The 2026 MLB season is barely weeks old and the injured list is already overflowing. With 497 players currently sidelined across all 30 teams, injuries are shaping fantasy baseball waiver wires and real-world playoff pictures alike.

This MLB injury report ranks every team by a weighted severity score -- 60-Day IL entries count five points, 10/15-Day IL three points, 7-Day IL two points, and Day-to-Day situations one point -- to give a more accurate picture than a raw count alone.

For the latest injury odds and lineup implications, visit RotoWire's MLB Injury Report for real-time updates throughout the season.

Injury Report 2026 MLB Most Injured Teams All 30 teams ranked by weighted injury score — severity-adjusted: 60-Day IL counts most, Day-to-Day counts least. 2026 season snapshot. 80 Highest Score (TOR) ARI & STL Most 60-Day IL (11 each) Elbow #1 Injury Type ATH Healthiest Score (12) 60-Day IL 5 pts 10 / 15-Day IL 3 pts 7-Day IL 2 pts Day-to-Day 1 pt All Teams By Severity Injury Types # Team Score Breakdown Severity Bar Top Injury 1 TOR TOR Toronto Blue Jays 80 pts 24 players 10 7 2 2 Elbow ×10 T2 BAL BAL Baltimore Orioles 79 pts 26 players 8 6 9 1 Shoulder ×6 T2 DET DET Detroit Tigers 79 pts 26 players 10 3 7 1 Elbow ×6 4 NYM NYM New York Mets 76 pts 26 players 8 5 8 Elbow ×7 5 ARI ARI Arizona Diamondbacks 72 pts 20 players 11 3 2 1 Elbow ×9 6 STL STL St. Louis Cardinals 70 pts 18 players 11 2 4 Elbow ×6 7 BOS BOS Boston Red Sox 68 pts 19 players 10 4 1 2 Elbow ×7 8 CHC CHC Chicago Cubs 66 pts 20 players 7 7 4 Elbow ×7 9 HOU HOU Houston Astros 62 pts 21 players 5 10 1 3 Elbow ×5 10 ATL ATL Atlanta Braves 61 pts 18 players 8 4 3 Elbow ×7 11 LAD LAD Los Angeles Dodgers 59 pts 18 players 6 7 3 Shoulder ×7 12 SF SF San Francisco Giants 55 pts 15 players 7 5 2 1 Hamstring ×4 13 KC KC Kansas City Royals 54 pts 15 players 7 3 5 Undisclosed ×6 14 PIT PIT Pittsburgh Pirates 53 pts 17 players 6 1 10 Undisclosed ×9 15 CWS CWS Chicago White Sox 52 pts 17 players 6 5 1 Elbow ×11 16 TB TB Tampa Bay Rays 49 pts 17 players 4 5 6 Elbow ×5 17 MIA MIA Miami Marlins 46 pts 15 players 5 4 3 Elbow ×4 T18 TEX TEX Texas Rangers 45 pts 17 players 5 4 1 Elbow ×9 T18 PHI PHI Philadelphia Phillies 45 pts 17 players 3 5 6 1 Elbow ×3 20 COL COL Colorado Rockies 40 pts 9 players 7 1 1 Elbow ×3 T21 MIL MIL Milwaukee Brewers 39 pts 16 players 2 6 3 Elbow ×3 T21 WSH WSH Washington Nationals 39 pts 9 players 7 1 Elbow ×7 T23 CLE CLE Cleveland Guardians 38 pts 14 players 4 2 4 Undisclosed ×3 T23 CIN CIN Cincinnati Reds 38 pts 12 players 4 3 4 Undisclosed ×5 T23 SEA SEA Seattle Mariners 38 pts 13 players 4 4 1 1 Elbow ×5 26 SD SD San Diego Padres 36 pts 15 players 1 7 3 Elbow ×6 27 MIN MIN Minnesota Twins 35 pts 15 players 2 4 4 Elbow ×5 28 NYY NYY New York Yankees 34 pts 14 players 3 3 2 1 Elbow ×8 29 LAA LAA Los Angeles Angels 32 pts 10 players 3 5 1 Shoulder ×2 30 ATH ATH Athletics 12 pts 4 players 1 1 2 Elbow ×1 # Team 60-Day (5 pts) 10/15-Day (3 pts) 7-Day (2 pts) DTD (1 pt) Score 1 ARI ARI Arizona Diamondbacks 11 3 2 1 72 2 STL STL St. Louis Cardinals 11 2 4 0 70 3 TOR TOR Toronto Blue Jays 10 7 2 2 80 4 DET DET Detroit Tigers 10 3 7 1 79 5 BOS BOS Boston Red Sox 10 4 1 2 68 6 BAL BAL Baltimore Orioles 8 6 9 1 79 7 NYM NYM New York Mets 8 5 8 0 76 8 ATL ATL Atlanta Braves 8 4 3 0 61 9 CHC CHC Chicago Cubs 7 7 4 0 66 10 SF SF San Francisco Giants 7 5 2 1 55 11 KC KC Kansas City Royals 7 3 5 0 54 12 COL COL Colorado Rockies 7 1 1 0 40 13 WSH WSH Washington Nationals 7 1 0 0 39 14 LAD LAD Los Angeles Dodgers 6 7 3 0 59 15 PIT PIT Pittsburgh Pirates 6 1 10 0 53 16 CWS CWS Chicago White Sox 6 5 1 0 52 17 HOU HOU Houston Astros 5 10 1 3 62 18 MIA MIA Miami Marlins 5 4 3 0 46 19 TEX TEX Texas Rangers 5 4 0 1 45 20 TB TB Tampa Bay Rays 4 5 6 0 49 21 CLE CLE Cleveland Guardians 4 2 4 0 38 22 CIN CIN Cincinnati Reds 4 3 4 0 38 23 SEA SEA Seattle Mariners 4 4 1 1 38 24 PHI PHI Philadelphia Phillies 3 5 6 1 45 25 NYY NYY New York Yankees 3 3 2 1 34 26 LAA LAA Los Angeles Angels 3 5 0 1 32 27 MIL MIL Milwaukee Brewers 2 6 3 0 39 28 MIN MIN Minnesota Twins 2 4 4 0 35 29 SD SD San Diego Padres 1 7 3 0 36 30 ATH ATH Athletics 1 1 2 0 12 Elbow 158 32% of all IL entries Shoulder 66 13% of all IL entries Undisclosed 55 11% of all IL entries Knee 23 5% of all IL entries Oblique 21 4% of all IL entries Hamstring 21 4% of all IL entries Back 16 3% of all IL entries Hip 12 2% of all IL entries Arm 11 2% of all IL entries Forearm 11 2% of all IL entries Lat 10 2% of all IL entries Other 93 19% of all IL entries

