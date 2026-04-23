MLB Picks: Single Game Picks & Props for Thursday, April 23

You know what really grinds my gears? Runs scored on errors by pitchers not counting as earned runs. We were burned by this archaic scoring rule last week when Seattle's Luis Castillo gave up four runs, but only one was earned because he threw away a bunt away with runners on first and second to load the bases, all of whom came in to score. If those runs aren't earned, I don't know what is. But, I digress...the sun is out, the temps are rising, and OUR Athletics are still in first place in the AL West!

On Thursday, we head down to Arlington to evaluate a fun interleague affair between the Pittsburgh Pirates and Texas Rangers.

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Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Texas Rangers Best Bets and Predictions

Bet #1: Pirates ML (+136 FanDuel)

Pittsburgh is off to a solid 14-10 start with a run differential of plus-25, a very encouraging sign for its young core. A sluggish offense has been the biggest issue for the Pirates for many seasons, but this year's lineup is coming out of the gates hot. That said, there is a reason the Buckos are a decent underdog today, and that comes from the starting pitching matchup as they face Jacob deGrom.

DeGrom has looked really good to start the season, and he squares off against youngster Bubba Chandler. The Pittsburgh right-hander has held his own to start the season, and with his red-hot offense behind him, I think these teams are much closer than the odds for tonight's game.

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Bet #2: Pirates/Rangers Over 7.5 (-105 Caesars)

For as good as deGrom has been, he has had a habit of elevating his pitch counts and leaving games early. Wearing him down and getting to the bullpen will be important for the Pirates winning this one. Pittsburgh has gone over this total in five of their last seven games and I see that trend continuing tonight.

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Bet #3: Marcell Ozuna Over 1.5 Total Bases (+195 BetRivers)

Ozuna may only be batting .184, but he has been hot of late, going 12 for 41 with two doubles and two homers in his last 10 games. He's total two or more bases in five of his last eight games. He's also had 43 at-bats against deGrom, so he will be very familiar with his repertoire. I like the value on this player prop tonight.

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MLB Picks Recap

Pirates ML (+136 FanDuel)

Pirates/Rangers Over 7.5 (-105 Caesars)

Marcell Ozuna Over 1.5 Total Bases (+195 BetRivers)

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