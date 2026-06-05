MLB Betting Expert Daniel Dobish does a deep dive into a pair of California games on Saturday night, including the latest installment of the Freeway Series.

MLB Picks Today: Expert MLB Picks for

Saturday, June 6

It's another Saturday in Major League Baseball (MLB), and that means a full slate of action across the country. We have 10 games with a first pitch of 4:10 p.m. ET or earlier, while there are five nighttime games.

At 7:35 p.m. ET, we get the national/regional coverage on FOX, too, with the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees continuing their rivalry, while the Cleveland Guardians and Texas Rangers also battle.

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Los Angeles Angels at Los Angeles Dodgers: Expert Betting Tips and Analysis

The Angels (24-40) and Dodgers (41-23) meet at Dodger Stadium on Saturday for the second installment of a three-game interleague series at 10:10 p.m. ET.

RHP Jack Kochanowicz (2-4, 5.23 ERA, 1.48 WHIP) takes the ball for the Halos, while the Dodgers counter with RHP Yoshinobu Yamamoto (5-4, 2.86 ERA, 1.00 WHIP).

Yamamoto didn't pitch in the first Freeway Series May 15-17 in Anaheim, while Kochanowicz allowed six earned runs and seven hits against the Dodgers, including three homers, while walking two batters in a 6-0 loss on May 15.

Kochanowicz got off to a quick start, posting a 2-0 record and 2.03 ERA across 31 IP in five April starts, but he had a dreadful May, going 0-4 with a 7.85 ERA, serving up five homers with 17 walks and just 22 strikeouts across 28 2/3 IP in six outings.

For Yamamoto, he enters with back-to-back wins for the first time this season, and he is 2-1 with a 0.93 ERA across the past three outings, while whiffing a season-high 10 batters last time out against the Philadelphia Phillies on May 31.

The Angels dominated the interleague series last season, inexplicably winning all six meetings. It's been the complete opposite in 2026, as the Dodgers are 4-0 after a 1-0 pitcher's duel win on Friday night behind RHP Roki Sasaki (7 IP, 0 ER, 2 H, 2 BB, 10 K).

Let's back the Dodgers to cover the run line, and we'll go Under, which has cashed in three in a row for the Dodgers, seven of the past nine outings, and 11 of the past 15 contests.

MLB Best Bets for Angels at Dodgers:

Dodgers -1.5 (-150 at Fanatics Sportsbook)

Under 8.5 Runs (+100 at Bet365, BetMGM, Caesars, DraftKings, Fanatics and FanDuel Sportsbooks)

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New York Mets at San Diego Padres: Saturday Night Baseball Insights

The Mets (28-35) and Padres (32-30) meet for the second game of the three-game set at Petco Park at 10:10 p.m. ET on MLB.tv.

New York picked up a 5-0 win as small underdogs (+110) on Friday night as the Under (7.5) cashed, as RHP Christian Scott (5 2/3 IP, 0 ER, 3 H, 2 BB, 3 K) won again, throwing 67 of his 98 pitches for strikes. C Luis Torrens and 1B Jared Young each posted homers in Friday's win, while SS Bo Bichette, 3B Brett Baty, Torrens and Young each collected two hits.

For the Padres on Friday, they collected just three hits, with RF Fernando Tatis Jr., 3B Manny Machado and 1B Ty France each good for one single in four at-bats. RHP Michael King (6 IP, 4 ER, 6 H, 0 BB, 4 K) didn't bring his 'A' game, and he received zero offensive support, obviously.

The Mets have won two in a row, and six of the past eight games, as the turnaround is real for New York -- finally. The Over has a 4-2-1 edge in the past seven outings, while going 6-3-1 in the past 10 contests.

San Diego is in freefall, dropping six in a row, and it is just 1-10 in the previous 11 games, while dropping five in a row at home. The Padres are averaging 2.0 runs per game (RPG) in the past five outings, and it's no surprise the Under is 4-1 in the five-game span, while cashing at a 9-3 clip in the previous 12 contests.

The Mets roll with RHP Nolan McLean (3-4, 4.21 ERA, 1.12 WHIP) to try and clinch the series win, while the Padres have RHP Griffin Canning (0-4, 7.16 ERA, 1.55 WHIP) on the bump, trying to pull San Diego, and himself, out of a nosedive.

Let's back the Mets on the run line to get the job done against Canning, who pitched for the Mets last season, when he tied a career high with seven wins with a career best 3.77 ERA. The bottom has totally dropped out for Canning this season, however. We'll go low on the total, though, based on San Diego's inability to score lately.

MLB Best Bets for Mets at Padres:

Mets ML (-120 at Bet365, BetMGM, Caesars and Fanatics Sportsbooks)

Under 8 Runs (-115 at DraftKings and Fanatics Sportsbooks)

Best MLB Parlays Today

4-Leg MLB Giant Parlay (+981 at DraftKings Sportsbook)

Dodgers -1.5 (-157) vs. Angels

Under 8.5 (+100) - Dodgers vs. Angels

Under 8 (-115) - Mets at Padres

Mets ML (-122) at Padres

2-Leg MLB Sides Parlay (+197 at DraftKings Sportsbook)

Dodgers -1.5 (-157) vs. Angels

Mets ML (-122) at Padres

2-Leg MLB Totals Parlay (+273 at DraftKings Sportsbook)