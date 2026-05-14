MLB Betting Expert Eric Timm dives deep into the AL Central series finale between the White Sox and Royals on Thursday, providing several picks and props.

MLB Picks: Single Game Picks & Props for Thursday, May 14

Well then! Unlike the Philadelphia Phillies, New York Mets, Boston Red Sox, and Toronto Blue Jays, I've bounced back after a slow start. Last week's 3-0/+3.88 showing brought us much closer to .500. Next stop, profitability! The baseball season is a long marathon, and the ups and downs are part of it. We will get there. This week, I'm taking a look at an American League Central clash between two fairly surprising teams: one in a pleasantly surprising way and the other.......not so much.

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Kansas City Royals vs. Chicago White Sox Best Bets and Predictions

Pick #1: White Sox ML (+120 Hard Rock)

The White Sox are one of the best stories in baseball so far. Not only have they not been eliminated from the playoffs already (an improvement on last year's performance), they stand at .500 and only 1.5 games out of first place!

The Royals didn't have extremely high expectations, but I don't believe a 19-24 start was on their bingo card. One of the big reasons I like the value on the Pale Hose today is the home/road splits for these teams. Chicago is on a four-game home win streak with an 11-9 home record overall while KC is a rough 6-14 away from home. I'll gladly take the value on the home dog that is playing better.

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Pick #2: Royals/White Sox Under 8 (-110 BetRivers)

The Sox won the first two games of this series with identical scores of 6-5, which has contributed to the value on the under. The pitching matchup also helps, as does the forecast for tonight.

LHP Kris Bubic takes the bump for the Royals and the Sox counter with LHP Anthony Kay. Bubic has been KC's best starter while Kay has been much better of late after a disastrous start to the season. I see both pitchers doing their part to keep their teams in the game and Mother Nature should help as well. It is forecasted to be a clear but chilly night in Chicago with a breeze blowing in from center. Those factors point me to the under tonight.

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Pick #3: Sam Antonacci Over 1.5 Total Bases (+240 FanDuel)

Antonacci has account for two or more total bases in seven of his last 12 games, including the last two. He's seeing the ball very well, particularly at home, and is 11-35 (.314) over his last 10 games overall. Bubic has been solid for KC, but not unhittable by any means, so I like the situation and match up for this plus-money prop.

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MLB Picks Recap

White Sox ML (+120 Hard Rock)

Royals/White Sox Under 8 (-110 BetRivers)

Sam Antonacci Over 1.5 Total Bases (+240 FanDuel)

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