MLB Picks: Peter Schoenke's 2026 MLB Win Totals To Target

Get the latest MLB win totals intel from RotoWire President Peter Schoenke as he breaks down his MLB over/under plays. He's won 54.4 percent of his bets over 25 years.
Updated on March 21, 2026 12:37AM EST
MLB Picks: Peter Schoenke's 2026 MLB Win Totals To Target
Updated on March 21, 2026 12:37AM EST
MLB Picks

MLB Draft Kit

Prepare for your baseball season with RotoWire's MLB Draft Kit including rankings, auction value support, and mock draft simulator.

MLB Predictions: MLB Win Totals 2026 from Peter Schoenke

Before the baseball season each of the last 25 years I've written a story at RotoWire with my best bets for the season-long win totals. I'm a big fan of the season win total bets ever since I started making them in person in Las Vegas back in the late 1990s. I've used several concepts of sabrermetrical analysis to try to find teams that appeared to be good bets.

When I first started writing this story, the only place to find season-long team prop bets in early March was by going in person to Las Vegas and walking to the small, dingy backroom sportsbook of the Imperial Palace. The over/unders were written on a white board. Fast forward to today and team win totals are up earlier than ever, are available at almost every sportsbook and now you can trade them all season at prediction markets. You can also pick your win total as opposed to just one line. For example, DraftKings offers bets on the Mets to win more than 85 games (-350), 90 games (-115), 95 games (+240), 100 games (+600) and 105 games (+1300). Still, I like to still focus on the set over/under total as a benchmark to help think about what to expect from teams and how that impacts player projections.

I've had a decent track record, winning 68 of 125 (with one push) bets for a 54.4 percent win rate. My best bet each season is 20-18 (I had multiple biggest bets some years). On bets of $100 or more (I vary my bet size to emphasize how strongly I feel about the pick) I'm 15-14. I'm most impressive when looking at the total amount bet, where I've been correct 56.6 percent of the time ($4,025 in winning bets, $3,075 in losers - not factoring in the vig*).

I had great success last season going 7-2 with a +$400 gain. I needed it as I've been in a slump, going 3-8 the prior two years. After 25 years, it's refreshing that these methods still have merit. So, here is my take on the 2026 season from a wagering perspective.

(For this exercise, I'm using odds from DraftKings sportsbook on March 19.)

MLB Betting Strategy

When I look at an upcoming baseball season, there are eight methods I use to judge which teams might be a good bet: Three are statistical, four are observations I've had watching the bookies set season-long lines for MLB and other sports and I'll throw in a wild-card pick with no particular theoretical basis. Here's the breakdown on these theories and the teams I decided to actually wager on.

Here's my take on each team, with more analysis below on those I selected as my "bets."

Team2026 Wins Over/UnderMy Pick
Atlanta Braves87.5Under
Baltimore Orioles85.5Over
Los Angeles Dodgers102.5Under
Colorado Rockies54.5Over
New York Mets90.5Under
Pittsburgh Pirates78.5Over
Chicago White Sox67.5Over
Minnesota Twins72.5Under
Texas Rangers83.5Over
San Francisco Giants89.5Under
Kansas City Royals82.5Over
Seattle Mariners89.5Over
Cincinnati Reds80.5Over
Arizona Diamondbacks79.5Under
Tampa Bay Rays77.5Over
Oakland Athletics75.5Over
Washington Nationals65.5Under
Boston Red Sox87.5Over
Houston Astros86.5Under
Detroit Tigers85.5Over
Los Angeles Angels70.5Under
New York Yankees90.5Over
Chicago Cubs88.5Over
San Diego Padres83.5Over
Philadelphia Phillies89.5Over
Toronto Blue Jays88.5Under
Miami Marlins72.5Over
Cleveland Indians79.5Over
St. Louis Cardinals69.5Under
Milwaukee Brewers84.5Over

The Johnson Effect

The Johnson Effect argues that a team that scores more runs or allows fewer runs than most statistical formulas would suggest is bound to regress the next season. For example, if one team scores more runs than sabermetrical formulas such as Runs Created or OPS might suggest, then it will score less the next season. The theory works based on the fact that sometimes a team has more success than it should just based on pure luck. A bad bounce here, a fluke play here  - they can add up in one season and make a team look more powerful than it should be.

My favorite type of statistic for this analysis is a tool called the Pythagorean Theory. You probably learned the Pythagorean theory in trigonometry, but in baseball, it means that the ratio of a team's wins and losses will be similar to the relationship between the square of its runs scored and the square of its runs allowed. 

