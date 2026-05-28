2026 College World Series Picks and Futures

The show is FINALLY HERE! We've been grinding since late January for this sport and even though it seems like the end is near after a blur of a regular season, the action is just getting started. On Monday afternoon, the Field of 64 - along with the hosts/national seeds - became official.

Like it does every year, we get shocked with snubs and surprise bids. A lot of our preseason teams are in play to make a run, including Texas and Florida. As always, the draw is one of the most important parts to handicapping this postseason, so let's take a look at what we can expect for the month of June.

The four quadrants are very telling of which teams have a clear path to not just make it to Omaha, but make that run to the finals. Let's look at the left side of this bracket with the teams that have the best chance of making that happen.

Analyzing the 2026 Field of 64: Key Teams and Potential Surprises

Florida Gators (+2250) Hard Rock

Unsurprisingly, the Florida Gators are at the top of my list. They were a preseason ticket for me at 40/1 to win it all, as well as a +450 to make the CWS. It was a rocky season for the Gators for much of the year. But in the end it came out fine as they finished 18-12 in the SEC. Florida earned the eight seed, good for home field in the regionals and super regionals (should they advance).

They had a huge series win at Georgia in April that reignited things for them. And they closed out the regular season strong with three straight series wins, following it up with two wins in the SEC tournament.

The element that would carry them this year was the pitching, headlined by the elite 1-2 punch of Aidan King and Liam Peterson, a pair of likely first rounders in the next two MLB drafts. There's a lot of quality arms in this staff, but keeping up the consistency will allow them to contend against any offense in the country.

The lineup has come around big time over the last month plus with a lot of sources of production. The X-factor has to be two-way player, Caden McDonald (.316 avg, 6 HR, 1.039 OPS in 36 games), who has emerged as a weapon since returning from Tommy John surgery.

Overall, if Florida continues this electric balance of pitching and hitting at a consistently high-level, they'll be a handful for anybody that crosses their path. Without question, this is possibly the best value remaining on the board.

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UCLA Bruins (+500) Hard Rock

Clearly I'm digging deep here putting the wire-to-wire top ranked team for the season. But this list is highlighting the teams I like that can make a run to Omaha and beyond. Florida and UCLA were both on the preseason Omaha 8 list.

The Bruins are obviously a wagon. I mean 51 wins in the regular season combined with a 28-2 Big 10 record AND the Big 10 championship... come on, bro. All eyes are understandably going right to the likely 1.1 pick this summer, Roch Cholowsky (.329 avg, 21 HR, 1.123 OPS), but it's more than just him. Mulivai Levu has had a monster breakout this season, hitting .342 with 17 taters along with Will Gasparino (.316 avg, 19 HR, 1.073 OPS). This is an offense that plays to its strengths well and understands situational baseball as well as anybody in the country.

Pitching wise, they've had a big breakout from Logan Reddeman (2.87 ERA, 84 K:11 BB in 59.2 IP). It's a deep staff with a lot of high-leverage relievers that can mix and match. UCLA is an overall strong team. Additionally, they drew a layup of a region. A super regional against West Virginia would be interesting for sure since they can pitch lights out, but the Bruins are too complete.

Auburn Tigers (+1200) FanDuel

Auburn just missed my Omaha 8 in the preseason as a cusp team. Winning 17 games in the SEC is no small feat as the Tigers looked like one of the top teams in the country all season. They took down Florida and Texas A&M in their highlight series'.

The Tigers boast one of the best starting rotations in the country with Jake Marciano (2.64 ER, 100 K:17 BB in 81.2 IP), Andreas Alvarez (3.30 ERA, 102 K: 28 BB in 73.2 IP), and Alex Petrovic (3.21 ERA, 81 K: 19 BB in 81.1 IP) to go along with a big high-leverage hybrid in Jackson Sanders (2.66 ERA, 82 K: 22 BB in 61 IP). There's a lot to like about Auburn's staff.

