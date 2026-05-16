MLB Picks Today: Expert MLB Picks for

Saturday, May 16

It's another Saturday in Major League Baseball (MLB), and as usual, it's a diverse schedule with plenty of games under the sun, as well as eight evening games with a first pitch of 7:10 p.m. ET or later.

At 7:15 p.m. ET, we get the national/regional coverage on FOX, with the New York Yankees and New York Mets battling at Citi Field, and the San Diego Padres and Seattle Mariners hooking up at T-Mobile Park. It's rivalry weekend, so all of these games take on an extra meaning.

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Los Angeles Dodgers at Los Angeles Angels: Expert Betting Tips and Analysis

The Dodgers (27-18) and Angels (16-29) meet at Angel Stadium in Anaheim for the second game of the Freeway Series. The Dodgers won emphatically in Friday's opener, posting a 6-0 win as heavy favorites (-194) as the Under (9.5) cashed.

While things haven't gone the way the Angels would like in recent seasons, with the Dodgers dominating the baseball landscape with championship baseball, the Halos actually swept the season series in 2025, winning all six installments, so Friday's win was actually the first for Dodger Blue since Sept. 3, 2024.

The Dodgers are a very regular 12-8 on the road this season, while the Angels are 8-11 at home. Slowly, but surely, perhaps the Dodgers are starting to figure it out again, especially on the offensive end. After a four-game skid from May 9-12, L.A. has rattled off three straight wins, averaging 5.0 runs per game (RPG), while the pitching has two shutouts, allowing just two runs in the three-game span.

RHP Justin Wrobleski (5-1, 2.42 ERA, 0.99 WHIP) takes the ball for the Dodgers. He was treated a little rudely last time out, giving up seven runs, seven hits and two homers last time out, but he still managed to go a career-high 8.2 IP. He also struck out seven batters, so it wasn't all bad. Prior to that, he was 5-0 with a 1.25 ERA in his first five starts and on relief appearance.

Angels RHP Jose Soriano (6-2, 1.66 ERA, 1.05 WHIP) has had a breakout, All-Star caliber season, too, and he is eighth in the majors with 61 strikeouts. He was dominant at Toronto last time out, allowing one run, five hits and one walk across 7 2/3 IP with seven punchouts to improve to his current record. He has allowed one or no runs in seven of his nine outings, and he has amassed at least six strikeouts six times.

This is going to be a well-pitched game, and despite the disparate records, let's go with the Halos to keep being kryptonite to the Dodgers, while going low on the total.

MLB Best Bets for Dodgers at Angels:

Angels ML (+118 at Caesars Sportsbook)

Under 8.5 Runs (-108 at DraftKings and FanDuel Sportsbooks)

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San Francisco Giants at Athletics: Saturday Night Baseball Insights

The Giants (18-27) and Athletics (23-21) meet at Sutter Health Park in West Sacramento, which is still weird not seeing these rivals battle in the Bay Area. It will be even stranger when the A's are finally moved in at their new park in Las Vegas.

The A's opened this three-game rivalry set with a 5-2 win behind RHP Aaron Civale (5 IP, 2 ER, 6 H, 2 solo HR, 1 BB, 2 SO). Giants 2B Luis Arraez collected four hits, including a double and a homer, while CF Harrison Bader also reached the seats. For the A's, all but one starter collected at least one knock in the 10-hit effort, with 1B Nick Kurtz delivering the big blow with a homer and three RBI. 2B Jeff McNeil had a strong game out of the nine-hole, going 2 for 3 with a double, run scored and RBI.

San Francisco has done its best Five Finger Death Punch imitation lately. It has just a little bit off, and it can't put its finger on it. The Giants have a total of just four runs in the past three games, all losses, and the Under has cashed in four in a row after a three-game span with 22 total runs, or 7.3 RPG of offense from May 10-12. It has been a bit of a roller coaster ride for the Giants, with some big highs, but also a lot of time in the wave trough.

The A's are a fun team, and a respectable 5-3 in the past eght games, with the Under going 6-0-1 in the past seven. They turn to LHP Luis Severino (2-4, 4.07 ERA, 1.52 WHIP), who has fairly decent numbers despite the win-loss mark. He has 47 K across 48.1 IP this season, good for an 8.7 K/9 ratio, on pace for his best mark in the category since 2022. Unfortunately, he has a 5.4 BB/9 ratio, on pace for the worst season of his career.

If Severino can cut down his walks, the A's are a strong play Saturday. Let's go with the Under, too, as the Giants have struggled to score lately, and the A's are on fire on Unders lately.

MLB Best Bets for Giants at A's:

A's ML (-134 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Under 9.5 Runs (-110 at FanDuel and Hard Rock Sportsbooks)

Best MLB Parlays Today

4-Leg MLB Giant Parlay (+988 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Angels ML (+116) vs. Dodgers

Under 8.5 (-108) - Angels vs. Dodgers

Under 9.5 (-110) - A's vs. Giants

A's ML (-134) vs. Giants

2-Leg MLB Sides Parlay (+277 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Angels ML (+116) vs. Dodgers

A's ML (-134) vs. Giants

2-Leg MLB Totals Parlay (+267 at FanDuel Sportsbook)