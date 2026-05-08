MLB Betting Expert Daniel Dobish digs into Saturday's schedule. He offers picks and predictions for a pair of interleague games, including the Cubs and Rangers.

MLB Picks Today: Expert MLB Picks for

Saturday, May 9

It's Saturday in Major League Baseball (MLB), and of course we have a full slate. There are 15 games on tap, and just five games have a first pitch earlier than 6:05 p.m. ET. We won't focus on the early slate of games, but we'll break down a couple of games on the evening slate, helping you multiple possible avenues to victory.

In the FOX national/regional coverage, the New York Mets and Arizona Diamondbacks meet at Chase Field in Phoenix at 7:15 p.m. ET, and the St. Louis Cardinals and San Diego Cardinals continue their four-game series, also at 7:15 p.m. ET.

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Chicago Cubs at Texas Rangers: Expert Betting Tips and Analysis

The Cubs (27-12) racked up their 10th consecutive victory in Friday's interleague series opener against the Rangers (17-21), who slipped to 7-9 at home in Globe Life Field in Arlington this season.

Chicago provided opener RHP Ben Brown with a run of offense in the top of the first inning, and a cadre of Cubs pitchers limited the Rangers to just two hits, while Chicago collected nine knocks. At least seven Cubs had a hit, and DH Michael Conforto and CF Pete Crow-Armstrong each had a pair of hits in four at-bats apiece. Both Conforto and PCA collected doubles, as did Michael Busch, while Seiya Suzuki reached the seats for his only hit, finishing with two walks, two runs scored and two RBI.

For the Rangers, 2B-RF Ezequiel Duran had a single, as did pinch-hitter Justin Foscue, who added his first RBI of the season, and just the fourth run driven in across parts of three MLB seasons.

The Cubs have not only won 10 games, but they've pounded their opponent into submission with at least seven runs in each of the past three games, and 66 total runs in the past 11 outings, or 6.0 runs per game (GPG). The pitching has allowed four or fewer runs in six of the past seven outings, too, which is a great recipe for success.

For the total, the Over has split 3-3 in the past six games for Chicago, but the total has gone high in 12 of the past 17 outings. For Texas, the Under has cashed in four of the past six games, and nine of the previous 12 contests. So, which way do we go?

On Friday, there was a total of 8.5 at most shops, and the total just went Under in Chicago's 7-1 win. Expect another close shave such as that.

The Cubs turn to RHP Edward Cabrera (3-0, 3.27 ERA, 1.28 WHIP) to keep the winning streak alive, while the Rangers counter with RHP Jack Leiter (1-3, 5.45 ERA, 1.37 WHIP). Teams are hitting .270 against Leiter at Globe Life Field, and he has a 4.50 ERA in 16 IP across three home starts. And, under the lights, Leiter is 1-3 with a 6.26 ERA across 27 1/3 IP with seven homers allowed. As such, let's go hard on the Cubs to keep the winning going.

MLB Best Bets for Cubs at Rangers:

Cubs ML (-142 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Under 8.5 Runs (-110 at Bet365, BetMGM, Caesars, DraftKings, Fanatics and FanDuel Sportsbooks)

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New York Yankees at Milwaukee Brewers: Saturday Night Baseball Insights

The Yankees (26-13) and the Brewers (20-16) meet at American Family Field in Milwaukee at 7:10 p.m. ET on MLB.tv.

Yankees RHP Cam Schlittler (5-1, 1.52 ERA, 0.87 WHIP) takes the ball for the Bronx Bombers, as New York looks to rebound after a sound beating, 6-0, at the hands of Milwaukee on Friday night, as the Brew Crew treated LHP Max Fried rudely (6 IP, 5 ER, 6 H, 3 BB, 5 K) to hand him just his second loss of the season.

Brewers LHP Kyle Harrison (3-1, 2.12 ERA, 1.11 WHIP) looks to clinch the interleague series for the home side. The 24-year-old comes in with consecutive wins and quality starts, allowing just a single earned run and eight hits with two walks and 17 strikeouts across 12 IP in the two-game span.

The Brewers are playing much better lately, winning five of the past seven games, and seven of the past 10 outings since April 26, including a pair of shutout victories. They've won three straight starts by Harrison, while going 4-1 in his past five outings, so tread lightly here.

New York is 9-4 in 13 games vs. LHP this season, while Milwaukee is 11-8 at home this season. Can the Brewers stun the Yankees for a second straight game, getting to Schlittler like they did Fried on Friday? It's doubtful. Let's back the Yankees to rebound, and we'll go low on the total.

MLB Best Bets for Yankees at Brewers:

Yankees ML (-145 at Caesars, Fanatics and Hard Rock Sportsbooks)

Under 7.5 Runs (-110 at Bet365, BetMGM, Caesars, DraftKings and Fanatics Sportsbooks)

Best MLB Parlays Today

4-Leg MLB Giant Parlay (+959 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Cubs ML (-142) at Rangers

Under 8.5 (-110) - Cubs at Rangers

Under 7.5 (-122) - Yankees at Brewers

Yankees ML (-146) at Brewers

2-Leg MLB Sides Parlay (+187 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Cubs ML (-142) at Rangers

Yankees ML (-146) at Brewers

2-Leg MLB Totals Parlay (+247 at FanDuel Sportsbook)