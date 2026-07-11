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MLB Picks Today: Expert MLB Picks for

Saturday, July 11

It's Saturday, and we have a total of 16 games. The Milwaukee Brewers and Pittsburgh Pirates have a doubleheader at PNC Park, beginning at 12:05 p.m. ET. We also have a nationally-televised game on FS1, as the Boston Red Sox and New York Mets meet at 4:10 p.m. ET. However, there is no FOX national/regional evening games, as the 2026 World Cup has important matches on the parent network this weekend.

We went 4-2 (66.7%, +148) last Saturday, and that's 7-3 (70.0%, +338) in the past two weekends, as we get back on track after an ugly middle part of June.

Let's continue to keep building our bankroll for the rest of the season!

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New York Yankees at Washington Nationals: Expert Betting Tips and Analysis

The Yankees (52-42) and Nationals (48-47) meet in the second game of an interleague series Saturday at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C.

For the Yankees, RHP Cam Schlittler (9-5, 2.01 ERA, 0.93 WHIP) takes the ball for the visitors. He is 7-2 with a ridiculous 1.04 ERA across 69 1/3 IP across 11 road starts this season, while teams are hitting just .163 against him.

The Nationals counter with RHP Miles Mikolas (3-7, 5.78 ERA, 1.33 WHIP), and he is an even worse 3-3 with a 6.45 ERA across 44 2/3 IP in four starts and nine appearances at home this season. Teams are teeing off on him, too, hitting .287 with 12 homers at Nationals Park.

The Yankees are 8-8 in interleague play, while the Nationals are 19-12 vs. AL this season. The Yankees are 29-22 on the road, while the Nats are just 20-29 at home. With Schlittler on the bump, and the Nats struggling so much at home, back the high-priced visitors.

New York has won the past two road games, outscoring the opposition 17-7, including 5-3 in the series opener Friday night as the Under (9.5) cashed. The Yankees are 3-2 in the past five road games, while the Under is 6-3 in the past nine contests.

Washington is 2-4 in the past six games, while the Under is 2-0-1 in the past three outings. The Nats are also 3-7 in the past 10 at home, while the Under has a 6-5-1 edge in the past 12 games in D.C.

MLB Best Bets for Yankees at Nationals:

Yankees -1.5 Runs (-111 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Under 9 Runs (-110 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Seattle Mariners at Tampa Bay Rays: Saturday Night Baseball Insights

The Mariners (47-48) and Rays (55-37) meet for the second game at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla. at 4:10 p.m. ET.

RHP Logan Gilbert (7-5, 3.19 ERA, 0.95 WHIP) takes the ball for Seattle, while he is 1-2 with an impressive 1.73 ERA (41 2/3 IP, 8 ER, 1 HR) across seven road starts, and teams are hitting just .196 against him away from home.

Tampa Bay counters with RHP Griffin Jax (4-6, 3.60 ERA, 1.22 WHIP), and he is slightly less effective at home, going 2-2 with a 3.98 ERA (31 2/3 IP, 14 ER, 8 HR) at home, with 43 K at Tropicana Field.

The Mariners dropped the series opener 7-2 as slight underdogs, and the Over (8.5) just came in. The Mariners have really struggled on offense, going for just 11 runs in the current four-game losing skid, or 2.8 runs per game (RPG). The pitching staff has hemorrhaged runs, however, allowing six or more runs in three of the four losses, with 5.8 runs per game in the span.

The offensive problems for the Mariners have been a long-term concern, as Seattle has compiled just 76 runs in the past 24 games since June 13, or 3.2 runs per game (RPG).

Still, I think Seattle can do enough to pull off of its nosedive with Gilbert on the mound, as he has been tough on the road. The Mariners should scratch out a low-scoring win.

MLB Best Bets for Mariners at Rays:

Mariners ML (-105 at Bet365, BetMGM, Caesars, DraftKings and Fanatics Sportsbooks)

Under 7.5 Runs (-115 at Bet365, Caesars and HardRock Sportsbooks)

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Kansas City Royals at Baltimore Orioles: Picks and Predictions

The Royals (38-57) and Orioles (44-51) meet at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, as the O's look to clinch the series.

Baltimore picked up a 5-3 win as moderate favorites (-156) on Friday as the Under (10.5) cashed. That's two in a row for the O's, while going 5-3 in the past eight games. The Under is 4-1 in the past five outings, while going 6-2 in the previous eight contests.

The Orioles turn to RHP Kyle Bradish (5-9, 3.75 ERA, 1.40 WHIP), who has pitched better than his overall record. He has a 3.44 ERA in 49 2/3 IP across nine home starts, and teams are hitting just .199 against him at Camden Yards.

For the Royals, LHP Noah Cameron (5-6, 4.77 ERA, 1.45 WHIP) goes for the visitors. He is 1-4 with a 4.38 ERA on the road, and he has actually been better away from home, with teams hitting 45 points lower against him on the road. He topped the Philadelphia Phillies at home last time out, allowing just one run and six hits in five innings in a 15-1 win, but he had a dismal 5.52 ERA in 31 IP across six June starts, easily his worst month of the season.

We'll back Bradish and the Orioles at home, and we'll go low on the total.

MLB Best Bets for Royals at Orioles:

Orioles ML (-150 at Bet365 and Fanatics Sportsbooks)

Under 9 Runs (-110 at Bet365, BetMGM, Caesars and Fanatics Sportsbook)

Best MLB Parlays Today

6-Leg MLB Giant Parlay (+3111 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Yankees -1.5 Runs (-111) at Nationals

Under 9 (-110) - Yankees at Nationals

Under 7.5 (-118) - Mariners at Rays

Mariners ML (-108) at Rays

Orioles ML (-158) vs. Royals

Under 9 (-114) - Orioles vs. Royals

3-Leg MLB Sides Parlay (+497 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Yankees -1.5 Runs (-111) at Nationals

Mariners ML (-108) at Rays

Orioles ML (-158) vs. Royals

3-Leg MLB Totals Parlay (+562 at FanDuel Sportsbook)