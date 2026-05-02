MLB Betting Expert Daniel Dobish takes a spin around Saturday's slate. He offers picks and predictions for an interleague battle and an NL game, both out west.

MLB Picks Today: Expert MLB Picks for

Saturday, May 2

We return to a regular Saturday evening schedule after last week's lack of West Coast games. We have eight games with first pitch between 1:35 p.m. and 4:10 p.m. ET, and seven games with first pitch of 6:10 p.m. ET or later, including three West Coast contests.

The Texas Rangers and Detroit Tigers meet at 7:15 p.m. ET at Comerica Park in one of the FOX regional games, while the Los Angeles Dodgers and St. Louis meet at 7:15 p.m. ET at Busch Stadium in the other matchup on FOX. Let's continue to keep building our bankroll for the rest of the season!

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Atlanta Braves at Colorado Rockies: Expert Betting Tips and Analysis

The Braves (23-10) and Rockies (14-19) meet at Coors Field in Denver at 8:10 p.m. ET on MLB.tv.

Atlanta outlasted Colorado 8-6 in Friday's series opener as rather moderate favorites (-184) as the Over (11) cashed. The Rockies actually fired out to a 5-0 lead after one, and 6-0 lead after two, but the Braves were able to storm back late with six combined runs in the eighth and ninth innings.

Matt Olson of the Braves reached the seats for the 10th time with a solo homer, and he finished with two walks and two runs scored, too. Mauricio Dubon ended up 2-for-5 with a triple and three RBI, while Michael Harris II came on as a pinch-hitter, swatting a two-run homer.

For the Rockies, Mickey Moniak went yard for the ninth time, finishing 2-for-5 with two runs scored, while Troy Johnston had a single and a double in four at-bats, raising his average to .320.

The pitching scales are tipped slightly in Atlanta's favor. LHP Chris Sale (5-1, 2.31 ERA, 0.91 WHIP) has won three straight outings, all quality starts, and he has five QS in six appearances this season. Meanwhile, RHP Chase Dollander (3-2, 2.25 ERA, 1.00 WHIP) has surprised for the Rox. After getting knocked around in his first appearance of the season. He has allowed just four runs in 28 IP in of long relief with one start. He twirled seven scoreless frames against the disappointing New York Mets last time out. He has 7+ strikeouts in the past two relief appearances and his lone start.

We'll run line it with Atlanta, while going low on the total. It's a good idea to play Under on the first five innings line, as both starters have been very effective lately.

MLB Best Bets for Braves at Rockies:

Braves -1.5 Runs (-137 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Under 9.5 Runs (-105 at Bet365, Caesars, DraftKings, Fanatics and FanDuel Sportsbooks)

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Chicago White Sox at San Diego Padres: Saturday Night Baseball Insights

The White Sox (15-17) surprised the Padres (19-12) by an 8-2 count as slight underdogs (+124) as the Over (8) cashed on Friday night.

Munetaka Murakami drove in three RBI with two walks and a run scored in the series opener, and he whacked his 13th homer. Colson Montgomery had a solo home run, going 1-for-3 with a walk and two runs scored, while Sam Antonacci had a pair of singles, a run scored and an RBI. Nick Schultz allowed just two hits and three walks in six scoreless innings to move to 2-1 while lowering his ERA to 2.53.

For the Padres, Fernando Tatis Jr. was the hitting star, going 3-for-3 with a triple, a walk and a run scored to bump his average up to .270. He also swiped his second base of the season. However, German Marquez was pounded for seven runs, five hits and five walks in five frames in the loss.

The Padres have dropped three in a row, and they're 1-3 against teams from the city of Chicago, and 19-9 against everybody else. The Over has cashed in five in a row, too, including 4-0 at Petco Park, traditionally not really a house of offense.

Sean Burke (1-2, 3.21 ERA, 1.04 WHIP) works for the Pale Hose, while Michael King (3-1, 2.41 ERA, 1.04 WHIP) works for the home side. King is 1-0 with a 0.82 ERA in 11 IP across two starts at Petco, too.

Let's back the Padres to bounce back, covering the run line, and let's go low on the total.

MLB Best Bets for White Sox at Padres:

Padres -1.5 Runs (+112 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Under 8 Runs (-119 at DraftKings Sportsbook)

Best MLB Parlays Today

4-Leg MLB Giant Parlay (+1123 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Braves -1.5 (-137) at Rockies

Under 9.5 (-105) - Braves at Rockies

Under 8 (-122) - Padres vs. White Sox

Padres -1.5 (+112) vs. White Sox

2-Leg MLB Sides Parlay (+266 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Braves -1.5 (-137) at Rockies

Padres -1.5 (+112) vs. White Sox

2-Leg MLB Totals Parlay (+255 at FanDuel Sportsbook)