Most Stressed MLB Fanbases After One Month of the 2026 Season

See which MLB fanbases are most stressed after one month of the 2026 season, with rankings, Fan Stress Index scores and biggest surprises.
April 23, 2026
Most Stressed MLB Fanbases After One Month of the 2026 Season
April 23, 2026

With the MLB regular season still in its infancy, RotoWire.com ranked all 30 fanbases by a composite Fan Stress Index based on team performance through the first month of the 2026 season (Opening Day, March 26 through April 22).  

To do so, we used first-month standings, bullpen data, and run differential from publicly available 2026 MLB statistics. Each team was assigned a Fan Stress Index score from 0 to 100. The higher the score, the more miserable the fanbase. Teams were then grouped into five tiers from Relaxed to Extreme. 

RotoWire Data
MLB Fan Stress Index
Ranking the misery of all 30 fanbases after one month of the 2026 season — Opening Day through April 22
Royals
#1 Most Stressed
67.8
Highest Stress Score
5 Teams
In High Stress Tier
Dodgers
#30 Most Relaxed (1.8)
All 30 fanbases ranked from most to least stressed. Composite Fan Stress Index (0–100) derived from first-month record, run differential, and bullpen performance. Higher score = more miserable fanbase.
Extreme 70–100
High 55–69
Moderate 40–54
Low 25–39
Relaxed 0–24
1
Kansas City Royals
67.8
High
2
New York Mets
66.5
High
3
Toronto Blue Jays
63.2
High
4
Philadelphia Phillies
59.1
High
5
Washington Nationals
55.2
High
6
Athletics
51.4
Moderate
T7
Chicago White Sox
48.6
Moderate
T7
San Francisco Giants
48.6
Moderate
9
Colorado Rockies
44.1
Moderate
10
Boston Red Sox
41.4
Moderate
11
Seattle Mariners
38.0
Low
12
Los Angeles Angels
37.4
Low
13
Houston Astros
35.7
Low
14
Arizona Diamondbacks
35.5
Low
15
Tampa Bay Rays
34.3
Low
16
Baltimore Orioles
34.1
Low
17
Miami Marlins
31.7
Low
18
St. Louis Cardinals
28.9
Low
T19
Texas Rangers
27.7
Low
T19
Chicago Cubs
27.7
Low
21
Cleveland Guardians
26.4
Low
T22
Minnesota Twins
25.5
Low
T22
San Diego Padres
25.5
Low
24
Detroit Tigers
24.6
Relaxed
25
New York Yankees
22.7
Relaxed
26
Cincinnati Reds
19.3
Relaxed
27
Pittsburgh Pirates
17.7
Relaxed
28
Milwaukee Brewers
15.6
Relaxed
29
Atlanta Braves
4.3
Relaxed
30
Los Angeles Dodgers
1.8
Relaxed
Teams grouped into five stress tiers. No team reached the Extreme tier this month, but five fanbases are already deep into High-stress territory.
Extreme 70 – 100
0 teams
No teams currently in this tier
High 55 – 69
5 teams
1
Kansas City Royals
67.8
High
2
New York Mets
66.5
High
3
Toronto Blue Jays
63.2
High
4
Philadelphia Phillies
59.1
High
5
Washington Nationals
55.2
High
Moderate 40 – 54
5 teams
6
Athletics
51.4
Moderate
T7
Chicago White Sox
48.6
Moderate
T7
San Francisco Giants
48.6
Moderate
9
Colorado Rockies
44.1
Moderate
10
Boston Red Sox
41.4
Moderate
Low 25 – 39
13 teams
11
Seattle Mariners
38.0
Low
12
Los Angeles Angels
37.4
Low
13
Houston Astros
35.7
Low
14
Arizona Diamondbacks
35.5
Low
15
Tampa Bay Rays
34.3
Low
16
Baltimore Orioles
34.1
Low
17
Miami Marlins
31.7
Low
18
St. Louis Cardinals
28.9
Low
T19
Texas Rangers
27.7
Low
T19
Chicago Cubs
27.7
Low
21
Cleveland Guardians
26.4
Low
T22
Minnesota Twins
25.5
Low
T22
San Diego Padres
25.5
Low
Relaxed 0 – 24
7 teams
24
Detroit Tigers
24.6
Relaxed
25
New York Yankees
22.7
Relaxed
26
Cincinnati Reds
19.3
Relaxed
27
Pittsburgh Pirates
17.7
Relaxed
28
Milwaukee Brewers
15.6
Relaxed
29
Atlanta Braves
4.3
Relaxed
30
Los Angeles Dodgers
1.8
Relaxed
RotoWire MLB Fan Stress Index — Through April 22, 2026 (n=30 teams)