If the runs a team scores and gives up in any given season don't translate into the expected win total from the Pythagorean Theory, that means something odd took place that should turn around next season.

Using the Johnson Effect and applying the Pythagorean Theory, who looks like they'll rebound in 2026? Here are the top teams that should have had more or less wins based on their 2025 runs allowed/created than they actually tallied:

TeamPythagorean Wins
Cleveland Indians8
Miami Marlins7
Los Angeles Angels7
Tampa Bay Rays-7
Texas Rangers-9
Chicago White Sox-11

I usually like to look for teams that have a differential of ten or more games. The White Sox may have underachieved last season, but this theory may not fit as well for teams moving from just 41 wins. There's likely a lot of easy improvements from being the all-time team in losses to being just a bad team, so I'll pass on a bet.

 The Plexiglas Principle

This theory says that any team that improves dramatically in one season is likely to decline the next season.

What teams made such dramatic moves from 2024 to 2025?

TeamWin Improvement
Toronto Blue Jays+20
Chicago White Sox+19
Miami Marlins+17
Chicago Cubs+9
Los Angeles Angels+9
Boston Red Sox+8

The Blue Jays are the type of team I look for in this bet. Teams that have improved by 20 or more games since 1970 (70 teams) have declined by an average of 8.1 games the following season. The sportsbooks have the Jays declining just 6.5 games coming off their AL pennant. It's hard to see the Blue Jays taking a step back as they added significant talent in Dylan Cease, Kazuma Okamoto, Tyler Rogers and Cody Ponce. However, they did lose Chris Bassitt and Bo Bichette. They've already had some attrition in the starting rotation with injuries to Shane Bieber, Trey Yesavage and Jose Berrios. Toronto's offense went from 23rd in runs scored in 2024 to 4th in 2025 with a contact-focused approach that had them lead all of MLB in both batting average and on-base percentage. Perhaps that offensive approach takes a slight step back this year. That alone may bring their win total into the mid 80s. I'll bet $50 the Jays win less than 88.5 games. The White Sox again probably are not a great fit considering their starting point was an all-time low 41 wins. The Marlins made a big jump, but with their young pitching talent I think they can sustain most of those gains.

The Reverse Plexiglas Principle

When a team has consistently been a winner and then experiences a sudden drop-off, there is a strong likelihood that its win total will rebound. Or at least that's my theory.

Here are the teams that declined the most in 2025: 

TeamWin Decline
Arizona Diamondbacks-9
Minnesota Twins-12
Atlanta Braves-13
Baltimore Orioles-16
Colorado Rockies-18

The Orioles stand out as a recent playoff team that took an unexpected dip last season to just 75 wins. They had won 91, 101 and 83 games the last three seasons. The sportsbooks have the O's bouncing back to 85.5 wins. (The O's have a 66% chance of topping 85 wins on Kalshi on Mar. 20 for what it's worth.) The sportsbooks see an 11.5 game improvement. That's rich but the O's may have done enough with their pitching to improve a team that was 25th in points allowed. Still, 85.5 wins just seems a tad too high.

The Bottom Feeder Bet

Betting the over on teams with very low projected win totals has been perhaps my best performing wager. Teams projected by the sportsbooks to win less than 65.5 games have hit the over in 16 of 28 instances (57.1%) since 2003 (including prorated totals for the 2020 Detroit Tigers and 2020 Baltimore Orioles). The worst projected totals have fared even better. Teams projected to win less than 60 games have hit the over in 8 of 11 seasons (72.7%). Perhaps the sportsbooks just don't get enough optimistic bettors for teams the public isn't interested in supporting. 

TeamWin Total
St. Louis Cardinals69.5
Chicago White Sox67.5
Washington Nationals65.5
Colorado Rockies54.5

Do the Rockies fit this mold? They won just 43 games. It's hard to believe a team in Coors Field was 29th in runs scored. The team scored just 597 runs, well over 100 less runs than any Colorado team in the last 20 years. There's not a lot of immediate help on the way as the franchise is low in farm system rankings (23rd by The Athletic and 28th by ESPN). Their pitching was perhaps worse with a franchise-record 1021 runs allowed. The team's only significant additions in the offseason (Willi Castro, Michael Lorenzen, Jose Quintana, Edouard Julien) hardly move the needle.  The only upside is that the "paste eaters," as colleague Jeff Erickson calls them, finally have someone in charge who knows something about modern baseball in team president Paul DePodesta. Perhaps that alone is enough to find ways to win 11 more games. I should probably take the over on principle given the historical samples, but it's just hard to see any area where they improve. I'll pass, but wouldn't knock you if you bet the over.

