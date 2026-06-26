MLB Betting Expert Daniel Dobish dives into a pair of divisional matchups, offering picks and parlay possibilities for the Royals-White Sox and Dodgers-Padres.

MLB Picks Today: Expert MLB Picks for

Saturday, June 27

It's another busy slate in Major League Baseball on Saturday, as we're into the dog days of summer. At 1 p.m. ET, the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox meet on ABC, while the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres hash out their differences on MLB Network at 8:40 p.m. ET. With the 2026 FIFA World Cup going on, there are no FOX national/regional games this week.

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Kansas City Royals at Chicago White Sox: Expert Betting Tips and Analysis

The Royals (34-49) and White Sox (42-38) meet at Rate Field at 4:10 p.m. ET in the second meeting in a three-game set on the south side.

Chicago completely emasculated Kansas City on Friday night, winning 22-1 as moderate favorites (-130) as the Over (8.5) came through in rather easy fashion. In fact, after Chicago scored 10 runs in the bottom of the third inning, the ticket was already in the bag.

Kansas City collected just four hits, with Jac Caglianone with the highlight, a triple in three at-bats with one walk, although he also struck out twice.

Chicago collected 22 hits, including five home runs, with Miguel Vargas finished 3-for-6 with a double, his 18th homer and five RBI. Kyle Teel went 2-for-5 with his first homer of the season and three RBI, while 2B-3B Chase Meidroth collected four hits with a walk, three runs scored and two RBI.

Even more miraculously, Tristan Peters was 2-for-5 with a homer, six RBI and three runs scored with a walk out of the eight-hole, while Jacob Gonzalez was 3-for-4 with a double, homer, three runs scored, a walk and five RBI out of the nine-hole.

The White Sox suddenly are in the positive in season run differential at plus-18, after entering Friday's game minus-3. The ChiSox are also 27-13 at home, while the Royals are just 15-27 on the road.

Royals RHP Michael Wacha (5-5, 3.48 ERA, 1.16 WHIP) gets the nod for the visitors, while RHP Davis Martin (9-3, 3.18 ERA, 1.20 WHIP) takes the ball for the White Sox.

Let's take the White Sox to win, but we'll go low on the total, based on the strong pitching matchup.

MLB Best Bets for Royals at White Sox:

White Sox ML (-140 at Bet365, Caesars Sportsbooks)

Under 8.5 Runs (-120 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

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Los Angeles Dodgers at San Diego Padres: Saturday Night Baseball Insights

The Dodgers (52-30) and the Padres (43-37) meet at Petco Park, and Los Angeles will have revenge on its mind. San Diego picked up a 7-1 win as home underdogs (+126) as the Over (7.5) just came through.

This season the teams have split the series 2-2, with the Over-Under also going 2-2, so there isn't much to glean from the trends.

L.A. had a three-game win streak snapped Friday, while it is still 4-2 in the past six games on the road. The Over and Under has alternated in the past seven games since June 19. Despite the loss Friday, the Dodgers are still an impressive 26-16 on the road this season.

San Diego has won four in a row, while it is 6-1 in the past seven games at home. The Padres are still just 23-19 at home despite Friday's win, so there is still a lot more work to be done. The Over has a 4-3 edge in the past seven outings, while going 6-2 in the past eight outings at Petco Park.

RHP Yoshinobu Yamamoto (7-5, 2.65 ERA, 0.87 WHIP) takes the ball for the Dodgers, while he is 4-2 with a 2.18 ERA (41.1 IP, 10 ER) in six starts on the road. Teams are hitting just .185 against him on the road, too.

For the Padres, RHP Randy Vasquez (6-5, 4.17 ERA, 1.40 WHIP) gets the nod. He is 3-3 with a subpar 4.99 ERA at home this season in 39.2 IP across eight starts, while serving up eight homers with 16 walks. Teams have hit .294 against him at Petco, too.

We'll back the Dodgers to rebound, getting the job done on the run line, and we'll go high on the total.

MLB Best Bets for Dodgers at Padres:

Dodgers -1.5 Runs (-115 at Fanatics and Hard Rock Sportsbooks)

Under 8 Runs (-110 at Fanatics and FanDuel Sportsbooks)

Best MLB Parlays Today

4-Leg MLB Giant Parlay (+890 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

White Sox ML (-152) vs. Royals

Under 8.5 (-120) - White Sox vs. Royals

Under 8 (-110) - Dodgers at Padres

Dodgers -1.5 (-122) at Padres

2-Leg MLB Sides Parlay (+201 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

White Sox ML (-152) vs. Royals

Dodgers -1.5 (-122) at Padres

2-Leg MLB Totals Parlay (+250 at FanDuel Sportsbook)