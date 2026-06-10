We've got a glorious full summer day of baseball ahead of us and Michael Rathburn is here to break it all down and share his MLB picks, including he's playing the Dodgers today

MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Wednesday, June 10

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Season 59-64-1 -5.55 units

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Boston Red Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays Best Bets and Predictions

The Tampa Bay Rays wrap up their series against the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday night at Tropicana Field, and the pitching matchup creates one of the more attractive first-five-inning betting opportunities on the board.

Tampa Bay will hand the ball to Drew Rasmussen, while Boston is expected to counter with rookie left-hander Jake Bennett. With Rasmussen holding a sizeable edge in both experience and current form, our Rays vs Red Sox prediction is backing the Rays -0.5 runs through the first five innings.

Why Drew Rasmussen Gives Tampa Bay the Edge

Rasmussen has quietly been one of the American League's most consistent starters this season. The right-hander enters Wednesday's matchup coming off a dominant performance against Miami, allowing just one hit across seven scoreless innings while striking out nine.

More importantly for bettors, Rasmussen continues to provide length and efficiency. He has allowed three earned runs or fewer in the vast majority of his starts this season and consistently puts Tampa Bay in position to play from ahead.

The projection for Rasmussen ranks among the strongest on Wednesday's slate, giving Tampa Bay a significant advantage early in the game.

Boston Faces a Difficult Assignment

The Red Sox are expected to start Jake Bennett, who is making only his third major-league appearance. While the young left-hander has shown potential, facing a playoff-caliber lineup on the road is a significant challenge.

Tampa Bay's lineup has been productive throughout the series and features several hitters capable of handling left-handed pitching. The combination of Bennett's limited experience and a difficult road environment creates a favorable situation for the Rays to generate offense early.

Rays vs Red Sox Best Bet

The first five innings market allows bettors to isolate the largest advantage in this matchup: the starting pitching.

Rasmussen enters with superior form, more experience, and a substantial projection edge over Bennett. With Tampa Bay playing at home and facing a rookie starter, the Rays are well-positioned to carry a lead into the middle innings.

Projected First Five Score: Rays 3, Red Sox 1

Best Bet: Rays -0.5 F5 for 1 unit (FanDuel -114)

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Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Best Bets and Predictions

The Los Angeles Dodgers continue their road series against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday night, and the matchup features one of baseball's biggest stars taking the mound. Shohei Ohtani is expected to start for Los Angeles, while Pittsburgh counters with hard-throwing right-hander Jared Jones.

While Ohtani's presence naturally attracts betting attention, the best value may come on the run line. The Dodgers own advantages in starting pitching, offensive firepower, and overall roster depth, making Los Angeles -1.5 runs the preferred betting angle.

Why Shohei Ohtani Gives Los Angeles the Edge

Ohtani has been virtually untouchable this season. The Dodgers ace enters Wednesday's start with a microscopic ERA and has consistently dominated opposing lineups through the first two months of the season.

His elite strikeout ability gives Los Angeles a significant edge early in games, and he has routinely worked deep enough into contests to limit exposure to the bullpen. Ohtani's combination of swing-and-miss stuff and command makes him one of the most difficult pitchers in baseball to square up.

Even against a competitive Pittsburgh lineup, the Dodgers should have the advantage whenever Ohtani is on the mound.

Dodgers Offense Creates Separation

While Jared Jones is a talented young pitcher with premium velocity, he faces one of the toughest assignments in baseball in the Dodgers lineup.

Los Angeles continues to feature one of the league's most dangerous offenses, capable of creating crooked numbers at any point in the game. The depth of the lineup forces opposing pitchers to navigate quality hitters from top to bottom, limiting opportunities for easy innings.

That offensive advantage is a key reason the run line becomes attractive. Even if Jones pitches well early, the Dodgers possess enough firepower to create separation against Pittsburgh's bullpen later in the game.

Dodgers vs Pirates Best Bet

The Dodgers have the superior starting pitcher, the deeper lineup, and the more reliable overall roster. Ohtani gives Los Angeles a strong chance to control the game from the outset, while the offense is capable of extending a lead once Pittsburgh moves beyond Jones.

Rather than laying a heavier moneyline price, backing Los Angeles on the run line provides greater value.

Projected Score: Dodgers 6, Pirates 3

Best Bet: Dodgers -1.5 runs for 1 unit (BetRivers -120)

Atlanta Braves vs. Chicago White Sox Best Bets and Predictions

The Atlanta Braves and Chicago White Sox conclude their interleague series on Wednesday. While the betting market is heavily backing Atlanta behind Chris Sale, there may be value on the home underdog.

Sale has been outstanding this season, but the White Sox counter with Davis Martin, who has quietly put together one of the better campaigns in the American League. With Chicago playing at home and receiving plus-money odds, our Braves vs White Sox prediction is backing the White Sox moneyline.

Why the White Sox Offer Value

At first glance, this matchup appears lopsided because Sale enters with dominant numbers and one of the highest pitching projections on Wednesday's slate.

However, betting isn't about picking the better team—it's about finding value relative to the odds.

The market continues to price Atlanta as an elite contender, which often creates opportunities when the Braves face capable starting pitching. Martin has emerged as one of Chicago's most reliable arms this season and has consistently kept the White Sox competitive. He limits damage, throws strikes, and gives his team a chance to win nearly every time he takes the mound.

For bettors, the question isn't whether Sale is the better pitcher. The question is whether Atlanta should be laying such a significant price against a starter performing at Martin's level.

Chicago Has the Right Formula

The White Sox don't need to dominate this game to cash a ticket. They simply need to keep the contest close early and capitalize on their opportunities offensively. Chicago has played better baseball than public perception suggests, and home underdogs with a quality starting pitcher often present value opportunities throughout the season. Martin's ability to neutralize Atlanta's lineup gives the White Sox a realistic path to victory, particularly if Sale delivers anything short of his best performance.

Sale deserves respect, but the betting market appears to be overvaluing Atlanta's pitching edge while undervaluing Martin's strong season. With a capable starter on the mound and plus-money odds available, Chicago offers value in a game that may be much more competitive than the line suggests.

Projected Score: White Sox 4, Braves 3

Best Bet: White Sox ML for 0.5 unit (BetRivers +135)

Wednesday's Best Bets and Predictions