The Book's Biggest Movers

The next thing I look at is what teams the bookies think will have the biggest improvement or decline.

TeamWin Total Change
Atlanta Braves+12.5
Baltimore Orioles+11.5
Los Angeles Dodgers+10.5
Colorado Rockies+10.5
Cleveland Indians-9.5
St. Louis Cardinals-9.5
Milwaukee Brewers-12.5

There are a lot of good candidates among these teams for the sportsbooks to be wrong. The Brewers stand out as their sharp decline is likely based on their trades of Freddy Peralta and Caleb Durbin. However, the Brewers have shown they can offset veteran losses with their pitching development as they did each of the last two seasons after trades of Devin Williams and Corbin Burnes. The Brewers have the top ranked farm system in baseball (according to both ESPN and The Athletic's Keith Law) which will fill in the gaps. Kyle Harrison, Brandon Sproat, Chad Patrick and Robert Gasser in particular look like they can offset the loss of Peralta and give the Brewers a competitive advantage in starting rotation depth. When I first checked the win totals for teams in January, this one easily stood out. I made a bet at 85.5 at -114. It was available on Fanduel at 84.5 -120 on Mar. 19. I'll bet $200 the Brewers win more than 84.5 games.

The Book's Non Movers

Tampa Bay hadn't won fewer than 80 games since 2016 (if you prorate the 2020 season) but fell to 77 wins last season. The sportsbooks have the Rays effectively staying in the same place. However, there are reasons for optimism. The team moves back indoors to Tropicana Field after playing a season outdoors in their minor league park due to hurricane damage repairs. The Rays roster may have always been better for indoor baseball with less humidity and and more emphasis on pitching. The farm system is always primed to produce assets at the major league level ( even with farm system rankings of just No. 12 at ESPN and No. 16 at The Athletic). More than anything this is a bet the usual leading analytical front office can find a way to return to their prior winning ways. The Rays have hit the over in 10 of the last 15 years. The over hasn't been this cheap since a projected win total of 74 in 2018 (they won 90 games). I'll bet $50 the Rays win more than 77.5 games.

TeamWin Total Change
Texas Rangers+2.5
San Francisco Giants+0.5
Kansas City Royals+0.5
Seattle Mariners+0.5
Cincinnati Reds-0.5
Arizona Diamondbacks-0.5
Tampa Bay Rays-0.5
Sacramento Athletics-0.5
Seattle Mariners-0.5
Washington Nationals-0.5
Boston Red Sox-1.5
Houston Astros-1.5
Detroit Tigers-1.5
Los Angeles Angels-1.5
New York Yankees-3.5
Chicago Cubs-3.5

I'm a fan of Sacramento's lineup (that's what I choose to call the A's location). Shea Langeliers, Nick Kurtz, Jacob Wilson, Lawrence Butler form a great young corps. Leo De Vries could be an impact player and called up soon. Max Muncy, Denzel Clarke, Colby Thomas and Henry Bolte have potential. This could be a very good lineup. The pitching is another story (27th in runs allowed) and adjusting to hitter-friendly Sutter Health Park could impact development similar to Coors Field. Still, the pitching has to be better with some live arms (Jack Perkins, Justin Sterner, Luis Morales) ready to contribute. I'll bet $25 the A's win more than 75.5 games.

Wild Card

I've occasionally chosen a bet for this article that doesn't fit any statistical theory but rather a trend that I've observed. Last year that theory would be that on principle you should take the under on any team to win 100 games. It worked as the Dodgers were forecast to win 103.5 games and only won 93 games. 

Since 2001, the sportsbooks have projected just five teams with over 100 wins. Only one of the five won more than 100 the next season: the 2021 Dodgers. The Dodgers are again projected to win over 100 games at 102.5 wins. I'll take that under again on principle. With the Dodgers it makes sense because the organization has shown it doesn't care about regular season win totals. The Dodgers the past few years have made moves to maximize playoff performance (resting starting pitchers, finding creative ways to give players time off) rather than regular season wins. As long as they're going to win the division, they'll take their foot off the gas. Of course they have the talent to win 110 games or make a run all the all-time win total record, I just don't see that as one of their goals. I'll bet $25 the Dodgers don't win 102.5 games.

An even better bet based on this theory is available at DraftKings where you can wager whether any team will have more than 104.5 wins (at -105). Again, that's an easy bet on the under on principle as it's even higher than the Dodgers' projected total. Just six teams have topped 104 .5 wins since 2010.

