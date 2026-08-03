I previously talked about Kurtz's thumb injury prior to the All-Star break, but let's review. Officially diagnosed as a thumb capsule sprain, the injury involves the double-layered articular capsule that fortifies the carpometacarpal joint of the thumb. As previously mentioned, this structure is vital to the hypermobile thumb and plays an important role in grip strength. If Kurtz's symptoms resurfaced when he returned to action, he may be functionally limited and report a decrease in strength while swinging a bat. This could explain his struggles since rejoining the team. In his seven games of action since being activated, he is 1-for-18 at the plate with 11 strike outs.

In his fifth game back from a right thumb injury, Kurtz was struck by a pitch on the left forearm. Images, including an X-ray and an MRI, were taken of the area and Kurtz remained in the lineup for the next two games. However, Kurtz was unable to play over the weekend, and it appears his thumb, and not the forearm, is the reason for his absence. He is slated to meet with a hand specialist Monday to determine the next course of action.

The MLB trade deadline is Monday, with teams making deals left and right. Many of these transactions can be linked to an injury or two that has already altered a team's pathway to contention or shortened its depth chart. As the rumors swirl, let's look at the newest injuries that are impacting fantasy rosters.

The MLB trade deadline is Monday, with teams making deals left and right. Many of these transactions can be linked to an injury or two that has already altered a team's pathway to contention or shortened its depth chart. As the rumors swirl, let's look at the newest injuries that are impacting fantasy rosters.

Nick Kurtz

In his fifth game back from a right thumb injury, Kurtz was struck by a pitch on the left forearm. Images, including an X-ray and an MRI, were taken of the area and Kurtz remained in the lineup for the next two games. However, Kurtz was unable to play over the weekend, and it appears his thumb, and not the forearm, is the reason for his absence. He is slated to meet with a hand specialist Monday to determine the next course of action.

I previously talked about Kurtz's thumb injury prior to the All-Star break, but let's review. Officially diagnosed as a thumb capsule sprain, the injury involves the double-layered articular capsule that fortifies the carpometacarpal joint of the thumb. As previously mentioned, this structure is vital to the hypermobile thumb and plays an important role in grip strength. If Kurtz's symptoms resurfaced when he returned to action, he may be functionally limited and report a decrease in strength while swinging a bat. This could explain his struggles since rejoining the team. In his seven games of action since being activated, he is 1-for-18 at the plate with 11 strike outs.

There is an obvious cause for concern and a return to the IL seems plausible. The length of a potential stay would be dictated by the eventual treatment option. If surgery is needed, Kurtz could easily miss six to eight weeks, meaning Monday's follow up could determine his availability for the remainder of the season. Keep a close eye out for any updates to see how big of an impact this lingering injury will be.

Kyle Harrison

The Brewers starter is expected back during the team's upcoming series with the Pirates that begins on Monday. Harrison has not pitched since July 11 due to a left forearm extensor tendinopathy. The term tendinopathy can be a bit of a catch-all term used to describe any sort of injury to the tendon itself. This can have a wide range of possibilities including mild tendinitis or a more serious, chronic condition known as tendinosis. Given Harrison's recovery timeline, it is far more likely he is managing something on the less severe end of the spectrum and that the condition has adequately improved over that stretch. The Brewers will likely cap his workload upon his return to help ease him back into the rotation. Harrison's return will push one of Robert Gasser, Brandon Sproat or Shane Drohan out of the rotation even though all three have been solid contributors over the past few weeks.

Stay up to date on who is in and who is out with RotoWire's MLB Injury Report!

Check Swings

Oneil Cruz: Cruz could be back as early as the end of this week if things continue to trend in the right direction. Out since suffering nondisplaced fractures of his fourth and fifth metacarpals, the Pirates outfielder has resumed all baseball activities and may head out on a brief rehab assignment in the coming days. It is unclear how long the assignment will be, but the team confirmed the fractures have healed, and the primary focus is ensuring he is comfortable while swinging a bat. The fourth and fifth fingers are surprisingly important to an individual's grip with studies showing a limitation in these digits can lead to a substantial decrease in grip strength. As a result, an initial dip in productivity wouldn't be surprising upon Cruz's return as he works his way back to form. Adjust your expectations accordingly.

Clay Holmes: The right-hander is in unique situation as he is on the IL and the hot stove. A likely trade candidate, Holmes completed a rehab start Sunday with High-A Brooklyn as he works his way back from a fractured lower leg. The 33-year-old suffered a broken fibula on May 15 when he was struck by a comebacker. The bone has healed nicely, and Holmes has made three rehab appearances. He says he is ready to pitch at the big league level, but it remains unclear what uniform he will don when he is activated.

Shea Langeliers: Last week I detailed the possible option to address Langeliers' meniscus tear. Now that surgery has been performed, we know the damage was not in a fixable area of the cartilage disc, and a meniscectomy was performed instead. The procedure could give Langeliers a shot at returning this season, though it remains unclear if the A's will revisit that possibility. Jonah Heim will remain the Athletics starting catcher for the foreseeable future.

Shohei Ohtani: While he continues to swing a big bat at the top of the Dodgers lineup, it has been one month since Ohtani took the mound. He remains limited by left knee inflammation and right biceps soreness, though he does hope to play catch this week. However, the team's acquisition of ace Tarik Skubal will allow Los Angeles to slow play Ohtani's recovery even more, and it remains unclear when he will make his next start.

Will Smith: The Dodgers estimate Smith will need three to four weeks to return to full speed now that his ailing neck has improved. Smith has been dealing with neck inflammation since mid-June and was shifted to the 60-day IL in July. The timeline is understandably frustrating for those invested in the catcher, but least there is finally an end in sight. Dalton Rushing remains the team's primary catcher.

Bobby Witt: Witt is on track to return to Kansas City's lineup Tuesday after missing two weeks with a back injury. He has progressed smoothly through recovery, but the team opted to give him a few more days off instead of activating him when first eligible. Details on the nature of the injury were never publicly revealed, and Witt remains listed as out with lower back tightness. It remains likely he was navigating a mild muscle-related ailment. Utilize Witt as usual, but keep in mind back injuries, even mild ones, can be easily aggravated.