Discover which MLB stadiums are true home-run havens — ranked by 2020–2025 Statcast data. Hit the link for ballpark rankings, surprises & betting insights.
March 9, 2026
March 9, 2026

With Opening Day 2026 around the corner, fans are gearing up for another season of big swings and long bombs. But which stadiums are truly home run havens? Using six years of Statcast home run data (2020-2025), we've ranked the top MLB Ballparks by total home runs hit.

RotoWire.com, your home for MLB betting analysis, gathered home run data from the past six seasons, using Statcast data via Pybaseball (the full methodology is explained below the chart. Check out our interactive graphic below for all the statistical details:

Most Home Runs Hit Per MLB Stadium, 2020-2025

Total home runs at each MLB venue across six regular seasons — including relocated franchises and renamed parks.
RK
Stadium
Team
6-Year Volume
Total HR
1
Dodger Stadium
Los Angeles, CA
LAD
1,241
2
Great American Ball Park
Cincinnati, OH
CIN
1,221
3
Yankee Stadium
Bronx, NY
NYY
1,216
4
Angel Stadium
Anaheim, CA
LAA
1,150
5
Citizens Bank Park
Philadelphia, PA
PHI
1,112
T-6
Rogers Centre
Toronto, ON
TOR
1,111
T-6
Coors Field
Denver, CO
COL
1,111
8
Oriole Park at Camden Yards
Baltimore, MD
BAL
1,110
9
Truist Park
Cumberland, GA
ATL
1,097
10
Target Field
Minneapolis, MN
MIN
1,062
11
Globe Life Field
Arlington, TX
TEX
1,048
12
Minute Maid Park
Houston, TX
HOU
1,046
13
American Family Field
Milwaukee, WI
MIL
1,038
14
Wrigley Field
Chicago, IL
CHC
1,019
15
Guaranteed Rate Field
Chicago, IL
CWS
1,018
16
Nationals Park
Washington, DC
WSH
1,015
17
Citi Field
Queens, NY
NYM
1,004
18
T-Mobile Park
Seattle, WA
SEA
1,002
19
Fenway Park
Boston, MA
BOS
993
20
Petco Park
San Diego, CA
SD
990
21
Tropicana Field / Steinbrenner FieldRelocated
St. Pete / Tampa, FL
TB
976
22
Oakland Coliseum / Sutter Health ParkRelocated
Oakland / Sacramento
ATH
931
23
Chase Field
Phoenix, AZ
AZ
914
24
Progressive Field
Cleveland, OH
CLE
900
25
Comerica Park
Detroit, MI
DET
883
26
Marlins Park
Miami, FL
MIA
879
27
Busch Stadium
St. Louis, MO
STL
863
28
Kauffman Stadium
Kansas City, MO
KC
851
29
Oracle Park
San Francisco, CA
SF
828
30
PNC Park
Pittsburgh, PA
PIT
794
* T = tied rank (Rogers Centre and Coors Field both recorded 1,111 HR)
Source: RotoWire research & MLB Statcast, 2020–2025 regular seasons.   * Relocated: Oakland A's played Oakland Coliseum (2020–2024) then Sutter Health Park (2025). Tampa Bay Rays played Tropicana Field (2020–2024) then George M. Steinbrenner Field (2025). Miami's loanDepot Park rebranded as Marlins Park.

Methodology To Gather Data

We gathered home run data from the 2020-2025 MLB seasons using Statcast data via Pybaseball, ensuring a comprehensive dataset covering every regular-season home run. To determine which stadiums are the most home run-friendly, we ranked all 30 MLB ballparks by total home runs hit, including both home and visiting teams. To maintain accuracy, we excluded postseason home runs and removed duplicate entries, ensuring that only valid, unique home runs were counted.

For teams that relocated or used temporary venues in 2025, totals have been combined across all stadiums used.

Which MLB Parks Are Home Run Epicenters?

Fans who follow the sport closely, and/or place MLB wagers at sports betting apps, might expect some of the league's epic bandboxes such as the Cincinnati Reds' Great American Ballpark and Coors Field in Denver to be home run havens. But, actually, the stadium that has seen the most long balls this decade has long been considered a pitcher-friendly enclosure.

The hallowed grounds of Chavez Ravine in Los Angeles (Dodger Stadium) is home to the most homers of any MLB park since 2020. There have been 1,241 launched at the home of the Los Angeles Dodgers, 20 more than Great American Ballpark and 25 more than the new Yankee Stadium.

The Dodgers bashed 244 homers in 2025 alone, 142 at home, to rank second in MLB behind the Yankees (the Bronx Bombers had 274 HRs, 140 at Yankee Stadium), as Los Angeles earned its second consecutive World Series title. The Dodgers are 2026 World Series betting favorites at MLB betting apps to make it three in a row.

Two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani has 109 dingers in 317 games with the Dodgers, including 57 in his Chavez Ravine home stadium.

Great American Ballpark, Yankee Stadium, Angels Stadium and Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia rounded out the MLB top five homer havens from 2020 to 2025.

Of those five, all but Angels Stadium are considered hitter-friendly ballparks. At the home of the AL West club in Anaheim, as well as Dodger Stadium, a weather pattern called "marine layer forces" makes the air denser at times, which keeps the ball from flying as far as it normally would.

But it seems like modern hitters have solved that atmospheric riddle, with both L.A. area stadiums cracking the MLB top five for homers on our list. At Caesars Sportsbook, the Dodgers have +230 odds to win the 2026 World Series. That doesn't sound like a great value price but, as of March 9, it was the best we found after surveying several operators.

The other Southern California stadium (San Diego's Petco Park) remained more of a mystery, ranking 20th leaguewide with 990 long balls between 2020 and 2025.

Surprises For Most, Fewest Home Runs

There has been MLB-wide stability when it comes to home runs hit across the league, with 5,641 in 2025, 5,453 in 2024 and at least 5k in each of the past five seasons. Our data also included the 2,303 HRs in 2020, which was the season shortened to 60 games because of COVID-related protocols, so the overall average in this time period is lower, at 5,070 per season.

Real money sports betting sites will have futures wagers galore for the 2026 season, including home run props.

One big surprise from our 2020-2025 data is how low the notoriously hitter-friendly confines of Coors Field ranked. The home of the Colorado Rockies placed in a tie for sixth alongside Toronto's Rogers Centre, with 1,111 homers hit during that six-year period.

The maritime influences of the San Francisco Bay and McCovey Cove have hampered the home of the San Francisco Giants over the past six years; Oracle Park has the second fewest dingers since 2020 at 828). But other statistically pitcher-friendly parks such as Citi Field in New York (17th, with 1,004 homers) and Seattle's T-Mobile Park (18th, with 1,002 HRs) were higher leaguewide than many folks might expect.

Then you have the stadium ranked dead-last: PNC Park, at 794 HRs over the past six seasons. The home of the Pittsburgh Pirates is not considered to lean heavily toward either hitters or pitchers, so Pittsburgh's offensive ineptitude last season – their 117 homers were by far the fewest in the majors – is down to the roster, not the ballpark.

Sure enough, at Hard Rock Bet Sportsbook, Pittsburgh is a +650 longshot to win its first National League Central title ever (the last division crown for the Pirates was in 1992, when they were in the NL East).

Overall, it seems like it'd be a mistake to believe that the number of runs scored in each MLB stadium automatically correlates with the number of homers hit there. But dingers still sell tickets, so bookmark this guide for where you might see the most.

Also see our fantasy baseball hub for coverage as you shore up your team's roster for the 2026 season.

MLB Home Runs By Year

  • 2020: 2,303 (COVID-shortened season)
  • 2021: 5,940
  • 2022: 5,215
  • 2023: 5,868
  • 2024: 5,453
  • 2025: 5,641

Total Home Runs: 30,420 (5,070 average; without the shortened 2020 season the average is 5,623 per season)

