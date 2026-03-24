Readers often ask about my own pitching staffs in the various fantasy leagues in which I compete. So, having just recently completed this year's auction in my primary or "home" league, I thought I might take this opportunity to discuss the pitching staff I will go to war with. I will add that I typically focus very heavily on a few arms, so many of these guys pitch on several of my teams.

A little background:

With 15 teams, this is a mixed league keeper with deep rosters (33 players per team with no minor league or disabled list slots). Standard scoring categories, five hitting and five pitching, with a lineup consisting of 12 hitters and nine pitchers (with a minimum of five qualified starting pitchers and two qualified relief pitchers).

So, let's look at my pitching staff and discuss thoughts on who and why: