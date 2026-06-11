MLB Picks: Single Game Picks & Props for Thursday, June 11

For the second straight week, I'm in the starting lineup with MLB Betting Expert Eric Timm away. He'll be back for you next week.

For Thursday night, I've scoured the schedule for value, and I like the final game on the MLB slate. The Atlanta Braves (45-23) and Chicago White Sox (36-31) wrap up their interleague series at Rate Field on the south side at 7:40 p.m. ET, and it's a battle of southpaws. The game can be viewed or streamed on MLB.tv. Let's get started!

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Atlanta Braves vs. Chicago White Sox Best Bets and Predictions

Pick #1: Braves ML (-116 FanDuel)

The Braves have suffered a pair of losses in the first two games of this series, as the surprising White Sox improved to 22-11 at Rate Field. Chicago has won a pair of one-run games, including a 2-1 victory Wednesday against old friend LHP Chris Sale as moderate underdogs (+126) as the Under (7) cashed.

The White Sox will throw a southpaw for the second straight game, and for the second consecutive outing they'll be facing a former Chicago player, too. LHP Martin Perez (4-3, 3.02 ERA, 1.06 WHIP) takes the ball for the Braves, while the White Sox counter with LHP Anthony Kay (5-1, 4.40 ERA, 1.45 WHIP). Perez spent the 2025 season with the ChiSox.

The Braves are 20-9 this season against left-handed starting pitching, and they're a good bet to get the job done, salvaging the series finale Thursday before moving on.

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Pick #2: Braves/White Sox Under 8.5 (-105 Fanatics)

The Braves have cashed the Under in two of the past three games, while allowing three or fewer runs in four of the past five outings, and nine of the previous 12 games. The Under is also 6-2 in Perez's last 8 starts.

The veteran left-hander should be excited about returning to his old stomping grounds, and he'll have an offense behind him which should provide plenty of offensive support against the very giving Kay, especially since Atlanta hits southpaws so well...just not too well, hopefully, for our benefit.

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Pick #3: Ozzie Albies 3+ Total Hits, Runs and RBIs (+145 Bet365)

We could play it safe, and go with 2+ (-160), but safe is no fun.

Albies has hit safely in three in a row, and he is 9-for-27 (.333) with three doubles, a home run and seven RBI across eight games in June, raising his average from .274 to .280. He is hitting .310 with a .504 SLG and .838 OPS vs. LHP, as opposed to .257/.399/.734 vs. RHP, too, so there's that.

Look for Albies to stay hot on the south side Thursday evening.

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MLB Picks Recap

Braves ML (-116 FanDuel)

Braves/White Sox Under 8.5 (-105 Fanatics)

Ozzie Albies 3+ Total Hits, Runs and RBIs (+145 Bet365)

All plays - 1 Unit