MLB Picks Today: Expert MLB Picks for

Monday, June 15

Baseball begins the week with 10 games on the schedule Monday. Among the highlight matchups is the first game of a series between the Dodgers and Rays. Let's dig into the wagering options and highlight three bets that could prove to be profitable.

Mike Barner's season record: 38-29-1 (+2.33 units)

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MLB Picks Today: Expert Betting Tips and Analysis

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Tampa Bay Rays Betting Picks

Dodgers ML (-155) at theScore for 1 Unit

The Dodgers return home from a six-game road trip in which they went 3-3. They just lost two out of three against the White Sox, dropping their road record to 23-15 for the season. At home, they are 22-12. They will try to get back in the win column with Eric Lauer on the mound. After struggling with the Blue Jays earlier in the season, Lauer has a 2.76 ERA and a 0.86 WHIP over three outings with the Dodgers.

Starting for the Rays is Nick Martinez, who has a 4.45 xERA that is less encouraging than his 2.43 ERA. He pitches to contact, posting a 13.8% strikeout rate this season. That's a recipe for disaster against the Dodgers, who have the highest OPS in baseball. There is plenty of juice that comes with taking the Dodgers on the moneyline, but it is still an appealing option.

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Washington Nationals vs. Kansas City Royals Betting Picks

Nationals team total 4.5 runs: OVER (-115) at FanDuel for 1 Unit

The Nationals have one of the more dangerous lineups in baseball. They rank first in runs scored and fourth in OPS. They are tied for the sixth-most home runs, which is even more impressive when you factor in them having the 11th-lowest strikeout rate. Across their last 10 games, they have averaged 6.2 runs.

Trying to slow down the Nationals will be Mitch Spence, who recorded a 6.54 ERA and 1.40 WHIP over 10 starts at Triple-A this year. In his lone outing with the Royals, he was touched up for six runs over four innings by the Yankees. Across 240 career innings in the big leagues, he has a 4.69 xERA and a 1.42 WHIP. This is a great spot for the Nationals to score in bunches again.

Pittsburgh Pirates at Athletics Betting Picks

Pirates team total 4.5 runs: OVER (-140) at DraftKings for 1 Unit

The Athletics allowed 23 runs to the Rockies on Sunday in the last game of their series in Las Vegas. In their six-game homestand there, they allowed a total of 55 runs. They return to Sacramento on Monday, which has also been a hitter's haven. The Athletics have a 6.07 ERA and a 1.65 WHIP at home for the season. They have given up 60 home runs at home, which is tied for the most in baseball.

The Pirates upgraded their lineup during the offseason, which has resulted in them being tied for fourth in runs scored and sixth in OPS. Not having Oneil Cruz (hand) right now is a big loss, but they can still exploit this hitter-friendly environment. They will take on J.T. Ginn, who has a 5.13 xFIP and a 1.63 WHIP at home. Behind him is an A's bullpen that has a 4.80 ERA and 1.41 WHIP. The Pirates could score early and often in this matchup.

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MLB Picks Recap

Dodgers ML (-155 theScore)

Nationals team total 4.5 runs: OVER (-115 FanDuel)

Pirates team total 4.5 runs: OVER (-140 DraftKings)

All Plays - 1 Unit