MLB Picks Today: Expert MLB Picks for

Monday, May 4

There will be no shortage of action Monday with 12 games scheduled across baseball. We'll see some aces take the mound, including Tarik Skubal and Yoshinobu Yamamoto. Let's dive into the slate and highlight three of the top wagers to consider.

Mike Barner's season record: 20-12-1 (+4.99 units)

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MLB Picks Today: Expert Betting Tips and Analysis

Los Angeles Dodgers at Houston Astros Betting Picks

Dodgers -0.5 RL first five innings (-135) at DraftKings for 1 Unit

The Dodgers broke their four-game losing streak with a win over the Cardinals on Sunday. During the streak, they scored two or fewer runs in all four of the games. Even with that factored in, the Dodgers have scored seventh-most runs in baseball. They also have the second highest OPS.

The Dodgers will try to put another game in the win column with a massive starting pitching advantage over the Astros on Monday. Not only will they have their ace Yamamoto on the mound, but the Astros are going to deploy a bullpen game. Ryan Weiss, who has a 1.98 WHIP, could be tasked with pitching multiple innings. Look for the Dodgers to score early and often, leaving them with a great opportunity to have the lead through five innings.

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Tampa Bay Rays vs. Toronto Blue Jays Betting Picks

Rays ML (-120) at FanDuel for 1 Unit

The Rays have been a pleasant surprise in the early going, posting a 21-12 record that has them in second place in the American League East. That is also the second-best record in the AL. They have been great at home, posting an 11-4 record there. The Blue Jays have disappointed out of the gate, recording a 16-18 record, including 6-10 mark on the road.

The Rays will be at home again Monday with Nick Martinez on the mound. The veteran doesn't miss a ton of bats, but he has a 1.70 ERA and a 3.85 xERA through six starts. The Blue Jays will deploy Eric Lauer, who has a 5.51 xERA and has given up 2.3 HR/9. The Rays are in a favorable position to earn another home victory.

Miami Marlins vs. Philadelphia Phillies Betting Picks

Marlins ML first five innings (-106) at FanDuel for 1 Unit

The Marlins have a losing record because they have struggled on the road. They are only 5-10 on the road, but they are 11-8 in Miami. Their lineup has been the main reason why they have performed better there, recording a .748 OPS at loanDeport Park. On the road, the Marlins have a .670 OPS. That could make this a difficult matchup for Aaron Nola, who has a 6.03 ERA and a 4.86 xERA. He is allowing too many baserunners again, entering the day with a 1.56 WHIP.

Starting for the Marlins is Janson Junk, who has thrown 11 shutout innings over his last two starts. That's especially impressive because his last outing came against the Dodgers in Los Angeles. After he allowed only 0.7 HR/9 last season, he has been taken deep just two times over his first 33 innings this year. Given the pitching matchup and the Marlins being at home, this wager is appealing.

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MLB Picks Recap

Dodgers -0.5 runs F5 Innings (-135 DraftKings)

Rays ML (-120 FanDuel)

Marlins ML F5 Innings (-106 FanDuel)

All Plays - 1 Unit