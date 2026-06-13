MLB Picks Today: Expert MLB Picks for

Saturday, June 13

It's a busy weekend with the NBA Finals, Stanley Cup Final, the 2026 FIFA World Cup, UFC Freedom 250 at the White House, etc. But, don't forget about Major League Baseball (MLB). We have 10 games with a first pitch of 4:10 p.m. ET or earlier, with just five evening games, including two in the 7:10 p.m. ET window, and three more with a first pitch of 10:05 p.m. ET or later.

Let's continue to keep building our bankroll for the rest of the season!

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Houston Astros at Kansas City Royals: Expert Betting Tips and Analysis

The Astros (32-39) and Royals (28-42) meet at 7:10 p.m. ET at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City. The season hasn't gone according to plan for either of these teams, but there is still a lot of baseball yet to be played.

Houston turns to RHP Mike Burrows (3-8, 5.77 ERA, 1.57 WHIP) for the second game of the set, while Kansas City hands the ball to LHP Noah Cameron (3-4, 3.84 ERA, 1.19 WHIP).

Burrows is 2-4 with a 4.34 ERA across 37 1/3 IP across six road starts, and his road ERA is nearly three runs lower than 7.25 across 36 IP in seven starting assignments. For Cameron, he is 2-1 with a 3.98 ERA across 31 2/3 IP with just two homers allowed in six starts at Kauffman Stadium.

In Friday's game, the Astros scratched out a 10-8 victory, and Houston fired out of the box with nine runs in the top of the first inning. In fact, it was 9-5 after one inning, as neither starting pitcher in the series opener fared very well. Can you imagine having the Over for that one? It never is that easy. Neither Tatsuya Imai nor Luinder Avila went longer than two-thirds of an inning.

Houston has a 5-4 edge in the past nine games, while the Over is 3-2-1 in the past six outings. Kansas City has dropped three in a row, while going 5-4 across the past nine, while the Over and Under has alternated in each of the past six outings.

The pitching scales are tipped in favor of the home side, so let's roll with the Royals to get the job done. The Astros are just 8-12 in 20 games this season against left-handed starting pitchers. And, we'll trust Cameron on his home bump, backing Kansas City on the run line, while going low on the total.

MLB Best Bets for Astros at Royals:

Royals -1.5 (+162 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Under 9.5 Runs (-120 at Bet365, BetMGM, Caesars, Fanatics and Hard Rock Sportsbooks)

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Tampa Bay Rays at Los Angeles Angels: Saturday Night Baseball Insights

The Rays (40-26) and Angels (28-42) meet at 10:07 p.m. ET in the final game on the MLB schedule Saturday night.

After sweeping the Boston Red Sox earlier this week, the Rays opened the six-game Los Angeles road trip with a 4-3 loss to the Angels despite the fact RHP Shane McClanahan was on the bump Friday. The Rays were moderate favorites (-168), but the Angels collected 12 hits, and 1B Trey Mancini finished 1-for-3 with a triple and two RBI, while DH Nick Madrigal and C Logan O'Hoppe each collected two hits with one RBI apiece. In addition, all nine starters had at least one hit.

On Saturday, the Angels turn to RHP Jose Soriano (7-4, 2.96 ERA, 1.24 WHIP) to try and lock down the series victory. He is 2-2 with a 3.66 ERA across 39 1/3 IP in seven home starts, and he has registered 87 strikeouts this season, ranked 11th in the majors, while his ERA has him ranked 17th in the majors.

The Rays hand the ball to RHP Griffin Jax. The 31-year-old (1-4, 4.15 ERA, 1.41 WHIP) across eight starts and 19 appearances to date. He has been a little better on the road, posting a 3.63 ERA across 22 1/3 IP in four starts and 12 appearances, while he has allowed just two homers. Of course, teams are hitting .296 against Jax on the road, while he has allowed just a .217 opponent batting average at home.

It's hard to trust the Angels, as they've been shaky, at best, all season. However, Soriano has posted All-Star caliber numbers, and he can be trusted to pitch the Halos to the series-clinching victory at home.

For the total, we'll go low, as Tampa Bay has hit the Under in six of the past seven games. Meanwhile, the Under is 2-1-1 in the past four games for the Angels, including Friday's series opener.

MLB Best Bets for Rays at Angels:

Angels ML (-110 at Bet365, Caesars, DraftKings and Fanatics Sportsbooks)

Under 8 Runs (-110 at Bet365, Caesars, DraftKings, Fanatics and FanDuel Sportsbooks)

Best MLB Parlays Today

4-Leg MLB Giant Parlay (+1373 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Royals -1.5 (+162) vs. Astros

Under 9.5 (-114) - Royals vs. Astros

Under 8 (-110) - Angels vs. Rays

Angels ML (-104) vs. Rays

2-Leg MLB Sides Parlay (+413 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Royals -1.5 (+162) vs. Astros

Angels ML (-104) vs. Rays

2-Leg MLB Totals Parlay (+258 at FanDuel Sportsbook)