.6 percent hard-hit rate this year.

The Royals already have problems at the plate, scoring the fewest runs in baseball. Facing Burns likely won't help them improve in that department. Another reason to like the Reds to win this game is that the Royals are 7-20 on the road. There is a lot of juice that comes with taking the Reds on the moneyline, so let's get that down a bit by betting them to not need to hit in the bottom of the ninth inning.

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MLB Picks Recap

Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers: Both teams to score 3+ runs (-120 DraftKings)

Rays ML (-150 theScore)

Reds to bat in the bottom of the 9th inning: NO (-145 DraftKings)

All Plays - 1 Unit