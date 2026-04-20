The 2026 MLB season is barely weeks old and the injured list is already overflowing. With 497 players currently sidelined across all 30 teams, injuries are shaping fantasy baseball waiver wires and real-world playoff pictures alike.
This MLB injury report ranks every team by a weighted severity score -- 60-Day IL entries count five points, 10/15-Day IL three points, 7-Day IL two points, and Day-to-Day situations one point -- to give a more accurate picture than a raw count alone.
For the latest injury odds and lineup implications, visit RotoWire's MLB Injury Report for real-time updates throughout the season.
Blue Jays Lead MLB Injury Report with Score of 80
The Toronto Blue Jays top the 2026 MLB injury tracker with a severity score of 80, the highest in the league. Ten of their 24 injured players are on the 60-Day IL, meaning Toronto is dealing with more long-term absences than any other team. Elbow injuries account for 10 of those entries -- a staggering concentration that has hollowed out their pitching depth. It is the kind of injury profile that does not just hurt in April; it compounds across a 162-game season.
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Orioles, Tigers Tied in Team Injury Rankings
Baltimore and Detroit share second place at 79 points each, though the composition of their injuries differs. The Orioles have 26 players on the injured list — tied for the most in baseball — but their severity is spread across shorter-term designations, with nine players on the 7-Day IL. Detroit also has 26 players down, but ten are on the 60-Day IL, making their situation arguably more alarming from a roster depth standpoint. The Tigers' top injury type is elbow, continuing an arm-injury trend that has plagued the franchise for several seasons.
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Diamondbacks, Cardinals Have Most 60-Day IL Players
Despite ranking fifth and sixth overall, the Arizona Diamondbacks and St. Louis Cardinals each have 11 players on the 60-Day IL — more than any other team. That long-term injury volume explains why both clubs are tracking closer to the top despite having fewer total players hurt than Baltimore or New York. For Arizona, nine of those cases involve elbow injuries, a number that raises serious questions about player development and workload management. St. Louis is dealing with similar elbow attrition among its pitching staff, with six of their IL entries tied to that category.
Elbow Injuries Are the Dominant MLB Injury Type in 2026
Across the entire league, elbow injuries lead all categories with 158 cases -- nearly 32 percent of all IL entries. Shoulder injuries are second at 66, followed by undisclosed ailments at 55. The elbow problem is not new to baseball, but the 2026 numbers are a stark reminder of how much the sport continues to struggle with arm health despite evolving training methods and pitching restrictions. Oblique and hamstring strains each account for 21 cases, reflecting the physical toll of early-season cold-weather play.
Fantasy Baseball Injury Pickups: Which Teams Offer the Most Waiver Wire Opportunity
From a fantasy baseball perspective, the teams at the top of this MLB injury tracker are also the ones creating the most lineup volatility and waiver wire opportunity. Toronto, Baltimore, and Detroit injuries have opened roster spots behind depth players who now carry real production value. Teams like the Milwaukee Brewers (39 points, 16 players) and San Diego Padres (36 points, 15 players) sit at the healthier end of the spectrum, meaning their starters are largely available and rostered. The Athletics rank last with a severity score of just 12, making them the healthiest team in baseball through the early 2026 season.
MLB Injury News and Betting Implications for 2026
Injuries directly affect run-line and total betting markets, and the 2026 MLB injury report makes clear which teams are carrying the most risk going forward. Toronto and Detroit are both dealing with rotation depth issues severe enough to shift starting pitcher probabilities on a daily basis. Bettors monitoring the daily MLB injury report should pay particular attention to any movement in the Blue Jays and Tigers pitching staffs, where the 60-Day IL concentration suggests further shuffling is likely.
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