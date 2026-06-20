MLB Betting Expert Daniel Dobish checks out Saturday's schedule, and provides picks and predictions for a pair of games, including the Orioles-Dodgers from L.A.

MLB Picks Today: Expert MLB Picks for

Saturday, June 20

We have our usual busy slate of games in Major League Baseball on Saturday, including the national/regional coverage on FOX at 7:15 p.m. ET. The New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies meet at Citizens Bank Park in one of the FOX games, while the Cleveland Guardians battle the Houston Astros at Daikin Park.

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Cleveland Guardians at Houston Astros: Expert Betting Tips and Analysis

The Guardians (40-36) meet the Astros (36-41) for the second installment of a three-game series at Daikin Park, and Houston is looking to clinch the series win with a victory.

Cleveland suffered a 9-3 loss in the series opener Friday, as Houston covered (-124) as a slight favorite, cooling off RHP Tanner Bibee a bit. The Over (8.5) cashed in that matchup, too, as SS Jeremy Pena swatted a pair of homers while driving in three runs, finishing 3-for-5. 2B Jose Altuve turned back the clock, too, going 2-for-4 with a double, homer and four RBI.

For the Guardians, 1B Rhys Hoskins powered up with a homer and two RBI, while 2B Travis Bazzana went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored, while SS Brayan Rocchio finished 2-for-4 with a double, run scored and RBI. Cleveland's offense is trying to keep its head above water until Jose Ramirez (hand) is able to return, but that's still a ways off.

LHP Joey Cantillo (5-3, 4.38 ERA, 1.49 WHIP) takes the ball for the Guardians, and he is 2-2 with 4.93 ERA across 38.1 IP across eight road starts, while serving up eight homers. Teams are hitting .279 against him on the road, 39 points higher than at home.

The Astros counter with RHP Spencer Arrighetti (7-2, 2.57 ERA, 1.22 WHIP). He has cooled off a bit in June, going 0-1 with a 6.19 ERA, but overall he has been outstanding, and he picked up a win in five innings back on April 20 in Cleveland in his matchup with the Guards.

Let's back the Astros behind Arrighetti, but know that the Astros are just 10-12 vs. LHP, so tread lightly. And, let's go low on the total.

MLB Best Bets for Guardians at Astros:

Astros ML (-136 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Under 8.5 Runs (-115 at Bet365, BetMGM, Caesars, DraftKings, Fanatics and Hard Rock Sportsbooks)

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Baltimore Orioles at Los Angeles Dodgers: Saturday Night Baseball Insights

The Orioles (35-42) and Dodgers (49-27) meet at Dodger Stadium on Saturday night after L.A. eked out a 6-5 win as moderate favorites (-198) in Friday's interleague series opener as the Over (9) cashed.

In Friday's game, SS Gunnar Henderson had a homer and two RBI, while LF Jeremiah Jackson drove in a pair of runs. 1B Pete Alonso also socked a solo home run, so there were highlights for the O's. For the Dodgers, SS Mookie Betts is heating up a bit lately, going 3-for-5 with a double and a solo home run with two runs scored. LF Tommy Edman also collected three hits, including a double, while 2B Alex Freeland went 2-for-4 with a run scored out of the nine-hole.

The O's have dropped two in a row, and five of the past six games, while going 1-5 in the past six outings on the road. The Under has a slight 3-2 edge in the past five contests, too. Baltimore is 7-12 in interleague games this season.

Baltimore turns to LHP Trevor Rogers (3-7, 5.86 ERA, 1.45 WHIP), while Los Angeles counters with RHP Yoshinobu Yamamoto (7-4, 2.52 ERA, 0.84 ERA). The latter has lasted at least eight inning in each of his past two games, going 2-0 with a 1.10 ERA in 16.1 IP in June, and he has lasted at least seven innings in four of the past five outings, posting quality starts four times, too.

For the Dodgers, they've rattled off four straight games, while the Over-Under have split in the past six games. Meanwhile, Los Angeles is 17-8 vs. AL teams in 2026. The Dodgers are 12-6 vs. LHP, too.

Let's back the Dodgers on the run line against the very giving southpaw Rogers, and we'll go high on the total, mainly because of the giving ways of Rogers.

MLB Best Bets for Orioles at Dodgers:

Dodgers -1.5 Runs (-120 at Bet365, BetMGM, Caesars and Fanatics Sportsbooks)

Over 8.5 Runs (-110 at BetMGM, Fanatics and FanDuel Sportsbooks)

Best MLB Parlays Today

4-Leg MLB Giant Parlay (+878 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Astros ML (-136) vs. Guardians

Under 8.5 (-120) - Astros vs. Guardians

Over 8.5 (-110) - Dodgers vs. Orioles

Dodgers -1.5 (-122) vs. Orioles

2-Leg MLB Sides Parlay (+215 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Astros ML (-136) vs. Guardians

Dodgers -1.5 (-122) vs. Orioles

2-Leg MLB Totals Parlay (+250 at FanDuel Sportsbook)