MLB Picks Today: Expert MLB Picks for

Monday, May 18

Baseball begins the week with 14 games on the schedule Monday. That leaves us with a bevy of wagering opportunities to consider. Let's help narrow down the field and focus on three of the top options to consider.

Mike Barner's season record: 26-18-1 (+3.89 units)

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MLB Picks Today: Expert Betting Tips and Analysis

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Baltimore Orioles Betting Picks

Rays ML (-144) at FanDuel for 1 Unit

The Rays are 7-3 over their last 10 games and have a three-game lead atop the AL East. They are 16-5 at home, which is where this game will be played. The Orioles are a disappointing 21-26 to begin the season, including 9-14 on the road. The big difference between these two teams is that the Rays have a +25 run differential, while the Orioles are -44.

The Orioles will start Trevor Rogers, who has a bloated 1.54 WHIP through seven starts. After allowing just 70 hits over 109.2 innings last season, Rogers has already given up 40 hits over 34.1 innings. In three of the left-hander's last four starts, he has given up at least four runs. Starting for the Rays is Shane McClanahan, who has a 3.28 xERA and a 0.98 WHIP. The Rays have an edge on the mound and the advantage of this game being played at home. That combination gives them an excellent opportunity to earn the victory.

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Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers Betting Picks

Cubs to bat in the bottom of the ninth inning: NO (-130) at DraftKings for 1 Unit

The Cubs and Brewers are separated by 1.5 games in the NL Central. The Cubs are in first place, thanks to their 18-5 record at home. They will have their ace Shota Imanaga on the mound, who limited the loaded Braves lineup to two runs over seven innings in his last outing. He has a 2.32 ERA through nine starts that is supported by his 2.90 xERA. The southpaw is missing more bats, increasing his strikeout rate from 20.6 percent last season to 28.0% this year.

As good as the Brewers have been, they won't have one of their top starters on the mound for this game. Brandon Sproat will make his ninth appearance of the season despite having a 1.53 WHIP and giving up eight home runs over 36 innings. The Cubs have scored the fourth-most runs in baseball, so don't expect Sproat to be the one to slow them down. Betting the Cubs on the moneyline comes with a lot of juice, so taking them to win without needing to bat in the bottom of the ninth inning comes with better odds.

Minnesota Twins vs. Houston Astros Betting Picks

Twins ML (-115) at BetMGM for 1 Unit

Neither the Twins nor the Astros are playing well. The Twins are 21-26 and the Astros are 19-29. Both will have underwhelming pitchers on the mound when Kendry Rojas faces Tatsuya Imai. Rojas has not thrown more than 60 pitches in any of his three appearances, so the Twins should feature their bullpen heavily. Imai has a 2.05 WHIP and has allowed 13 runs over 12.2 innings. Another big issue for the Astros in this game is the injuries to their lineup. Jose Altuve (oblique), Yainer Diaz (oblique) and Carlos Correa (ankle) are all out.

The Twins have a 13-13 record at home that doesn't exactly stand out, but the Astros being 7-15 on the road is noteworthy. Houston has pitching issues, an injury-riddled lineup and will be on the road. In this battle between two teams with losing records, the advantage goes to the Twins.

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MLB Picks Recap

Rays ML (-144 FanDuel)

Cubs to bat in the bottom of the ninth inning: NO (-130 DraftKings)

Twins ML (-115 BetMGM)

All Plays - 1 Unit