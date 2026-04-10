MLB Betting Expert Daniel Dobish reviews Saturday's schedule. He has side and total picks for a pair of American and National League battles on the west coast.

MLB Picks Today: Expert MLB Picks for

Saturday, April 11

It's another busy Saturday in Major League Baseball, with seven games with a first pitch between 1:05 p.m. and 4:10 p.m. ET, while the remaining eight games takes place at 6:10 p.m. ET or later. FOX has regional games at 7:15 p.m. ET between the San Francisco Giants and Baltimore Orioles or the Boston Red Sox and St. Louis Cardinals. Let's get started building our bankroll for the rest of the season!

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Colorado Rockies at San Diego Padres: Expert Betting Tips and Analysis

The Rockies (6-8) and Padres (8-6) meet at Petco Park in San Diego at 8:40 p.m. ET on MLB TV.

Colorado will use RHP Ryan Feltner (1-0, 4.32 ERA) in the third installment of the four-game series between these divisional opponents. San Diego counters with RHP German Marquez (1-1, 4.50 ERA), who spent his first 10 MLB seasons with the Rockies. He was 3-16 last season in a forgettable season with Colorado in 2025, posting a 6.70 ERA and 1.71 WHIP.

San Diego picked up a 7-3 win Thursday in 12 innings, as SS Xander Bogaerts swatted a grand slam. It greatly affected bettors, as anybody holding a Rockies run line ticket as an underdog, or if a better had Under (8), was left muttering bad words. On Friday, the Padres posted a 5-2 win as moderate favorites (-180) as the Under (8) cashed behind RHP Walker Buehler.

The Padres have won three in a row, while winning six of the past seven outings. The Over is 3-1 in the past four games, too. San Diego is averaging 5.3 runs per game (RPG) in the past seven games.

The Rockies have dropped the first two games of this season. Colorado hasn't lost three in a row since getting swept in Miami in three straight one-run losses to open the season March 27-29. The Under is 3-1 in the past four games, while going 5-2 across the previous seven outings.

Let's back the Padres behind Marquez, who might be pitching with a little extra incentive against his former teammates. We'll go low on the total, too.

MLB Best Bets for Padres vs. Rockies:

Padres ML (-160 at Bet365 and Caesars Sportsbooks)

Under 8.5 Runs (-115 at Bet365, BetMGM, Caesars, DraftKings and Fanatics Sportsbooks)

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Houston Astros at Seattle Mariners: Saturday Night Baseball Insights

The Astros (6-8) and Mariners (5-9) meet Friday in the second battle of a four-game series at T-Mobile Park in Seattle at 9:40 p.m. ET.

After a 6-3 start, Houston has dropped five consecutive games, including a 9-6 setback in the series opener against Seattle on Friday. Houston OF Yordan Alvarez belted his fifth home run, going 2-for-3 with a walk and three RBI, while C Christian Vazquez ended up 2-for-3 with a double and three RBI. The Mariners saw OF Randy Arozarena end up 2-for-4 with a homer and three RBI.

In the five-game skid, the Astros have coughed up nine or more runs in four of those outings. Houston has allowed 44 runs in the skid, or 8.8 RPG. The Over is 10-2 in the past 12 games, including the series opener.

For the Mariners, they halted a five-game losing streak with the season-high runs total as moderate favorites (-135) as the Over (8) cashed. That snapped a 3-0 Under run, too. The Under is still 5-2 in the past seven games, and 7-3 across the previous 10 outings.

Seattle has dominated this series in recent times, winning four in a row, and six of the past seven meetings since July 18, 2025. The Over is 5-1-1 in that seven-game span, too.

We'll side with the Mariners behind RHP Luis Castillo, who is 3-2 with a 3.02 ERA and 1.11 WHIP in nine career starts against the Astros. But, we'll go against the trends and go low in a good pitching matchup between Castillo and RHP Lance McCullers Jr. (1-0, 3.27 ERA, 1.18 WHIP).

MLB Best Bets for Mariners vs. Astros:

Mariners ML (-145 at BetMGM, Caesars and Hard Rock Sportsbooks)

Under 7.5 Runs (-105 at Bet365, Caesars, DraftKings, FanDuel and Hard Rock Sportsbooks)

Best MLB Parlays Today

4-Leg MLB Giant Parlay (+743 at Caesars Sportsbook)

Padres ML (-160) vs. Rockies

Under 8.5 (-115) - Padres vs. Rockies

Under 7.5 (-105) - Mariners vs. Astros

Mariners ML (-145) vs. Astros

2-Leg MLB Sides Parlay (+175 at Caesars Sportsbook)

Padres ML (-160) vs. Rockies

Mariners ML (-145) vs. Astros

2-Leg MLB Totals Parlay (+265 at Caesars Sportsbook)