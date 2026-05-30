MLB Betting Expert Daniel Dobish checks out a couple of Saturday games from out west, including an intriguing interleague clash at T-Mobile Park in Seattle.

MLB Picks Today: Expert MLB Picks for

Saturday, May 30

It's Saturday in Major League Baseball (MLB), so obviously another deep slate of games. We have our fair share of afternoon games, too, but we're going to focus on the evening slate, particularly on the West Coast, where we have some interesting pitching matchups.

At 7:15 p.m. ET, we get the national/regional coverage on FOX, too, withthe Atlanta Braves and Cincinnati Reds meeting at Great American Ball Park, while the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals meet at Busch Stadium II.

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San Francisco Giants at Colorado Rockies: Expert Betting Tips and Analysis

The Giants (22-35) and Rockies (21-37) meet at Coors Field for the second contest in a three-game series. The Rockies posted a high-scoring 8-6 win in the series opener as slight home 'dogs (+126) as the Over (10.5) cashed. That snapped a six-game skid in the series.

San Francisco is just 10-19 on the road, and it has lost four in a row overall. Inside the division, the Giants have dropped nine in a row since their last victory on May 12 on the road against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Over is 4-1 in the past five against divisional foes, too.

Colorado hasn't been historically bad, like the past couple of seasons, and it is showing some slight signs of improvement. Still, it is 16 games under .500 overall. At home, though, the Rockies are 11-15, and generally a tough out. Add in the fact we have the rarefied air, and that makes Colorado an intriguing play most nights.

Giants RHP Adrian Houser (2-4, 5.30 ERA, 1.48 WHIP) takes the ball for the visitors. He has actually won his past two decisions, and he is a respectable 2-1 with a 2.82 ERA in four May starts after an absolutely dreadful April which had him on a path to be DFA'd. In fact, he has his first two quality starts of the season in the past four outings, and a big contributing factor to the turnaround has been his ability to keep the ball in the park. He hasn't allowed a homer in two games, and he didn't walk any batters last time out against the Chicago White Sox. That was the first time in 10 starts this season he didn't issue a single free pass.

The Rockies counter with RHP Ryan Feltner (1-1, 6.30 ERA, 1.50 WHIP), who is coming off the 15-day injured list due to an elbow injury. He hasn't pitched since April 23 at home against San Diego, so we could see some rust in his return.

Houser has started to cobble together a few good starts, and that makes the Giants worth backing. But, as always, it isn't totally contingent on the starters at Coors Field. Games are often decided well after the starters are out of the game. However, a total of 11 runs is a little bit high here.

MLB Best Bets for Giants at Rockies:

Giants ML (-115 at Bet365, BetMGM, Caesars and Fanatics Sportsbooks)

Under 11 Runs (-114 at DraftKings Sportsbook)

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Arizona Diamondbacks at Seattle Mariners: Saturday Night Baseball Insights

The Diamondbacks (31-25) and Mariners (29-29) meet at T-Mobile Park in Seattle for the middle contest of their three-game interleague series.

Seattle picked up the 7-6 win in the series opener as moderate favorites (-142) as the Over (7) easily came through.

Arizona's Geraldo Perdomo had three hits, including a double and a solo home run, while scoring three times, and Gabriel Moreno went 3 for 5 with a double, run scored and two RBI out of the cleanup spot. Jose Fernandez also had three hits in the offensive blitz, which saw Arizona collect 13 total hits.

The offense shined for the Mariners in the win, as Seattle also had 13 hits. J.P. Crawford set the table with a 2 for 4 night from the leadoff spot, swatting two homers with four runs scored, three RBI and a walk. Randy Arozarena and Luke Raley each had a pair of hits in the 4-5 spots, with Raley leaving the yard for his 12th homer of the season. Julio Rodriguez was 3 for 5 with a double, a homer and two RBI, too, as the top five hitters were 10 for 22 with six runs scored and seven RBI.

The Mariners have been red-hot with four straight wins, while the Over is 4-1 in the past five thanks to big offense. Seattle is averaging 7.0 runs per game (RPG) in the five-game span.

The Diamondbacks saw their five-game win streak end Friday, but the Arizona offense has also been on fire, averaging 6.0 RPG in the past six outings. The Over is 4-1 in the pat five games.

We're definitely going high on the total, and we'll take the Mariners with RHP Bryan Woo (4-3, 3.82 ERA, 1.04 WHIP) on the hill. While his overall numbers are a bit pedestrian, he always pitches well at T-Mobile Park, and he is 3-0 with a 2.90 ERA, two homers allowed, six walks and 34 strikeouts across 31 innings, while teams are hitting just .174 against him in five starts.

MLB Best Bets for Diamondbacks at Mariners:

Mariners ML (-150 at Bet365, BetMGM and Fanatics Sportsbooks)

Over 7 Runs (+101 at DraftKings Sportsbooks)

Best MLB Parlays Today

4-Leg MLB Giant Parlay (+1015 at DraftKings Sportsbook)

Under 11 (-114) - Giants at Rockies

Giants ML (-114) at Rockies

Mariners ML (-157) vs. Diamondbacks

Over 7 (+101) - M's vs. Diamondbacks

2-Leg MLB Sides Parlay (+207 at DraftKings Sportsbook)

Giants ML (-114) at Rockies

Mariners ML (-157) vs. Diamondbacks

2-Leg MLB Totals Parlay (+277 at DraftKings Sportsbook)