Blue Jays Lead MLB Injury Report with Score of 80

The Toronto Blue Jays top the 2026 MLB injury tracker with a severity score of 80, the highest in the league. Ten of their 24 injured players are on the 60-Day IL, meaning Toronto is dealing with more long-term absences than any other team. Elbow injuries account for 10 of those entries -- a staggering concentration that has hollowed out their pitching depth. It is the kind of injury profile that does not just hurt in April; it compounds across a 162-game season.

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Orioles, Tigers Tied in Team Injury Rankings

Baltimore and Detroit share second place at 79 points each, though the composition of their injuries differs. The Orioles have 26 players on the injured list — tied for the most in baseball — but their severity is spread across shorter-term designations, with nine players on the 7-Day IL. Detroit also has 26 players down, but ten are on the 60-Day IL, making their situation arguably more alarming from a roster depth standpoint. The Tigers' top injury type is elbow, continuing an arm-injury trend that has plagued the franchise for several seasons.

Find out who to target the rest of the way with RotoWire's MLB Rest of Season Projections!

Diamondbacks, Cardinals Have Most 60-Day IL Players

Despite ranking fifth and sixth overall, the Arizona Diamondbacks and St. Louis Cardinals each have 11 players on the 60-Day IL — more than any other team. That long-term injury volume explains why both clubs are tracking closer to the top despite having fewer total players hurt than Baltimore or New York. For Arizona, nine of those cases involve elbow injuries, a number that raises serious questions about player development and workload management. St. Louis is dealing with similar elbow attrition among its pitching staff, with six of their IL entries tied to that category.

Elbow Injuries Are the Dominant MLB Injury Type in 2026

Across the entire league, elbow injuries lead all categories with 158 cases -- nearly 32 percent of all IL entries. Shoulder injuries are second at 66, followed by undisclosed ailments at 55. The elbow problem is not new to baseball, but the 2026 numbers are a stark reminder of how much the sport continues to struggle with arm health despite evolving training methods and pitching restrictions. Oblique and hamstring strains each account for 21 cases, reflecting the physical toll of early-season cold-weather play.

Fantasy Baseball Injury Pickups: Which Teams Offer the Most Waiver Wire Opportunity

From a fantasy baseball perspective, the teams at the top of this MLB injury tracker are also the ones creating the most lineup volatility and waiver wire opportunity. Toronto, Baltimore, and Detroit injuries have opened roster spots behind depth players who now carry real production value. Teams like the Milwaukee Brewers (39 points, 16 players) and San Diego Padres (36 points, 15 players) sit at the healthier end of the spectrum, meaning their starters are largely available and rostered. The Athletics rank last with a severity score of just 12, making them the healthiest team in baseball through the early 2026 season.

MLB Injury News and Betting Implications for 2026

Injuries directly affect run-line and total betting markets, and the 2026 MLB injury report makes clear which teams are carrying the most risk going forward. Toronto and Detroit are both dealing with rotation depth issues severe enough to shift starting pitcher probabilities on a daily basis. Bettors monitoring the daily MLB injury report should pay particular attention to any movement in the Blue Jays and Tigers pitching staffs, where the 60-Day IL concentration suggests further shuffling is likely.

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