MLB Injury Report 2026: Most Injured Teams Ranked by Severity Score

See the most injured teams, severity rankings, key elbow trends and fantasy baseball waiver wire impact across the 2026 MLB season.
April 20, 2026
MLB Injury Report 2026: Most Injured Teams Ranked by Severity Score
April 20, 2026

The 2026 MLB season is barely weeks old and the injured list is already overflowing. With 497 players currently sidelined across all 30 teams, injuries are shaping fantasy baseball waiver wires and real-world playoff pictures alike. 

This MLB injury report ranks every team by a weighted severity score -- 60-Day IL entries count five points, 10/15-Day IL three points, 7-Day IL two points, and Day-to-Day situations one point -- to give a more accurate picture than a raw count alone.

For the latest injury odds and lineup implications, visit RotoWire's MLB Injury Report for real-time updates throughout the season.

Injury Report
2026 MLB Most Injured Teams
All 30 teams ranked by weighted injury score — severity-adjusted: 60-Day IL counts most, Day-to-Day counts least. 2026 season snapshot.
80
Highest Score (TOR)
ARI & STL
Most 60-Day IL (11 each)
Elbow
#1 Injury Type
ATH
Healthiest Score (12)
60-Day IL 5 pts
10 / 15-Day IL 3 pts
7-Day IL 2 pts
Day-to-Day 1 pt
# Team Score Breakdown Severity Bar Top Injury
1
TOR
TOR
Toronto Blue Jays
80 pts
24 players
10722
Elbow ×10
T2
BAL
BAL
Baltimore Orioles
79 pts
26 players
8691
Shoulder ×6
T2
DET
DET
Detroit Tigers
79 pts
26 players
10371
Elbow ×6
4
NYM
NYM
New York Mets
76 pts
26 players
858
Elbow ×7
5
ARI
ARI
Arizona Diamondbacks
72 pts
20 players
11321
Elbow ×9
6
STL
STL
St. Louis Cardinals
70 pts
18 players
1124
Elbow ×6
7
BOS
BOS
Boston Red Sox
68 pts
19 players
10412
Elbow ×7
8
CHC
CHC
Chicago Cubs
66 pts
20 players
774
Elbow ×7
9
HOU
HOU
Houston Astros
62 pts
21 players
51013
Elbow ×5
10
ATL
ATL
Atlanta Braves
61 pts
18 players
843
Elbow ×7
11
LAD
LAD
Los Angeles Dodgers
59 pts
18 players
673
Shoulder ×7
12
SF
SF
San Francisco Giants
55 pts
15 players
7521
Hamstring ×4
13
KC
KC
Kansas City Royals
54 pts
15 players
735
Undisclosed ×6
14
PIT
PIT
Pittsburgh Pirates
53 pts
17 players
6110
Undisclosed ×9
15
CWS
CWS
Chicago White Sox
52 pts
17 players
651
Elbow ×11
16
TB
TB
Tampa Bay Rays
49 pts
17 players
456
Elbow ×5
17
MIA
MIA
Miami Marlins
46 pts
15 players
543
Elbow ×4
T18
TEX
TEX
Texas Rangers
45 pts
17 players
541
Elbow ×9
T18
PHI
PHI
Philadelphia Phillies
45 pts
17 players
3561
Elbow ×3
20
COL
COL
Colorado Rockies
40 pts
9 players
711
Elbow ×3
T21
MIL
MIL
Milwaukee Brewers
39 pts
16 players
263
Elbow ×3
T21
WSH
WSH
Washington Nationals
39 pts
9 players
71
Elbow ×7
T23
CLE
CLE
Cleveland Guardians
38 pts
14 players
424
Undisclosed ×3
T23
CIN
CIN
Cincinnati Reds
38 pts
12 players
434
Undisclosed ×5
T23
SEA
SEA
Seattle Mariners
38 pts
13 players
4411
Elbow ×5
26
SD
SD
San Diego Padres
36 pts
15 players
173
Elbow ×6
27
MIN
MIN
Minnesota Twins
35 pts
15 players
244
Elbow ×5
28
NYY
NYY
New York Yankees
34 pts
14 players
3321
Elbow ×8
29
LAA
LAA
Los Angeles Angels
32 pts
10 players
351
Shoulder ×2
30
ATH
ATH
Athletics
12 pts
4 players
112
Elbow ×1
# Team 60-Day (5 pts) 10/15-Day (3 pts) 7-Day (2 pts) DTD (1 pt) Score
1
ARI
ARI
Arizona Diamondbacks
1132172
2
STL
STL
St. Louis Cardinals
1124070
3
TOR
TOR
Toronto Blue Jays
1072280
4
DET
DET
Detroit Tigers
1037179
5
BOS
BOS
Boston Red Sox
1041268
6
BAL
BAL
Baltimore Orioles
869179
7
NYM
NYM
New York Mets
858076
8
ATL
ATL
Atlanta Braves
843061
9
CHC
CHC
Chicago Cubs
774066
10
SF
SF
San Francisco Giants
752155
11
KC
KC
Kansas City Royals
735054
12
COL
COL
Colorado Rockies
711040
13
WSH
WSH
Washington Nationals
710039
14
LAD
LAD
Los Angeles Dodgers
673059
15
PIT
PIT
Pittsburgh Pirates
6110053
16
CWS
CWS
Chicago White Sox
651052
17
HOU
HOU
Houston Astros
5101362
18
MIA
MIA
Miami Marlins
543046
19
TEX
TEX
Texas Rangers
540145
20
TB
TB
Tampa Bay Rays
456049
21
CLE
CLE
Cleveland Guardians
424038
22
CIN
CIN
Cincinnati Reds
434038
23
SEA
SEA
Seattle Mariners
441138
24
PHI
PHI
Philadelphia Phillies
356145
25
NYY
NYY
New York Yankees
332134
26
LAA
LAA
Los Angeles Angels
350132
27
MIL
MIL
Milwaukee Brewers
263039
28
MIN
MIN
Minnesota Twins
244035
29
SD
SD
San Diego Padres
173036
30
ATH
ATH
Athletics
112012
Elbow
158
32% of all IL entries
Shoulder
66
13% of all IL entries
Undisclosed
55
11% of all IL entries
Knee
23
5% of all IL entries
Oblique
21
4% of all IL entries
Hamstring
21
4% of all IL entries
Back
16
3% of all IL entries
Hip
12
2% of all IL entries
Arm
11
2% of all IL entries
Forearm
11
2% of all IL entries
Lat
10
2% of all IL entries
Other
93
19% of all IL entries
Source: RotoWire MLB Injury Report — 2026 Season — 497 players — Scoring: 60-Day=5 • 10/15-Day=3 • 7-Day=2 • DTD=1

