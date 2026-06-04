The Dodgers go for the sweep tonight in the desert as they wrap up a four-game series vs. the D-Backs. Daniel Dobish breaks it down and shares how he's betting it

MLB Picks: Single Game Picks & Props for Thursday, June 4

I'm stepping in as a pinch-hitter with Eric Timm away for the next two weeks. After perusing the schedule for Thursday night, I've settled upon the battle between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks at 9:40 p.m. ET, the last game on tonight's schedule, as the best opportunity for several winners. The game can be viewed or streamed on MLB.tv. Let's get started!

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Los Angeles Dodgers vs Arizona Diamondbacks Best Bets and Predictions

Pick #1: Dodgers ML (-135 Caesars)

The Dodgers and Diamondbacks wrap up a four-game set at Chase Field in Phoenix, and the LA has had its way with the Snakes in the season series. The Dodgers have won five of the past six games, winning each as a favorite.

Los Angeles turns to LHP Justin Wrobleski (7-2, 2.87 ERA, 1.01 WHIP) for the series finale, and he looks to improve upon his already impressive road splits. He is 4-1 with a 2.79 ERA aross 29 IP in five starts, and he has allowed just a single homer in those five starts.

On the flip side, Arizona RHP Ryne Nelson (2-4, 4.82 ERA, 1.19 WHIP) has struggled this season, especially so at home. He is 1-2 with a 5.97 ERA, and teams are hitting .268 against him at Chase Field, as opposed to just .197 on the road. Let's back the Dodgers, and feel confident in doing so.

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Pick #2: Dodgers/Diamondbacks Under 9 (-105 Fanatics)

The Dodgers have averaged 6.5 runs per game in the previous two victories, and they should be able to tee off on Nelson, for the reasons we stated above. His home splits are horrendous.

However, Wrobleski has allowed very little this season, and Arizona has averaged just 3.0 runs per game (RPG) in the past three outings, while totaling just 17 runs in the past seven meetings in the series. It's unlikely the Arizona bats are able to get much offense generated against the southpaw.

The Under is 5-2 in the past seven games for L.A., and 9-4 across the past 13 outings. In Wrobleski's past six starts, the total has gone low five times, too.

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Pick #3: Mookie Betts Over 1.5 Total Bases (+105 Bet365)

Betts will be happy to see Nelson on the bump for Arizona in the series finale. The veteran is hitting .357 (4-for-15) with a double, home run and four RBI in his career against the Diamondbacks' right-hander, while posting a .375 on-base percentage, .643 slugging percentage and 1.018 OPS. The rest of the Dodgers are actually just .167 (14-for-84) against Nelson.

Betts needs a big game, as his average has tumbled to .189 on the season, and he is just 2-for-16 (.125) in the past five games. Perhaps facing Betts will be the elixir to cure his ills, and finally gets him going.

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MLB Picks Recap

Dodgers ML (-135 Caesars)

Dodgers/Diamondbacks Under 9 (-105 Fanatics)

Mookie Betts Over 1.5 Total Bases (+105 Bet365)

All plays - 1 Unit