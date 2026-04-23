See which MLB fanbases are most stressed after one month of the 2026 season, with rankings, Fan Stress Index scores and biggest surprises.

With the MLB regular season still in its infancy, RotoWire.com ranked all 30 fanbases by a composite Fan Stress Index based on team performance through the first month of the 2026 season (Opening Day, March 26 through April 22).

To do so, we used first-month standings, bullpen data, and run differential from publicly available 2026 MLB statistics. Each team was assigned a Fan Stress Index score from 0 to 100. The higher the score, the more miserable the fanbase. Teams were then grouped into five tiers from Relaxed to Extreme.

RotoWire Data MLB Fan Stress Index Ranking the misery of all 30 fanbases after one month of the 2026 season — Opening Day through April 22 Royals #1 Most Stressed 67.8 Highest Stress Score 5 Teams In High Stress Tier Dodgers #30 Most Relaxed (1.8) Full Ranking By Tier All 30 fanbases ranked from most to least stressed. Composite Fan Stress Index (0–100) derived from first-month record, run differential, and bullpen performance. Higher score = more miserable fanbase. Extreme 70–100 High 55–69 Moderate 40–54 Low 25–39 Relaxed 0–24 1 Kansas City Royals 67.8 High 2 New York Mets 66.5 High 3 Toronto Blue Jays 63.2 High 4 Philadelphia Phillies 59.1 High 5 Washington Nationals 55.2 High 6 Athletics 51.4 Moderate T7 Chicago White Sox 48.6 Moderate T7 San Francisco Giants 48.6 Moderate 9 Colorado Rockies 44.1 Moderate 10 Boston Red Sox 41.4 Moderate 11 Seattle Mariners 38.0 Low 12 Los Angeles Angels 37.4 Low 13 Houston Astros 35.7 Low 14 Arizona Diamondbacks 35.5 Low 15 Tampa Bay Rays 34.3 Low 16 Baltimore Orioles 34.1 Low 17 Miami Marlins 31.7 Low 18 St. Louis Cardinals 28.9 Low T19 Texas Rangers 27.7 Low T19 Chicago Cubs 27.7 Low 21 Cleveland Guardians 26.4 Low T22 Minnesota Twins 25.5 Low T22 San Diego Padres 25.5 Low 24 Detroit Tigers 24.6 Relaxed 25 New York Yankees 22.7 Relaxed 26 Cincinnati Reds 19.3 Relaxed 27 Pittsburgh Pirates 17.7 Relaxed 28 Milwaukee Brewers 15.6 Relaxed 29 Atlanta Braves 4.3 Relaxed 30 Los Angeles Dodgers 1.8 Relaxed Teams grouped into five stress tiers. No team reached the Extreme tier this month, but five fanbases are already deep into High-stress territory. Extreme 70 – 100 0 teams No teams currently in this tier High 55 – 69 5 teams 1 Kansas City Royals 67.8 High 2 New York Mets 66.5 High 3 Toronto Blue Jays 63.2 High 4 Philadelphia Phillies 59.1 High 5 Washington Nationals 55.2 High Moderate 40 – 54 5 teams 6 Athletics 51.4 Moderate T7 Chicago White Sox 48.6 Moderate T7 San Francisco Giants 48.6 Moderate 9 Colorado Rockies 44.1 Moderate 10 Boston Red Sox 41.4 Moderate Low 25 – 39 13 teams 11 Seattle Mariners 38.0 Low 12 Los Angeles Angels 37.4 Low 13 Houston Astros 35.7 Low 14 Arizona Diamondbacks 35.5 Low 15 Tampa Bay Rays 34.3 Low 16 Baltimore Orioles 34.1 Low 17 Miami Marlins 31.7 Low 18 St. Louis Cardinals 28.9 Low T19 Texas Rangers 27.7 Low T19 Chicago Cubs 27.7 Low 21 Cleveland Guardians 26.4 Low T22 Minnesota Twins 25.5 Low T22 San Diego Padres 25.5 Low Relaxed 0 – 24 7 teams 24 Detroit Tigers 24.6 Relaxed 25 New York Yankees 22.7 Relaxed 26 Cincinnati Reds 19.3 Relaxed 27 Pittsburgh Pirates 17.7 Relaxed 28 Milwaukee Brewers 15.6 Relaxed 29 Atlanta Braves 4.3 Relaxed 30 Los Angeles Dodgers 1.8 Relaxed

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Which MLB Fanbases Are Stressed To The Max?

Surprisingly, the MLB team with the longest losing streak at the moment (the New York Mets) does not have the most stressed-out fans overall, with the NL East cellar-dwellers holding a stress score of 66.5 points, putting second leaguewide behind the Kansas City Royals, who lead the Majors at 67.8.

Much of K.C.'s stress score stems from the team's abysmal start to the year, with the second-worst win percentage (.333) in the MLB, one spot ahead of the aforementioned Mets, who are 8-16 (.304), thanks to that 12-game slide.

Blue Jays, Phillies, Nationals In Early Trouble

Three more MLB fanbases, in the Toronto Blue Jays (63.2), Philadelphia Phillies (59.1) and the Washington Nationals (55.2) scored 'high' stress tier scores, speaking to the struggle that each team has had out of the gate, with Toronto (10-14), Washington (11-14) and Philadelphia (8-16) all taking on water in their respective divisional races.

In total, those three teams are a combined 16.5 games back of the first-place squads in their divisions, with Philly facing the largest deficit right now, with the club sitting 8.5 games behind the first-place Atlanta Braves in the NL East race through 24 games.

Which MLB Fanbases Have it Easy?

While teams like the Royals, Mets, Blue Jays, Phillies and Nationals have stressed out their respective fanbases, the opposite is true of teams like the Los Angeles Dodgers (who have an MLB-low 1.8 stress score), while the Braves (4.3), Milwaukee Brewers (15.6), Pittsburgh Pirates (17.7) and Cincinnati Reds (19.3) are next in line.

Of those five teams, the Dodgers, Braves and Reds are atop their respective divisions, while the Pirates are well above .500, and the Brewers are 13-10.

When it comes to helping your fans chill out, being at or near the top of your division leaderboard definitely helps, as the New York Yankees (who have the sixth-lowest stress score, at 22.7) and Detroit Tigers (24.6) round out the septet of 'relaxed' fanbases this season.

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What Outliers Are in the Middle Third, Stress Wise?

Of the five teams mentioned in our 'moderate' stress category, only the Athletics are atop their respective division standings right now, with the AL West team posting a stress score of 51.4, despite leading the division by a half-game over the Texas Rangers.

The next two teams in that tier (the Chicago White Sox and San Francisco Giants) are fourth out of five teams in the AL Central and NL West, while the Colorado Rockies and Boston Red Sox are dead-last in the NL West and AL East, respectively.

A total of 13 MLB teams find themselves in the fourth quadrant, labeled 'low' stress, including the current NL West co-leading San Diego Padres (T-22nd stress score of 25.5), while those that lurk just behind division leaders like the fourth-place Seattle Mariners (11th with a stress score of 38.0) and the Minnesota Twins (T-22nd with San Diego at 25.5) find themselves listed among early season surprises like the Miami Marlins (17th, at 31.7) and the Tampa Bay Rays (15th, at 34.3).

All told, there's still plenty of baseball to be played in the MLB's marathon of a regular season, though we can already tell which teams have induced unnecessary levels of stress upon their respective fanbases and which ones have kept their cool by handling their business on the diamonds of The Show in 2026.

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