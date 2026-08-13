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MLB Picks: Single Game Picks & Props for Thursday, August 13

We have a total of three evening games in Major League Baseball (MLB) on Thursday, with first pitches at 7:30 p.m. ET, 10:07 p.m. ET and 10:10 p.m. ET. We're dig into the National League showdown at Dodger Stadium between the first-place Milwaukee Brewers of the NL Central, and the first-place Los Angeles Dodgers of the NL West. Let's get started!

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Milwaukee Brewers at Los Angeles Dodgers Best Bets and Predictions

Pick #1: Brewers ML (+130 Caesars)

The Brewers (74-47) and the Dodgers (73-48) meet at Dodger Stadium at 10:10 p.m. ET, and this game could be a playoff preview.

Milwaukee had a rough go of it in San Diego earlier in the week, as the Brewers were swept out of Petco Park by the Padres. It nearly salvaged the series finale Wednesday afternoon, but the Padres escaped with a 4-3 win in 11 innings to complete the sweep. Milwaukee was outscored 18-7 in the series, and it has lost three in a row for the first time since July 11-12 in Pittsburgh. The Brewers haven't lost four consecutive games since April 22-25.

Los Angeles had a surprisingly difficult time with the lowly Kansas City Royals earlier this week. While the Dodgers were able to complete a three-game sweep, two of the wins were by one run, and it only outscored K.C. 15-11, as the Over cashed in two of the three outings. After a stunning seven-game skid from July 31-Aug. 7, L.A. has won four of the past five games, and it rolls in with three consecutive victories.

The Brewers turn to LHP Shane Drohan (6-4, 3.87 ERA, 1.25 WHIP), and he'll be opposed by the erratic RHP Roki Sasaki (5-5, 4.54 ERA, 1.28 WHIP). The Dodgers might also have to go without 1B Freddie Freeman, as he slipped down the stairs in the visitors dugout Wednesday pursuing a foul popup. He apparently hit his head, and he reported that his kneecaps, shoulder, hand and wrist were sore, so it's uncertain if he'll be in shape to play Thursday for the opener of the key four-game series.

As it stands, with an erratic Sasaki, a very ordinary 21-18 mark vs. LHP, and perhaps Freeman sitting, we'll back the Brewers to get a victory, firing the first salvo in this crucial series.

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Pick #2: Brewers/Dodgers Under 8.5 Runs (-115 Fanatics)

As far as the total is concerned, we're going to look low in this series opener.

Again, Freeman's health is in doubt, and he is a huge piece in the Los Angeles offense. The Under has cashed in four of the past six games for L.A. anyway, with the offense averaging a very ordinary 3.6 runs per game (RPG) in the past eight outings, while the pitching has allowed just 3.2 RPG in the previous five contests.

For the Brew Crew, the Under is 10-2-1 in the past 13 games, while 5-2 in Drohan's past seven starts. For Milwaukee, don't mess with the Drohan.

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Pick #3: Jackson Chourio - 2+ Hits + Runs + RBIs (-140 FanDuel)

For the player props portion, we'll look to Milwaukee's Jackson Chourio, who has collected two doubles with an RBI in three at-bats in his brief dealings with Sasaki.

That's not nearly enough sample size to make this pick alone, however. But, the 22-year-old Chourio is 12-for-42 (.286) with a double, four homers, six RBI and a .595 slugging percentage with a 1.007 OPS in 11 games in August. He should stay hot against Dodger Blue in the opener.

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MLB Picks Recap

Brewers ML (+130 Caesars)

Brewers/Dodgers - Under 8.5 Runs (-115 Fanatics)

Jackson Chourio - 2+ Hits + Runs + RBIs (-140 FanDuel)

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