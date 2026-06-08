MLB Picks Today: Expert MLB Picks for

Monday, June 8

We have a limited eight-game schedule to begin the week Monday. There are still some highlight matchups, though, including the Cleveland Guardians hosting the New York Yankees on FS1. Let's dive into the slate and highlight three wagers to consider.

Mike Barner's season record: 34-28-1 (-0.03 units)

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MLB Picks Today: Expert Betting Tips and Analysis

Los Angeles Angels vs. Houston Astros Betting Picks

Astros ML first 5 innings (-120) at FanDuel for 1 Unit

Astros team total 4.5 runs: Over (-120) at DraftKings for 1 Unit

The Astros have a significant advantage in terms of the starting pitching matchup for this game. They will start Spencer Arrighetti, who has given up two or fewer earned runs in eight of his nine starts. A key to his success has been lowering his WHIP from 1.42 last season to 1.18 this year. Also, he has given up just 0.5 HR/9. Last year, he permitted 1.5 HR/9.

Starting for the Angels is Grayson Rodriguez, who has given up 20 runs (19 earned) over 18 innings. He has been wild, walking 11 batters on his way to a 1.89 WHIP. He has also allowed four home runs. The last time he pitched in the majors was in 2024 when he had a 26.5 percent strikeout rate. He has a 19.8 percent strikeout rate this year, which is a major concern given his injury history.

There are two appealing bets to attack this matchup. First is to take the Astros to have the lead through five innings. Second is to take the over for their team total for the entire game. Not only has Rodriguez been awful, but so has the Angels' bullpen. Their bullpen has a 4.96 ERA and a 1.51 WHIP. The reason for taking the Astros to have the lead through five innings instead of the moneyline for the entire game is that their bullpen has also been bad, posting a 4.98 ERA and a 1.42 WHIP.

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Philadelphia Phillies at Toronto Blue Jays Betting Picks

Phillies -0.5 RL first 5 innings (-128) at FanDuel for 1 Unit

Cristopher Sanchez entered his last start having thrown five straight scoreless outings. That streak ended, but he still gave up just one run over seven innings against the Padres. He has followed up his 2.50 ERA and 3.02 xERA last season with a 1.46 ERA and 2.83 xERA this season. His 29.5 percent strikeout rate is on pace to be the highest mark of his career, and his WHIP is excellent at 1.09. He could be an especially difficult matchup for the Blue Jays, who have a .655 OPS against left-handed pitchers.

The Blue Jays will turn to their own lefty in Patrick Corbin, who has been serviceable with his 3.98 ERA. However, his 5.28 xERA indicates that he hasn't pitched that well. He's also not missing many bats with his 15.8 percent strikeout rate. Sanchez is one of the best pitchers in baseball and is facing a team that struggles against lefties. Regression could be coming for Corbin, so when everything is added together, the Phillies are in a favorable spot to have the lead through five innings.

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MLB Picks Recap

Astros ML first 5 innings (-120 FanDuel)

Astros team total 4.5 runs: OVER (-120 DraftKings)

Phillies -0.5 RL first 5 innings (-128 FanDuel)

All Plays - 1 Unit