When your closer isn't always a closer: I'm not going to dwell on this either, as it's not really something

For his next trick, he hit the fourth batter before leaving the game. His replacement served up a batting practice fastball that he threw over the heart of the plate. The hitter, predictably, slashed a double into the right center field gap, clearing the bases and making the score 4-0. What the hell happened? I don't know. Maybe there is a minor injury, or maybe the pitcher just lost focus. It happens, but it doesn't happen every day does it?

I thought I saw home plate over there: I will preface this snippet by admitting I have no idea where control has gone. These days I routinely see pitchers with very good control totally lose it – sometimes in a single game or even in a single inning. Last season a pitcher was surgically slicing up the opposing lineup. The first two innings he retired all six batters with three strikeouts on a total of 26 pitchers. He had no three ball counts. In the third inning he struck out the first batter but then walked four straight hitters. Huh?

Over the past few years, Life, the Universe and Everything has gradually become a semi-regular part of Mound Musings. As we all try to answer the ultimate question, I'm dedicating this space to elaborating on questions from you, the readers, and taking the opportunity to make comments about current events.

Over the past few years, Life, the Universe and Everything has gradually become a semi-regular part of Mound Musings. As we all try to answer the ultimate question, I'm dedicating this space to elaborating on questions from you, the readers, and taking the opportunity to make comments about current events.

I thought I saw home plate over there: I will preface this snippet by admitting I have no idea where control has gone. These days I routinely see pitchers with very good control totally lose it – sometimes in a single game or even in a single inning. Last season a pitcher was surgically slicing up the opposing lineup. The first two innings he retired all six batters with three strikeouts on a total of 26 pitchers. He had no three ball counts. In the third inning he struck out the first batter but then walked four straight hitters. Huh?

For his next trick, he hit the fourth batter before leaving the game. His replacement served up a batting practice fastball that he threw over the heart of the plate. The hitter, predictably, slashed a double into the right center field gap, clearing the bases and making the score 4-0. What the hell happened? I don't know. Maybe there is a minor injury, or maybe the pitcher just lost focus. It happens, but it doesn't happen every day does it?

When your closer isn't always a closer: I'm not going to dwell on this either, as it's not really something we can cure. The days of having a genuine closer, earmarked for the ninth inning when his team maintains a three-run lead may not be over, but quite a few teams were embracing the concept last year. I understand it. If 3-4-5 are scheduled to hit in the eighth inning, bring your best reliever in then, and let a lesser arm deal with 7-8-9 in the ninth inning. It actually makes sense, but that doesn't make it any easier for fantasy owners. It creates a new tier of endgamers – the anytime closer.

In many cases someone will surface as the primary closer, usually because others pitched themselves out of the role, and we have to be on the lookout for that.

The "Sweeper" is making its mark: We currently watch college baseball (and the minor leagues) looking for that difference maker to arrive next season. There will no doubt be a couple of guys who will make a positive impact, but we're going to focus on a new pitch that is really catching on.

A few years ago – about 2021 – pitchers began throwing what amounted to a hybrid breaking ball. There was a lot of discussion asking if it was a funky curveball, a sinker that didn't really sink, or a changeup that was harder to pick up. The bottom line is a curveball breaks down a lot and away a little. But this pitch did the opposite. So, it earned a whole new name with its Frisbee-like movement – the sweeper.

I saw recently that the sweeper now accounts for about 7 percent of pitches thrown. That's a lot. Leading advocates include Boston's Sonny Gray, Tampa Bay's Griffin Jax and Colorado's Tomoyuki Sugano. Sugano's is the best of them, IMHO, but not surprisingly, only on the road. The thin air in Denver makes it too straight and therefore hittable.

Is it possible to have an effective pitcher pitching for Colorado? We are always looking for more pitching. That veteran is due back from the IL soon, and that highly regarded prospect is getting called up. Can they help? Maybe, but there is also that often ignored source of arms in the Rocky Mountains. Colorado.

How many times have you scanned their roster, wondering if someone there could help? I've lost count. Let's see. A high strikeout rate. That's good. He's an extreme groundball pitcher, a sinker-baller, theoretically meaning fewer balls finding the seats (or gaps in that spacious outfield). How will he hold up under the pressure of pitching in a run factory? Colorado pitchers require stout constitutions. There is a whole checklist of traits that could make that Rockies' pitcher worthy of consideration.

But, alas, the few I have tried over the years have generally not panned out. It only takes a walk here or there, and an occasional mistake, to end the dream. Most don't even hold up as streamers for road starts. Eventually they succumb to shell shock. I keep looking, but I feel the risk is too great. I will always avoid them.

The worst of it is the never-ending challenge of identifying an upcoming good day or bad day. It's almost impossible. What did you have for breakfast? Are you feeling extra perky today? All you can do is wait and see. It will balance out over the course of a season. I bring this up because I am so tempted to employ Sugano as a spot starter.

Some Notable Rotation Ramblings:

I don't think one ugly outing is enough to get his managers on the trade phones, but if any Paul Skenes managers are so inclined, I'm listening. He just couldn't get settled in, allowing six baserunners while recording just two outs against the Mets on Opening Day. I'm not worried at all, at least not yet.

managers are so inclined, I'm listening. He just couldn't get settled in, allowing six baserunners while recording just two outs against the Mets on Opening Day. I'm not worried at all, at least not yet. I got to watch a pretty nice performance by Milwaukee's Jacob Misiorowski . He wasn't very efficient, needing 94 pitches to cover five innings, but he allowed just one run while striking out 11 White Sox hitters. He has genuine top-of-the-rotation stuff if he can cut down on the walks. I'm cautiously optimistic.

. He wasn't very efficient, needing 94 pitches to cover five innings, but he allowed just one run while striking out 11 White Sox hitters. He has genuine top-of-the-rotation stuff if he can cut down on the walks. I'm cautiously optimistic. Baltimore's Trevor Rogers kicked off 2026 with seven shutout innings against the Twins in a 2-1 Orioles win. Since coming over from Miami last season, some mechanical adjustments have led to a small increase in velocity and more movement on his pitches. The southpaw could be lining up a big year.

kicked off 2026 with seven shutout innings against the Twins in a 2-1 Orioles win. Since coming over from Miami last season, some mechanical adjustments have led to a small increase in velocity and more movement on his pitches. The southpaw could be lining up a big year. You may need to get used to reading about this guy in future Mound Musings columns. Seattle's Bryan Woo is off and running. He throws strikes, his pitches move and he stays away from the center of the plate. I have him being one small step from assuming a genuine ace role for the Mariners. Go get him.

is off and running. He throws strikes, his pitches move and he stays away from the center of the plate. I have him being one small step from assuming a genuine ace role for the Mariners. Go get him. Scratching my head a bit on this one. The Cardinals' Michael McGreevy tossed six no hit innings in his 2026 debut, but his velocity was way off (down three mph) from 2025. He has never had the stuff to dominate opposing hitters, so I'm guessing this is adjustment time for the batters he is facing. I'm staying away.

tossed six no hit innings in his 2026 debut, but his velocity was way off (down three mph) from 2025. He has never had the stuff to dominate opposing hitters, so I'm guessing this is adjustment time for the batters he is facing. I'm staying away. One of the guys I have been hyping made his first 2026 start last weekend. In the fourth inning Toronto's Kevin Gausman served up a solo home run to Oakland's Shea Langeliers. He was the only baserunner Gausman allowed in the contest. The Blue Jays look loaded this year and Gausman should lead their pitching staff.

As I look over my closer notes, I think it's time to review some of the bullpen scenarios in depth. We'll plan on looking at the American League next week.

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