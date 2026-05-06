We've got a super packed slate today with `17 games on tap. Check out Michael Rathburn's top MLB Picks including a play on the Rays matinee vs. the Blue Jays

MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Wednesday, May 6

Prior article 1-2 -1.56 units

Season 33-38 -5.09 units

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Boston Red Sox vs. Detroit Tigers Best Bets and Predictions

The Boston Red Sox (15-21) visit the Detroit Tigers (18-19) for the finale of a three-game series at Comerica Park in Detroit. First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 PM EDT. Boston has already won the first two games (5-4 and 10-3) and is looking to complete a three-game sweep on the road.

The Red Sox send Sonny Gray (2-1, 4.30 ERA, 1.30 WHIP in 23 IP), who is returning from a right hamstring strain. With Gray's workload unknown and likely on a short leash, early trouble could force Boston's taxed bullpen into action quickly.

Detroit counters with Jack Flaherty (0-2, 5.90 ERA, 1.79 WHIP), who has been one of the more disappointing starters in baseball this season — consistently homer-prone and inefficient. When starting pitching is either unknown (Gray) or bad (Flaherty), the best bet is to look at the Over. Both bullpens are heavily taxed from the first two high-scoring games of the series, setting the stage for late-inning fireworks.

Weather at Comerica Park

Cool evening conditions expected: mid-50s°F at first pitch, partly cloudy skies, and breezy winds (8-13 mph, blowing out toward left field). While the cooler air may limit early offense, wind assistance and fatigued relievers should help the ball travel later in the game. Low rain chance.

Betting Odds (Consensus)

Moneyline : Tigers -115 to -120 | Red Sox +100 to +104

: Tigers -115 to -120 | Red Sox +100 to +104 Run Line : Tigers -1.5 (+150) | Red Sox +1.5 (-180 to -190)

: Tigers -1.5 (+150) | Red Sox +1.5 (-180 to -190) Total (Over/Under): Over 8.5 (-105 to -112) / Under 8.5 (-108 to -115)

Best Bet: Over 8.5 Runs

This Tigers vs Red Sox betting preview strongly recommends the Over 8.5. With shaky starting pitching on both sides, a motivated Red Sox team pushing for the sweep, and already 22 combined runs scored in the series, expect another offensive showing at Comerica Park.

Fatigued bullpens and favorable wind increase the likelihood of a high-scoring finale. Models project 9+ total runs. The Over stands out as the clearest edge in this matchup.

Best Bet:Red Sox/Tigers OVER 8.5 runs for 1 unit (BetMGM -105)

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Tampa Bay Rays Best Bets and Predictions

The struggling Toronto Blue Jays (16-20) visit the red-hot Tampa Bay Rays (23-12) for the finale of a three-game AL East series at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, FL. First pitch is scheduled for 1:10 PM EDT. The Rays have won the first two games and are looking to complete a home sweep. Toronto is on a three-game losing streak, while Tampa Bay is rolling at 9-1 in their last 10 games.

Toronto Blue Jays send left-hander Patrick Corbin (1-0, 3.65 ERA, 1.26 WHIP in 24.2 IP). Advanced metrics: FIP 4.32, xFIP 4.14, xERA 5.69, K/BB% 12.7% (19.6% K% – 6.9% BB%). Corbin has been average but remains vulnerable to hard contact.

Tampa Bay Rays counter with left-hander Shane McClanahan (3-2, 3.10 ERA, 1.17 WHIP in 29.0 IP). Advanced metrics: FIP 2.87, xFIP 3.27, xERA 3.83, K/BB% 14.1% (24.8% K% – 10.7% BB%). McClanahan brings elite stuff and strikeout ability.

The Blue Jays are just 6-12 on the road this season, while the Rays boast a dominant 13-4 home record.

Weather at Tropicana Field

Indoor conditions with the roof closed — comfortable ~82°F, no wind or weather impact.

Betting Odds (Consensus)

Moneyline : Rays -130 to -140 | Blue Jays +110 to +120

: | Blue Jays +110 to +120 Run Line : Rays -1.5 (+160 to +170) | Blue Jays +1.5 (-190 to -200)

: Rays -1.5 (+160 to +170) | Blue Jays +1.5 (-190 to -200) Total (Over/Under): Over 7.5 (-115) / Under 7.5 (-105)

Best Bet: Rays Moneyline

This Blue Jays vs Rays betting preview strongly recommends the Rays on the Moneyline. Tampa Bay's superior pitching (McClanahan's dominant advanced metrics), excellent home record (13-4), and scorching form (9-1 in last 10) make them a high-confidence favorite against a Toronto team that is 6-12 on the road and currently on a three-game losing streak.

Best Bets: Rays ML for 1 unit (BetMGM -135)

Baltimore Orioles vs. Miami Marlins Best Bets and Predictions

The Baltimore Orioles (16-20) visit the Miami Marlins (16-20) for the second game of a three-game series at loanDepot park in Miami, FL. First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 PM EDT. Both teams are struggling, going 3-7 in their last 10 games. The Orioles took Game 1 by a score of 9-7, but Miami will look to even the series at home.

Baltimore Orioles send right-hander Brandon Young (2-1, 6.14 ERA, 1.64 WHIP in 14.2 IP). Advanced metrics: FIP ~5.98, xFIP ~5.45, xERA ~6.12, K/BB% 6% (low strikeout rate with poor command). Baltimore's pitching has completely tanked, posting a 7.74 ERA over their last 10 games while being outscored by 42 runs.

Miami Marlins counter with right-hander Eury Perez (2-3, 4.46 ERA, 1.38 WHIP in 36.1 IP). Advanced metrics: FIP ~3.85, xFIP ~3.92, xERA ~4.10, K/BB% 15% (solid 24% K-rate). Pérez has been a much better pitcher at home throughout his career.

This matchup represents the biggest starting pitching mismatch on paper for the entire slate.

Weather at loanDepot park

Warm and humid evening conditions around 80-82°F with the roof likely closed — no wind or precipitation impact, creating a neutral-to-pitcher-friendly environment.

Betting Odds (Consensus)

Moneyline : Marlins -130 to -140 | Orioles +110 to +120

: | Orioles +110 to +120 Run Line : Marlins -1.5 (+155 to +165) | Orioles +1.5 (-185 to -195)

: Marlins -1.5 (+155 to +165) | Orioles +1.5 (-185 to -195) Total (Over/Under): Over 8 (-110) / Under 8 (-110)

Best Bet: Marlins Moneyline

This Orioles vs Marlins betting preview strongly recommends the Marlins on the Moneyline. With this being the largest starting pitching mismatch of the day, Eury Perez's home dominance and superior metrics give Miami a massive edge against a struggling Brandon Young and a Baltimore staff that has been outscored by 42 runs in their last 10 games.

Orioles vs Marlins Prediction: Expect Miami to exploit the mismatch and even the series. Lean Marlins ML confidently as the top play today.

Best Bet: Marlins ML for 1 unit (FanDuel -124)

Wednesday's Best Bets and Predictions

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