Andrew Painter won't have to record many strikeouts to hit his over in his MLB debut against the Nationals.

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This article is part of our PrizePicks MLB series.

I had a successful debut season with PrizePicks plays last season, so we're going to run it back. Player props have become the norm for sports fans these days, and playing on PrizePicks is essentially pairing props to make parlays. The best part about it is that the payouts on PrizePicks are much better than most sportsbooks. With that in mind, let's kickstart the season with this Tuesday card.

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Andrew Painter, PHI vs. WAS: More Than 3.5 Strikeouts

Philly fans have been waiting to see this top prospect get his chance at the rotation, and he's getting one with Zack Wheeler on the IL. Painter earned it with a phenomenal spring training, sporting a 2.31 ERA and 0.77 WHIP. That's similar production to what we saw in the minors, with Painter posting a 3.44 ERA and 1.19 WHIP. Most importantly, he recorded 290 Ks across 227.2 innings.

That strikeout stuff should help Painter cruise to at least four strikeouts, especially against a woeful Washington lineup. The Nationals have gotten off to a hot start, but this lackluster lineup is due for some negative regression. Washington was 20th in runs scored, 25th in OBP, 24th in OPS and 26th in wOBA last season. We also don't mind that Painter is a -200 favorite.

Brandon Pfaadt, ARI vs. DET: More Than 14.5 Outs

Pfaadt showcased some nasty stuff throughout his minor league career, and he could be in for a breakout season if spring training is any indicator. The right-hander had a 0.90 ERA and 0.60 WHIP during preseason. Pitch count is really the only concern to clear this prop, but Pfaadt cleared five innings in his final start during spring training.

Another variable we love for Pfaadt was his home form last season. He had a 3.24 ERA and 1.17 WHIP at home while recording at least 15 outs in 16 of his 17 starts. The one stinker was an eight-run shelling while failing to record an out, but Pfaadt had a 2.50 ERA and 1.11 WHIP across the other 16 home starts. Detroit's lineup isn't a disaster, but the Motor City Kitties have no runs against the last two starters they've faced.

Kodai Senga, NYM at STL: More Than 25.5 Fantasy Score

We have a trend in this article of riding starters who had monster spring trainings. Senga might've had the most impressive spring training of anyone out there, sporting a 1.86 ERA and 0.72 WHIP. His stuff looked as nasty as ever, and it feels like the fantasy community is sleeping on this righty, since he has a 3.00 career ERA and 1.25 WHIP.

All of that makes Senga a safe option in this spot because St. Louis has one of the softest lineups in baseball. They were 23rd in wOBA and 25th in OPS last year, but might be even worse this season. It's also a pitcher-friendly park, which is awesome since Senga allowed just one run across 12.2 innings in his last two matchups with the Cardinals.

Brent Rooker, ATH at ATL: More Than 1.5 Hits+Runs+RBI (vs. Jose Suarez)

I had a difficult time picking between Rooker or Shea Langeliers for this spot because both are excellent options against Suarez. Let's start there because he's only in this rotation due to the Spencer Strider injury. It's hard to believe Atlanta is giving him a chance after what we saw in LA, with Suarez tallying a 6.91 ERA and 1.74 WHIP in his final two seasons with the Angels. He's also surrendered a .275 AVG, .352 OBP and .826 OPS against righty bats throughout his career.

Rooker is one of the best power hitters in the game, and he only needs one good at-bat to clear this prop. The slugger has a .343 OBP, .509 SLG and .843 OPS over the last three seasons. His splits are even more stupendous, amassing a .372 OBP and .908 OPS against southpaws during that span. We'll throw Langeliers in there as a bonus because he has three homers so far this season while generating a .893 OPS against lefties since 2024.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Joel Bartilotta plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: Joelbartilotta Yahoo: Joelbartilotta.