 MLB Win Total Best Bets for 2026 Recap

TeamWinsBetAmountTheory
Los Angeles Dodgers102.5Under$25Wild Card
Tampa Bay Rays77.5Over$25Non Mover
Milwaukee Brewers84.5Over$200Biggest Mover
Toronto Blue Jays88.5Under$50Plexiglas Principle
Sacramento Athletics75.5Over$25Non Mover

 *One note: My bets/track record doesn't account for the variations in extra juice you need to pay. Most lines are -110, meaning the sportsbook takes about five percent on each bet. The "vig" tends to be higher on these bets than for single games. Sometimes, the vig can vary widely, such as when the 2016 Rangers' under of 83.5 wins was at -140 (the under was +110). It's another method for the bookmakers to alter how the money is coming in on each side so it gets to their comfort level. Or it's a way to change the odds without moving the win total.

If you are making a lot of bets, this is a serious factor in the math. But I don't bother to take that into account because I'm more focused on the overall wins number from a team perspective. Plus, I forgot to keep track of the vig in the early years.

I vary the dollar amounts below as a way to show how confident I am in the bet (the $300 bet on the 2004 Royals is my all-time high), so there are some holes in the math if you added in all the varying vigs.

Here's the breakdown: 

YEARW/L         TEAM                 BET             THEORY
2025WinKansas City Royals$200 Under 82.5 winsPlexiglas Principle
2025LossTampa Bay Rays$25 Over 80.5 winsReverse Plexiglas Principle
2025WinChicago White Sox$25 Over 54.5 winsBottom Feeder
2025WinLos Angeles Angels$50 Under 72.5 winsBook's Biggest Movers
2025LossMinnesota Twins$25 Over 83.5 winsBook's Non Movers
2025WinMilwaukee Brewers$50 Over 82.5 winsBook's Biggest Movers
2025WinChicago Cubs$25 Over 86.5 winsBook's Non Movers
2025WinCincinnati Reds$25 Over 79.5 winsBook's Non Movers
2025WinLos Angeles Dodgers$25 Under 105.5 winsWild Card
2024LossTampa Bay Rays$100 over 84.5 winsBook Non-Mover
2024WinTexas Rangers$25 under 88.5 winsPlexiglas Principle
2024WinCincinnati Reds$50 under 81.5 winsPlexiglas Principle 
2024LossKansas City Royals$100 under 73.5 gamesBook Mover
2024LossChicago Cubs$25 over 83.5 gamesBook Non-Mover
2024LossBoston Red Sox$25 under 77.5 gamesBook Non-Mover
2023LossBaltimore Orioles$200 under 76.5 winsPlexiglas Principle
2023LossArizona Diamondbacks$50 under 75.5 winsPlexiglas Principle
2023WonTampa Bay Rays$25 over 89.5 winsReverse Plexiglas 
2023LossToronto Blue Jays$25 over 91.5 winsBook Non-Mover
2022WonOakland$25 under on 69.5 winsWild Card
2022LostTampa Bay$100 over on 89.5 winsBook Mover
2022LostBaltimore$25 under on 61.5 winsBottom Feeder
2022WonBoston$25 under on 85.5 winsPlexiglas Principle
2022LostSeattle$25 under on 83.5 winsPlexiglas Principle
2021LostChicago White Sox$50 under on 90.5 winsPlexiglas Principle
2021LostWashington Nationals$25 over on 84.5 winsReverse Plexiglas Principle
2021WonHouston Astros$25 over on 87.5 winsReverse Plexiglas Principle
2021LostDetroit Tigers$100 under on 68.5 winsBottom Feeder
2021WonTexas Rangers$25 under on 66.5 gamesBottom Feeder
2021LostToronto Blue Jays$25 under on 86.5 gamesBook Non-Mover
2021LostMinnesota Twins$50 over on 88.5 winsBook Mover
2021WonTampa Bay Rays$50 over on 85.5 winsBook Mover
2021LostLost Angeles Dodgers$25 under on 102.5 winsWild Card
2020LostChicago White Sox $25 on less than 31.5 games Book Mover
 2020 Won New York Yankees $25 on less than 37.5 games Wild Card
 2020 Lost Los Angeles Dodgers $25 on less than 37.5 games Wild Card
2020 Won Tampa Bay Rays $50 on more than 33.5 games Wild Card
2019WonKansas City Royals$50 on less than 69.5 winsBook Mover
2019LostSan Francisco Giants$50 on less than 73 wins Book Non Mover
2019LostTexas Rangers$25 on less than 70 gamesBook Non Mover
2019WonBaltimore Orioles$50 on less than 58.5 winsBottom Feeder
2019WonWashington Nationals$25 more than 88.5 gamesReverse Plexiglas Principle
2018WonArizona Diamondbacks $100 to win fewer than 85 games Plexiglas Principle 
2018WonDetroit Tigers $50 on less than 66.5 wins Book's Non Movers 
2018WonSan Diego Padres $25 on less than 72.5 games Johnson Effect 
2017WonTampa Bay Rays$50 win more than 78.5 gamesJohnson Effect
2017LostPittsburgh Pirates$100 win more than 82 gamesReverse Plexiglas
2017LostLos Angeles Angels$50 on less than 79 winsBook's Non Movers
2017LostTexas Rangers$25 on win more than 84.5 gamesBook's Biggest Movers
2017LostBaltimore Orioles$50 win more than 80 gamesWild Card
2016LostChicago Cubs$25 win less than 93.5 gamesPlexiglas Principle
2016LostMilwaukee Brewers$50 win less than 70 gamesBottom Feeder Bet
2016LostNew York Yankees$25 win over than 85 gamesWild Card
