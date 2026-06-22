MLB Picks Today: Expert MLB Picks for

Monday, June 22

We have a busy schedule Monday with 13 games on the table. However, there is rain in the forecast for a couple of games, so be sure to check for potential postponements before placing your wagers. With that in mind, here are three of the top bets to consider.

Mike Barner's season record: 42-31-1 (+3.62 units)

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MLB Picks Today: Expert Betting Tips and Analysis

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Kansas City Royals Betting Picks

Rays to bat in the bottom of the 9th inning: NO (-135) at DraftKings for 1 Unit

With their 4-3 victory Sunday, the Rays took two out of three in their three-game home series against the Nationals. They have thrived at home all season, posting a 26-10 record in St. Petersburg. The Royals struggle on the road, posting a 13-24 record away from Kansas City.

Not only do the Rays have the advantage of this game being at home, but they will have Drew Rasmussen on the mound. He has given up one or no runs in four of his last five starts. For the season, he has a 2.59 ERA that is supported by a 2.94 xERA. For his career, he has a 2.85 ERA and a 3.30 xERA. The Royals enter this game with a .669 OPS on the road, so combine that with this unfavorable matchup and they will be fighting an uphill battle. Betting the Rays on the moneyline comes with a lot of juice, so let's take them to win without needing to bat in the bottom of the ninth inning at more favorable odds.

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New York Yankees at Detroit Tigers Betting Picks

Yankees ML (-125) at Circa Sports for 1 Unit

The Yankees were outscored 14-3 by the Cincinnati Reds while losing their last two games. That was the first time that they lost consecutive games since June 2 and June 3 against the Cleveland Guardians. The Yankees have the best record in the American League at 46-30, mainly because they have not lost more than two games in a row since dropping three straight from May 20 through May 22.

As the Yankees look to get back in the win column, they will have Gerrit Cole on the mound. He has allowed two or fewer runs in four of five starts since coming off the injured list. After throwing a season high 90 pitches in his last outing, he shouldn't have a limited pitch count moving forward. The Tigers will counter with Framber Valdez, who has a 4.49 xERA and a 1.35 WHIP. The Yankees have the second-highest OPS in baseball against left-handed pitchers, so this is a favorable matchup for them to come away with a victory.

Milwaukee Brewers at Cincinnati Reds Betting Picks

Brewers ML (-155) at theScore for 1 Unit

The Reds are the only team with a losing record in the NL Central. They are 9.5 games behind the Brewers, who sit atop the division. The Brewers have been excellent at home, but they are also 21-14 on the road. They will receive a boost to their rotation in this game with Brandon Woodruff (shoulder) set to come off the IL and start. He threw 82 pitches in his last rehab outing, so he shouldn't be on much of a pitch limit. Before suffering his injury, the veteran hurler had a 3.17 xERA and a 1.03 WHIP.

Starting for the Reds will be Brady Singer, who has a 5.32 ERA and an even worse 5.79 xERA. His strikeout rate has dropped to 17.1%, which is on pace to be the lowest mark of his career. His inability to miss bats has contributed to his 1.61 WHIP and him giving up a whopping 2.3 HR/9. Left-handed pitchers have limited the Brewers to a .684 OPS, but they have a .756 OPS versus righties. This starting pitching mismatch could help the Brewers extend their lead in the division over the Reds.

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MLB Picks Recap

Rays to bat in the bottom of the 9th inning: NO (-135 at DraftKings)

Yankees ML (-125 at Circa Sports)

Brewers ML (-155 at theScore)

All Plays - 1 Unit