Blue Jays Lead MLB Injury Report with Score of 80

The Toronto Blue Jays top the 2026 MLB injury tracker with a severity score of 80, the highest in the league. Ten of their 24 injured players are on the 60-Day IL, meaning Toronto is dealing with more long-term absences than any other team. Elbow injuries account for 10 of those entries -- a staggering concentration that has hollowed out their pitching depth. It is the kind of injury profile that does not just hurt in April; it compounds across a 162-game season.

Visit RotoWire's MLB Daily Lineups and Fantasy Baseball News & Latest MLB Updates for up-to-the-minute information!

Orioles, Tigers Tied in Team Injury Rankings

Baltimore and Detroit share second place at 79 points each, though the composition of their injuries differs. The Orioles have 26 players on the injured list — tied for the most in baseball — but their severity is spread across shorter-term designations, with nine players on the 7-Day IL. Detroit also has 26 players down, but ten are on the 60-Day IL, making their situation arguably more alarming from a roster depth standpoint. The Tigers' top injury type is elbow, continuing an arm-injury trend that has plagued the franchise for several seasons.

Find out who to target the rest of the way with RotoWire's MLB Rest of Season Projections!

Diamondbacks, Cardinals Have Most 60-Day IL Players

Despite ranking fifth and sixth overall, the Arizona Diamondbacks and St. Louis Cardinals each have 11 players on the 60-Day IL — more than any other team. That long-term injury volume explains why both clubs are tracking closer to the top despite having fewer total players hurt than Baltimore or New York. For Arizona, nine of those cases involve elbow injuries, a number that raises serious questions about player development and workload management. St. Louis is dealing with similar elbow attrition among its pitching staff, with six of their IL entries tied to that category.

Elbow Injuries Are the Dominant MLB Injury Type in 2026

Across the entire league, elbow injuries lead all categories with 158 cases -- nearly 32 percent of all IL entries. Shoulder injuries are second at 66, followed by undisclosed ailments at 55. The elbow problem is not new to baseball, but the 2026 numbers are a stark reminder of how much the sport continues to struggle with arm health despite evolving training methods and pitching restrictions. Oblique and hamstring strains each account for 21 cases, reflecting the physical toll of early-season cold-weather play.

Fantasy Baseball Injury Pickups: Which Teams Offer the Most Waiver Wire Opportunity

From a fantasy baseball perspective, the teams at the top of this MLB injury tracker are also the ones creating the most lineup volatility and waiver wire opportunity. Toronto, Baltimore, and Detroit injuries have opened roster spots behind depth players who now carry real production value. Teams like the Milwaukee Brewers (39 points, 16 players) and San Diego Padres (36 points, 15 players) sit at the healthier end of the spectrum, meaning their starters are largely available and rostered. The Athletics rank last with a severity score of just 12, making them the healthiest team in baseball through the early 2026 season.

MLB Injury News and Betting Implications for 2026

Injuries directly affect run-line and total betting markets, and the 2026 MLB injury report makes clear which teams are carrying the most risk going forward. Toronto and Detroit are both dealing with rotation depth issues severe enough to shift starting pitcher probabilities on a daily basis. Bettors monitoring the daily MLB injury report should pay particular attention to any movement in the Blue Jays and Tigers pitching staffs, where the 60-Day IL concentration suggests further shuffling is likely. 

New to baseball betting? Check out the best baseball betting promos to find the sportsbook and sign-up bonus that's right for you!

More Home Runs. Fewer Strikeouts. 

Get RotoWire's advanced reports and tools to confidently start your best team.

  • Custom reports based on your team
  • Confirmed lineup alerts
  • Advanced stats to help you choose the right players
Baseball
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Author Image
Thomas Leary
Thomas Leary writes about fantasy sports for RotoWire
RotoWire Logo

Continue the Conversation

Join the RotoWire Discord group to hear from our experts and other MLB fans.

Top News

Tools

MLB Draft Kit Logo

MLB Draft Kit

Fantasy Tools

Don’t miss a beat. Check out our 2026 MLB Fantasy Baseball rankings.

Related Stories

Betting Latest

MLB Injury Report 2026: Most Injured Teams Ranked by Severity Score
MLB Injury Report 2026: Most Injured Teams Ranked by Severity Score
See the most injured teams, severity rankings, key elbow trends and fantasy baseball waiver wire impact across the 2026 MLB season.
Today
MLB Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Monday (April 20, 2026)
MLB Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Monday (April 20, 2026)
Who's going yard on Monday? My favorite MLB home run picks today includes players from the Dodgers, Marlins, and Orioles. Get your bets in before the value fades.
Today