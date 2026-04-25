MLB Betting Expert Daniel Dobish dives into Saturday's slate. He has winning side and total predictions for the Pirates-Brewers and Angels-Royals clashes.

MLB Picks Today: Expert MLB Picks for

Saturday, April 25

It's a strange schedule in Major League Baseball, with no west coast games, and all games with a first pitch of 7:15 p.m. ET or earlier. FOX has regional games at 7:15 p.m. ET between the Detroit Tigers and the Cincinnati Reds or the Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Dodgers. Let's get started building our bankroll for the rest of the season!

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Pittsburgh Pirates at Milwaukee Brewers: Expert Betting Tips and Analysis

The Pirates (15-11) and Brewers (13-12) meet at American Family Field at 7:10 p.m. ET on MLB.tv.

The Bucs are 7-6 on the road this season, while posting a plus-26 run differential, which ranks No. 4 in the National League. The Brewers are in last place in the NL Central, but they're still a game over .500, posting a 7-6 record at home, while posting a plus-17 run differential.

Milwaukee has dropped three in a row, including a 6-0 loss in Friday's series opener, as Pittsburgh (-118) won behind RHP Paul Skenes (7 IP, 0 ER, 1 H, 0 BB, 7 K), who improved to 4-1, while lowering his ERA to 2.48. Meanwhile, SS Konnor Griffin swatted his first MLB home run, while finishing with a much-needed three hits and three RBI, while also adding a stolen base.

For the Brewers, they managed just one hit all night, a single by 1B Jake Bauers, while Milwaukee struck out nine times, including two each by 2B Brice Turang and CF Garrett Mitchell.

Pittsburgh has alternated wins and losses in the past 13 games dating back to April 11. As such, if you believe in circumstantial trends such as that, the Pirates are in line to suffer a loss Saturday.

RHP Mitch Keller (2-1, 2.79 ERA, 1.10 WHIP) takes the ball for the Bucs, while fireballer RHP Jacob Misiorowski (1-2, 3.04 ERA, 1.09 WHIP) goes for the home side. Pittsburgh is 2-3 in Keller's five outings to date, while losing his only previous outing on the road. Milwaukee is 2-3 in Miz's past five starts, but it is 2-1 in his three assignments at AFF. Let's back the Brewers, behind the sophomore hurler, and we'll go low on the total, as this has the potential to be a pitcher's duel in Cream City.

MLB Best Bets for Pirates at Brewers:

Brewers ML (-140 at Bet365, BetMGM, Caesars, FanDuel and Hard Rock Sportsbooks)

Under 8 Runs (-110 at Bet365, BetMGM, Caesars, DraftKings, Fanatics and FanDuel Sportsbooks)

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Los Angeles Angels at Kansas City Royals: Saturday Night Baseball Insights

Also, at 7:10 p.m. ET at Kauffman Stadium, the Royals (9-17) host the Angels (12-15) in the middle game of their three-game series.

Kansas City doubled up L.A. 6-3 on Friday as short 'dogs (-108) as the Over (8.5) cashed behind LHP Noah Cameron (6 1/3 IP, 3 ER, 8 H, 3 BB, 6 K) in his first quality start of the season, while going first-pitch strike to 23 of the 28 batters he faced.

The Halos have dropped five of the past six starts, scoring three or fewer runs in each of the setbacks. The Under is 5-2 in the past seven games, while going 7-3 across the previous 10 outings.

For the Royals, they're in the midst of a 2-9 skid in the past 11 outings, but the offense has picked up the pace with five or more runs in four in a row, averaging 5.8 runs per game (RPG) in the four-game span. The Over is 4-0 in those games.

RHP Walbert Urena (0-2, 2.35 ERA, 1.83 WHIP) starts for the Angels, while LHP Cole Ragans (0-4, 6.00 ERA, 1.67 WHIP) works for the Royals. What's clear is that this is going to be a high-scoring game, as both pitchers have been knocked around, particularly the southpaw Ragans.

Let's bank on the Angels to level the series heading into Sunday's rubber match, as they're 5-4 vs. LHP this season, but go with a half-unit play on that. The best play on the board is the Over, by far.

MLB Best Bets for Angels at Royals:

Angels ML (+135 at BetMGM)

Over 8.5 Runs (-115 at BetMGM)

Best MLB Parlays Today

4-Leg MLB Giant Parlay (+1153 at BetMGM)

Angels ML (+135) at Royals

Over 8.5 (-115) - Angels at Royals

Under 8 (-110) - Brewers vs. Pirates

Pirates ML (-140) vs. Brewers

2-Leg MLB Sides Parlay (+302 at BetMGM)

Angels ML (+135) at Royals

Pirates ML (-140) vs. Brewers

2-Leg MLB Totals Parlay (+256 at BetMGM)