2015LostHouston Astros$25 win less than 75.5 gamesPlexiglas Principle
2015WonLos Angels Angels$25 win less than 88.5 gamesPlexiglas Principle
2015WonTexas Rangers$25 win over than 76.5 gamesReverse Plexiglas Principle
2015LostBoston Red Sox$25 win over than 86.5 gamesReverse Plexiglas Principle
2015LostBaltimore Orioles$75 win over than 82.5 gamesBook's Biggest Movers
2015WonCincinnati Reds$25 win less than 77.5 gamesBook's Non Movers
2015WonTampa Bay Rays$50 win more than 78.5 gamesBook's Non Movers
2015WonOakland A's$100 win more than 81.5 gamesBilly Beane Theory
2014LostCleveland Indians$25 win less than 82 gamesPlexiglas Principle
2014WonHouston Astros$25 more than 62.5 gamesBottom Feeder
2014WonPhiladelphia Phillies$50 under on 74.5 gamesBook Non Mover
2014WonOakland A's$25 over on 86.5 gamesBilly Beane Theory
2014LostTampa Bay Rays$100 over on 89 gamesBilly Beane Theory
2013WonToronto Blue Jays$50 under on 89 gamesBook Mover
2013WonOakland A's$25 over on 84.5 gamesBilly Beane Theory
2013WonTampa Bay Rays$50 over on 86.5 gamesBilly Beane Theory
2013LostKansas City Royals$50 under on 78.5 gamesBilly Beane Theory
2013WonBaltimore Orioles$25 over on 78.5 gamesWildcard
2012WonArizona Diamondbacks$200 under on 86 gamesPlexiglas Principle
2012LostMinnesota Twins$100 over on 72.5 gamesReverse Plexiglas Principle
2011LostKansas City$100 under on 68 gamesBook Non Mover
2011WonHouston Astros$50 under on 72 gamesJohnson Effect
2011WonMilwaukee Brewers$25 over on 86.5 gamesBook Mover
2011LostLos Angeles Angels$50 under on 82.5 gamesWild Card
2010LostHouston Astros$150 under on 75.5 gamesJohnson Effect & Book Non Mover
2010WonMinnesota Twins$100 over on 82.5 gamesWildcard
2010WonWashington Nationals$50 under on 72 gamesBook Mover
2009LostLos Angeles Angels$50 under on 88.5 winsJohnson Effect & Plexiglas Principle
2009WonDetroit Tigers$50 over on 81.5 winsReverse Plexiglas
2009LostBaltimore Orioles$50 over on 72.5 winsBottom Feeder
2009LostKansas City Royals$25 over on 76.5 winsBook Non Mover
2009LostPhiladelphia Phillies$50 under on 88.5 winsBook Non Mover
2009LostOakland A's$25 over on 82.5 winsBilly Beane Theory
2008WonSeattle Mariners$200 under on 84 winsJohnson Effect
2008LostChicago Cubs$50 under on 87.5 winsPlexiglas Principle
2008WonOakland A's$50 over on 73.5 winsReverse Plexiglas Principle
2008PushSan Francisco$50 under on 72 winsBook Non Mover
2007WonCleveland Indians$50 over on 85.5 winsJohnson Effect
2007LostChicago Cubs$50 under on 83.5 winsBook Mover
2007LostOakland A's$50 over on 85.5 winsBook Mover
2007LostMinnesota Twins$100 over on 84 winsBook Mover
2007WonArizona Diamondbacks$100 over on 78.5 winsBook Non Mover
2006WonChicago White Sox$100 under on 92 winsJohnson Effect & Plexiglas Principle
2006LostArizona Diamondbacks$25 under on 73 winsJohnson Effect & Plexiglas Principle
2006LostTampa Bay Devil Rays$100 over on 68 winsBottom Feeder
2006LostMilwaukee Brewers$50 over on 81 winsBook Non Mover
2006WonMinnesota Twins$50 over on 83 winsBook Non Mover
2005WonNew York Yankees$150 under on 102 winsJohnson Effect
2005WonMilwaukee Brewers$50 over on 69.5 winsBottom Feeder
2005WonSan Diego Padres$25 under on 86.5 winsPlexiglas Principle
2005LostMinnesota Twins$25 over on 89.5 winsBook Non Mover
2004WonKansas City Royals$300 under on 81 winsPlexiglas Principle
2004WonHouston Astros$50 over on 91 winsJohnson Effect
2004LostDetroit Tigers$100 under on 66.5 winsBook Mover
2004WonSan Francisco Giants$50 over on 85 winsBook Mover
2004WonFlorida Marlins$50 over on 83 winsBook Mover
2003WonAnaheim Angels$100 under on 91 winsPlexiglas Principle
2003WonOakland A's$50 over on 93.5 winsBook Mover
2003WonNew York Mets$50 under on 86 winsBook Mover
2003WonToronto Blue Jays$50 over on 79 winsBook Non Mover
2003WonBoston Red Sox$50 over on 91 winsJohnson Effect
2002WonOakland A's$200 over on 90.5 winsBook Mover
2002WonPhiladelphia Phillies$100 under on 82.5 winsPlexiglas Principle
2002WonPittsburgh Pirates$50 over on 68 winsBottom Feeder
2002LostSeattle Mariners$50 over on 94 winsReverse Plexiglas Principle
2002LostColorado Rockies$50 over on 77 winsJohnson Effect
2002LostNew York Yankees$50 under on 99 winsReverse Bottom Feeder
2001LostSt. Louis Cardinals$100 under on 89.5 winsPlexiglas Principle
2001WonChicago White Sox$100 under on 88 winsPlexiglas Principle
2001WonHouston Astros$100 over on 82.5 winsJohnson Effect & Plexiglas Principle
2001WonPhiladelphia Phillies$25 over on 74.5 winsBottom Feeder & Johnson Effect
2001WonMinnesota Twins$25 over on 73 wins Bottom Feeder
2000WonArizona Diamondbacks$100 under on 93 winsPlexiglas Principle
2000WonMinnesota Twins$100 over on 64 winsBottom Feeder

