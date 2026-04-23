With the MLB regular season still in its infancy, RotoWire.com ranked all 30 fanbases by a composite Fan Stress Index based on team performance through the first month of the 2026 season (Opening Day, March 26 through April 22).
To do so, we used first-month standings, bullpen data, and run differential from publicly available 2026 MLB statistics. Each team was assigned a Fan Stress Index score from 0 to 100. The higher the score, the more miserable the fanbase. Teams were then grouped into five tiers from Relaxed to Extreme.
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Which MLB Fanbases Are Stressed To The Max?
Surprisingly, the MLB team with the longest losing streak at the moment (the New York Mets) does not have the most stressed-out fans overall, with the NL East cellar-dwellers holding a stress score of 66.5 points, putting second leaguewide behind the Kansas City Royals, who lead the Majors at 67.8.
Much of K.C.'s stress score stems from the team's abysmal start to the year, with the second-worst win percentage (.333) in the MLB, one spot ahead of the aforementioned Mets, who are 8-16 (.304), thanks to that 12-game slide.
Blue Jays, Phillies, Nationals In Early Trouble
Three more MLB fanbases, in the Toronto Blue Jays (63.2), Philadelphia Phillies (59.1) and the Washington Nationals (55.2) scored 'high' stress tier scores, speaking to the struggle that each team has had out of the gate, with Toronto (10-14), Washington (11-14) and Philadelphia (8-16) all taking on water in their respective divisional races.
In total, those three teams are a combined 16.5 games back of the first-place squads in their divisions, with Philly facing the largest deficit right now, with the club sitting 8.5 games behind the first-place Atlanta Braves in the NL East race through 24 games.
Which MLB Fanbases Have it Easy?
While teams like the Royals, Mets, Blue Jays, Phillies and Nationals have stressed out their respective fanbases, the opposite is true of teams like the Los Angeles Dodgers (who have an MLB-low 1.8 stress score), while the Braves (4.3), Milwaukee Brewers (15.6), Pittsburgh Pirates (17.7) and Cincinnati Reds (19.3) are next in line.
Of those five teams, the Dodgers, Braves and Reds are atop their respective divisions, while the Pirates are well above .500, and the Brewers are 13-10.
When it comes to helping your fans chill out, being at or near the top of your division leaderboard definitely helps, as the New York Yankees (who have the sixth-lowest stress score, at 22.7) and Detroit Tigers (24.6) round out the septet of 'relaxed' fanbases this season.
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What Outliers Are in the Middle Third, Stress Wise?
Of the five teams mentioned in our 'moderate' stress category, only the Athletics are atop their respective division standings right now, with the AL West team posting a stress score of 51.4, despite leading the division by a half-game over the Texas Rangers.
The next two teams in that tier (the Chicago White Sox and San Francisco Giants) are fourth out of five teams in the AL Central and NL West, while the Colorado Rockies and Boston Red Sox are dead-last in the NL West and AL East, respectively.
A total of 13 MLB teams find themselves in the fourth quadrant, labeled 'low' stress, including the current NL West co-leading San Diego Padres (T-22nd stress score of 25.5), while those that lurk just behind division leaders like the fourth-place Seattle Mariners (11th with a stress score of 38.0) and the Minnesota Twins (T-22nd with San Diego at 25.5) find themselves listed among early season surprises like the Miami Marlins (17th, at 31.7) and the Tampa Bay Rays (15th, at 34.3).
All told, there's still plenty of baseball to be played in the MLB's marathon of a regular season, though we can already tell which teams have induced unnecessary levels of stress upon their respective fanbases and which ones have kept their cool by handling their business on the diamonds of The Show in 2026.
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