MLB Picks Today: Expert MLB Picks for

Monday, May 25

Memorial Day brings plenty of early start times across baseball. In total, 26 teams will be in action. Let's focus on the evening games and highlight three of the top wagers to consider.

Mike Barner's season record: 30-20-1 (+5.02 units)

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MLB Picks Today: Expert Betting Tips and Analysis

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Miami Marlins Betting Picks

Blue Jays -0.5 RL First 5 Innings (-114) at FanDuel for 1 Unit

The Blue Jays have played better lately, going 6-3 over their last nine games. This game being played in Toronto could be key for their continued success. They are 15-12 at home, versus 10-16 on the road. The Marlins are 18-15 at home, but just 7-14 on the road.

Also working in the Blue Jays favor is that Trey Yesavage will be on the mound. He has a 1.07 WHIP and has allowed a total of three runs over 25.1 innings. In 39.1 career innings in the majors, he has yet to give up a home run. Starting for the Marlins will be Janson Junk, who has given up 19 runs over his last three starts. On the road, he has a 1.44 WHIP for the season. Given the starting pitching matchup and the location of this game, the Blue Jays are in a favorable position to emerge from the fifth inning with a lead.

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Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros Betting Picks

Rangers ML First 5 Innings (-125) at DraftKings for 1 Unit

Even with the Astros winning three straight games, they ae 23-31 for the season. Injuries are mounting, especially within their lineup. Jose Altuve (oblique) and Yainer Diaz (oblique) are both on the injured list, and Yordan Alvarez is currently dealing with back spasms that put his status for Monday in doubt. He did not play Sunday against the Cubs after being lifted early from Saturday's matchup.

Starting the first game of this series for the Astros is Tatsuya Imai, who has given up at least three runs and pitched fewer than five innings in four of his five starts. His 14 walks over 17.1 innings have contributed to his bloated 1.79 WHIP. Rangers starter Kumar Rocker can also have control issues, but he has given up two or fewer runs in six of his nine appearances. The Rangers could jump on Imai early and Rocker has the potential to make a lead hold up with the Astros having a limited lineup.

Athletics vs. Seattle Mariners Betting Picks

Both Teams to Score 4+ Runs (+105) at DraftKings for 1 Unit

The Athletics have performed well in their hitter-friendly home park, sporting a .781 OPS there. On the road, they only have a .683 OPS. They will try to stay hot at home with the Mariners deploying the duo of Luis Castillo and Bryce Miller on Monday. Castillo, who has a 5.53 xERA and a 1.55 WHIP, will start and Miller will follow him. Miller has pitched well in two appearances since coming off the IL, but he had a 1.41 WHIP over 18 starts last year.

The Athletics will start Aaron Civale, who has a 4.90 xERA and a 1.39 WHIP. He is having problems keeping hitters inside the ballpark, allowing 1.6 HR/9. His strikeout rate is also a pedestrian 16.5 percent. Given the friendly hitting environment and the lackluster pitching matchup, both of these teams could have big nights at the plate.

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MLB Picks Recap

Blue Jays -0.5 RL First 5 Innings (-114 FanDuel)

Rangers ML First 5 Innings (-125 DraftKings)

Athletics vs. Mariners: Both Teams to Score 4+ Runs (+105 DraftKings)

All Plays - 1 Unit