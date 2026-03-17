Spring training is in full swing and the regular season is rapidly approaching, so I'm certain fantasy baseball players have questions about starting rotations, bullpens and plenty of other pitching-related topics.
As you know, the Musings have evolved, so we are going to focus exclusively on the most popular part of this column – questions and answers!
The Musings have always been designed to be interactive, which will not change. We will post an update on RotoWire.com every Tuesday, and I remain open to any and all questions and opinions as you chase fantasy baseball glory.
So, if you are wondering who will win a rotation spot for your favorite team or you have picked out your favorite to close for an up-and-coming squad and want to discuss, I'm all ears.
Spring training is in full swing and the regular season is rapidly approaching, so I'm certain fantasy baseball players have questions about starting rotations, bullpens and plenty of other pitching-related topics.
As you know, the Musings have evolved, so we are going to focus exclusively on the most popular part of this column – questions and answers!
The Musings have always been designed to be interactive, which will not change. We will post an update on RotoWire.com every Tuesday, and I remain open to any and all questions and opinions as you chase fantasy baseball glory.
So, if you are wondering who will win a rotation spot for your favorite team or you have picked out your favorite to close for an up-and-coming squad and want to discuss, I'm all ears.