Spring training is in full swing and the regular season is rapidly approaching, so I'm certain fantasy baseball players have questions about starting rotations, bullpens and plenty of other pitching-related topics.

As you know, the Musings have evolved, so we are going to focus exclusively on the most popular part of this column – questions and answers!

The Musings have always been designed to be interactive, which will not change. We will post an update on RotoWire.com every Tuesday, and I remain open to any and all questions and opinions as you chase fantasy baseball glory.

So, if you are wondering who will win a rotation spot for your favorite team or you have picked out your favorite to close for an up-and-coming squad and want to discuss, I'm all ears.