You can follow along with all the MLB futures markets throughout the season here at RotoWire.

Sync Your League 

Get RotoWire's custom analysis to choose the best team for you before the season and in-season.

  • Sync unlimited leagues
  • Custom reports based on your team
  • Access premium tools specific to your league
Baseball
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Author Image
Peter Schoenke
Peter Schoenke is the president and co-founder of RotoWire.com. He's been elected to the hall of fame for both the Fantasy Sports Trade Association and Fantasy Sports Writers Association and also won the Best Fantasy Baseball Article on the Internet in 2005 from the FSWA. He roots for for the Minnesota Twins, Vikings and T-Wolves.
RotoWire Logo

Continue the Conversation

Join the RotoWire Discord group to hear from our experts and other MLB fans.

Top News

Tools

MLB Draft Kit Logo

MLB Draft Kit

Fantasy Tools

Don’t miss a beat. Check out our 2026 MLB Fantasy Baseball rankings.

Related Stories

Betting Latest

MLB Picks: Peter Schoenke's 2026 MLB Win Totals To Target
MLB Picks: Peter Schoenke's 2026 MLB Win Totals To Target
Get the latest MLB win totals intel from RotoWire President Peter Schoenke as he breaks down his MLB over/under plays. He's won 54.4 percent of his bets over 25 years.
Today
College Baseball Betting: Expert Picks for Friday, March 20
College Baseball Betting: Expert Picks for Friday, March 20
John Venezia gives you his best bet on Friday's college baseball slate and reveals why he is going with UC Irvine in a matchup with Paul Vazquez and Oregon State.
Today