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Which MLB Fanbases Are Stressed To The Max?  

Surprisingly, the MLB team with the longest losing streak at the moment (the New York Mets) does not have the most stressed-out fans overall, with the NL East cellar-dwellers holding a stress score of 66.5 points, putting second leaguewide behind the Kansas City Royals, who lead the Majors at 67.8.  

Much of K.C.'s stress score stems from the team's abysmal start to the year, with the second-worst win percentage (.333) in the MLB, one spot ahead of the aforementioned Mets, who are 8-16 (.304), thanks to that 12-game slide.  

Blue Jays, Phillies, Nationals In Early Trouble

Three more MLB fanbases, in the Toronto Blue Jays (63.2), Philadelphia Phillies (59.1) and the Washington Nationals (55.2) scored 'high' stress tier scores, speaking to the struggle that each team has had out of the gate, with Toronto (10-14), Washington (11-14) and Philadelphia (8-16) all taking on water in their respective divisional races.  

In total, those three teams are a combined 16.5 games back of the first-place squads in their divisions, with Philly facing the largest deficit right now, with the club sitting 8.5 games behind the first-place Atlanta Braves in the NL East race through 24 games. 

Which MLB Fanbases Have it Easy?  

While teams like the Royals, Mets, Blue Jays, Phillies and Nationals have stressed out their respective fanbases, the opposite is true of teams like the Los Angeles Dodgers (who have an MLB-low 1.8 stress score), while the Braves (4.3), Milwaukee Brewers (15.6), Pittsburgh Pirates (17.7) and Cincinnati Reds (19.3) are next in line.  

Of those five teams, the   Dodgers, Braves and Reds are atop their respective divisions, while the Pirates are well above .500, and the Brewers are 13-10.  

When it comes to helping your fans chill out, being at or near the top of your division leaderboard definitely helps, as the New York Yankees (who have the sixth-lowest stress score, at 22.7) and Detroit Tigers (24.6) round out the septet of 'relaxed' fanbases this season.  

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What Outliers Are in the Middle Third, Stress Wise?  

Of the five teams mentioned in our 'moderate' stress category, only the Athletics are atop their respective division standings right now, with the AL West team posting a stress score of 51.4, despite leading the division by a half-game over the Texas Rangers.

The next two teams in that tier (the Chicago White Sox and San Francisco Giants) are fourth out of five teams in the AL Central and NL West, while the Colorado Rockies and Boston Red Sox are dead-last in the NL West and AL East, respectively.  

A total of 13 MLB teams find themselves in the fourth quadrant, labeled 'low' stress, including the current NL West co-leading San Diego Padres (T-22nd stress score of 25.5), while those that lurk just behind division leaders like the fourth-place Seattle Mariners (11th with a stress score of 38.0) and the Minnesota Twins (T-22nd with San Diego at 25.5) find themselves listed among early season surprises like the Miami Marlins (17th, at 31.7) and the Tampa Bay Rays (15th, at 34.3).  

All told, there's still plenty of baseball to be played in the MLB's marathon of a regular season, though we can already tell which teams have induced unnecessary levels of stress upon their respective fanbases and which ones have kept their cool by handling their business on the diamonds of The Show in 2026.  

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
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Christopher Boan
Christopher has covered the sports betting industry for more than seven years, and takes the lead on both sports analysis and legislative developments for GDC Group. His work has also appeared on ArizonaSports.com, the Tucson Weekly and the Green Valley News.
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