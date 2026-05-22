MLB Picks Today: Expert MLB Picks for

Saturday, May 23

It's Memorial Day weekend in Major League Baseball, and Saturday has its usual full slate of games. Weather is rearing its ugly head on the long holiday weekend, so be mindful of that. Winds are also a very important aspect of betting, especially for totals.

We have three nationally-televised games on Saturday, with the Seattle Mariners and Kansas City Royals meeting at 4:10 p.m. ET on FS1, while the St. Louis Cardinals and Cincinnati Reds meet in Game 2 of a day-night doubleheader in one of the FOX national/regional games at 7:15 p.m. ET, while the Los Angeles Dodgers and Milwaukee Brewers meet at American Family Field at 7:15 p.m. ET.

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Athletics at San Diego Padres: Expert Betting Tips and Analysis

The Athletics (26-25) and Padres (30-20) meet at 9:40 p.m. ET in the second installment of a three-game interleague series at Petco Park.

These teams got off to a quick start on Friday, with a 2-2 score after the first inning. The offense then slowed down, with the teams tied 3-3 heading to the seventh. San Diego scored one after the seventh inning stretch, and three more in the bottom of the eighth to serve Under (7.5) bettors a late loss.

The bullpen for the Padres did a great job, allowing just three hits and a walk in four scoreless innings of work, striking out four batters. LHP Jeffery Springs hung around too long, taking the loss, as he was tagged for four runs, three hits and three walks in 6.1 IP, while reliever Jack Perkins coughed up three more runs and four hits with an HBP in just 1.1 IP, as his ERA ballooned to 5.31.

The loss halted a three-game win streak for the A's, although they're still just 5-7 across the past 12 outings. The Over is 3-1 in the past four games, and 5-2 across the previous seven outings.

For the Padres, they continue to abuse American League West Division teams, going 9-1 in 10 tries this season. San Diego has won five of the past seven games, while the Over has a 4-2 edge in the past six games. At home, the Padres are 4-2 in the past six games at Petco Park. While the Over hit in the interleague opener with the A's, the Under is 8-2 in the past 10 games.

The A's turn to RHP J.T. Ginn (2-2, 2.98 ERA, 1.07 WHIP) for Saturday's start. He has been stretched out to be a regular member of the rotation, and he is coming off a hard-luck loss in Anaheim against the L.A. Angels after allowing just two runs, two hits and a walk with a career-high 10 strikeouts across eight innings in a 2-1 loss Monday. In May, he has hit eight innings twice in four starts, going 2-2 with a 2.73 ERA with eight walks and 25 strikeouts in 26.1 IP.

The Padres counter with RHP Lucas Giolito (1-0, 5.40 ERA, 0.80 WHIP). He made just his second start of the season, and first at Petco. He is 1-1 with a 5.01 ERA (23 1/3 IP, 13 ER) with a 1.37 WHIP and 12.3 K/9 in his career against the A's across four starts.

While San Diego has dominated the AL West this season, the pitching scales are tipped in favor of the A's. Let's back the underdog, and go low on the total.

MLB Best Bets for Athletics at Padres:

Athletics ML (-108 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Under 8 Runs (-110 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Colorado Rockies at Arizona Diamondbacks: Saturday Night Baseball Insights

The Rockies (19-32) and Diamondbacks (26-23) meet at Chase Field in Phoenix at 10:10 p.m. ET for the third contest of a four-game series.

We've had pretty good baseball in the first two games, particularly on the mound. Arizona won as a heavy favorite (-215) in the series opener Thursday, 2-1, as LHP Eduardo Rodriguez twirled seven scoreless innings, while Corbin Carroll walked it off with an RBI single in the bottom of the ninth.

On Friday, the Rockies returned the favor with a 3-2 win as moderate underdogs (+184) as the Under (9) cashed yet again. Chad Stevens had the go-ahead RBI single in the top of the ninth, while T.J. Rumfield tied the game in the top of the eighth with an RBI double. Arizona saw a five-game winning streak go up in smoke. That's two straight one-run games in this series.

On Saturday, Rockies RHP Michael Lorenzen (2-6, 7.03 ERA, 1.91 WHIP) takes the ball, and the 34-year-old just cannot find his footing. He allowed seven runs -- six earned -- and nine hits in 4.2 IP in a loss at Coors Field against the Diamondbacks on Sunday, allowing two homers with three walks. He has lost four straight starts, and he is 0-3 with a 9.20 ERA across 14.2 IP in three May outings.

The Diamondbacks counter with RHP Zac Gallen (2-4, 4.78 ERA, 1.43 WHIP), who halted a three-start skid with a quality start against the Giants last time out Monday, allowing two runs, four hits and a walk across six innings in a 12-2 rout.

Let's back the Diamondbacks to get the job done on the run line against the very giving Lorenzen, who continues to hemorrhage runs. And, as such, we'll also go high on the total.

MLB Best Bets for Rockies at Diamondbacks:

Diamondbacks -1.5 Runs (+126 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Over 9 Runs (-120 at Bet365 and Caesars Sportsbooks)

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Best MLB Parlays Today

4-Leg MLB Giant Parlay (+1018 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

A's ML (-108) at Padres

Under 8 (-110) - A's at Padres

Over 9.5 (+100) - Diamondbacks vs. Rockies

Diamondbacks ML (-162) vs. Rockies

2-Leg MLB Sides Parlay (+211 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

A's ML (-108) at Padres

Diamondbacks ML (-162) vs. Rockies

2-Leg MLB Totals Parlay (+281 at FanDuel Sportsbook)