MLB Picks Today: Expert MLB Picks for

Monday, June 29

There will be no shortage of action across the majors Monday with 13 games on the schedule. There will be multiple games played in very warm weather, which could lead to a lot scoring. With that in mind, here are three of the top wagers to consider.

Mike Barner's season record: 45-34-1 (+2.75 units)

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MLB Picks Today: Expert Betting Tips and Analysis

Chicago Cubs vs. San Diego Padres Betting Picks

Both teams to score 4+ runs (-110) at DraftKings for 1 Unit

The forecast for this game is for the temperatures to be in the mid-to-high 80s with winds blowing out at Wrigley Field. That's great hitting weather. The Cubs already love hitting at home, posting a .761 OPS there. The Padres are expected to deploy Griffin Canning, who has a 5.18 xERA and a 1.66 WHIP. He gives up 1.7 HR/9, so the Cubs could score early and often in this matchup.

This favorable weather for home runs also benefits the Padres with Shota Imanaga starting for the Cubs. Imanaga has a 3.65 xERA and a 1.05 WHIP, but he has a fatal flaw. After giving up 1.9 HR/9 last season, he has allowed 2.0 HR/9 this year. Over his last six starts, he gave up at least three home runs in four of them. Both teams are in a favorable position to emerge from this game with at least four runs.

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Pittsburgh Pirates at Philadelphia Phillies Betting Picks

Pirates team total 2.5 runs first five innings: OVER (+114) at DraftKings for 1 Unit

We have another warm game here with temperatures expected to be in the mid-to-low 80s. The Pirates scored nine runs in their win over the Reds on Sunday, marking the fourth time over their last seven games that they have scored at least seven runs. Although they are currently without Oneil Cruz (hand) and Spencer Horwitz (hamstring), their lineup did receive a boost with Konnor Griffin returning Friday. In two games since coming off the IL, he is 3-for-9 with a home run.

The Pirates will take their hacks against Aaron Nola, who has given up 1.9 HR/9. His 1.45 WHIP is on pace to the highest mark of his career, which complicates his home run issues. His 23.2 percent strikeout rate is also more than three percentage points lower than his career mark. When these two teams met in Pittsburgh, the Pirates touched up Nola for six runs over 3.2 innings. Don't be surprised if he struggles against them again in this rematch.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Cincinnati Reds Betting Picks

Brewers ML (-148) at Circa Sports for 1 Unit

Despite losing their last two games, the Brewers remain atop the NL Central, leading the Cubs by 5.5 games. A lot of their success has come at home, where they are 26-17. Overall, they have a +120 run differential that is the second-highest mark in baseball. Monday's starter will be Robert Gasser, who has a 3.12 xERA that indicates he has pitched better than his 4.50 ERA would lead one to believe.

The Reds are a modest 20-21 on the road, but their lineup could be severely compromised for this game. Elly De La Cruz sprained his ankle in Sunday's loss to the Pirates and manager Terry Francona said that De La Cruz will be re-evaluated Monday. In that same game, Eugenio Suarez was hit on the left hand/wrist and forced to depart early. Initial X-rays were inconclusive and he is expected to undergo additional imaging on Monday. As if them potentially being out isn't bad enough, Nick Lodolo will be on the mound for the Reds. He has a 1.52 WHIP and has allowed eight home runs across just 46.2 innings. The Brewers are in a great spot to come away with this victory.

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MLB Picks Recap

Cubs vs. Padres: Both teams to score 4+ runs (-110 at DraftKings)

Pirates team total 2.5 runs first five innings: OVER (+114 at DraftKings)

Brewers ML (-148 at Circa Sports)

All Plays - 1 Unit