Offensively, it's good as well. Four players are in double-figure homers and nearly their entire starting lineup is batting .300 or better. Up and down the roster on both sides of the ball they have production. While I think they have a good path to Omaha, the potential super regional draw could be tough if they see Ole Miss since they resemble the Tigers closely.

Nevertheless, Auburn is a solid ticket to have in pocket since they could realistically represent the bottom left quadrant in Omaha.

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Ole Miss Rebels (+6000) DraftKings

I touched on Ole Miss a moment ago. If we're talking the longshot to look out for then the Rebels are maybe the biggest dark horse in the field. It was a turbulent season for the Rebs, but they drew an interesting region out in Lincoln with Nebraska, Arizona State, and South Dakota.

This is a team that's had high highs and low lows. But when they're playing to their ceiling, they can be frightening. First off, they mash. 100 bops as a team with a pair of 20 HR guys in Judd Utermark and Tristan Bissetta. The problem is they strikeout a lot and don't really hit for average, which are usually big components of making a deep runs. However, having a few players that can turn a game with one swing of the bat can sometimes overcome what norm has been.

What's been for the offense has more or less been the same for the pitching, which is a lot of talent but a lot of inconsistency. Here's a team with three talented starters, including a potential first rounder in Cade Townsend (3.81 ERA, 81 K:17 BB in 59 IP). Hunter Elliott hasn't been his best this year, but he's still a guy that played a big part in that 2022 CWS title for Ole Miss. And Taylor Rabe has been great in the second half minus of a couple of bad outings. The staff has a handful of relievers that add a different dimension. The bottom line for their starting pitching has been allowing too many homers (31 among Elliott, Rabe, and Townsend), so if they clean that up then they could be cooking.

It's a longshot for a reason, but we've seen teams in the past overcome their regular season weaknesses in the tournament. Knowing that they would likely see Auburn next round if they win the region, it's still a good bet to get a piece of Ole Miss at this outrageous price.

Now, we look at the right side of the bracket.

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (+500) Hard Rock

The preseason 8/1 hit for the ACC regular season was glorious. Talk about a wagon. Georgia Tech mashes at all levels. They led the nation with a .358 average and 616 runs scored (LOL), while hitting 125 taters. Every single player with a 160 or more at bats hit over .300.

They realistically have two top 10 picks for this summer's draft in catcher Vahn Lackey (.410 avg, 18 HR) and Drew Burress (.366 avg, 14 HR). It's filth all over the place. When I say they rake, they RAKE! The offense was, is, and probably won't be the issue for them in the tournament.

The biggest question is the pitching, which is why I (regrettably) didn't place the 35/1 preseason ticket when I had the chance. The staff placed well in conference during the regular season, finishing top five in ERA (4.59). But it remains to be seen if they have enough talent, depth, and consistency in the entire group to win the whole thing. Tate McKee is a solid Friday starter (4.06 ERA, 90 K:34 BB ratio in 71 IP), but he's not unhittable. Jackson Blakely may be their best overall (2.79 ERA, 64 K:18 BB in 61.1 IP). But in a tournament of this magnitude and format, it's not a slam dunk.

Aside from the offense, what works in their favor is they have the easiest path to the final four. An absolute layup. Unless Coastal Carolina pulls a repeat of last year, their toughest test would likely be Alabama in the first round of the CWS from that side of the bracket. Don't get me wrong, Bama is solid, but not G-Tech.

At the end of the day, the Jackets lineup is so gross, the pitching may not be asked to do that much, but that's the Achilles heel. Unless they implode, they're walking to the final four, so 5/1 is a good price.

I have two teams in mind to matchup in Omaha from the bottom right quadrant, which would make a date with Georgia Tech must-see TV.

Texas Longhorns (+1100) Hard Rock

A million and one times you have heard this year about Texas being one of my two big teams. But it makes sense. This was one of the the teams discussed all year long as a threat.

It all starts with what's on the mound. Again, it's the Game of Thrones fans favorite pitcher, Dylan Volantis spearheading one of the best rotations in the nation. Volantis, a top arm off the board in 2027, was a magician in his first year as a starter, pitching to a 2.00 ERA and 109 K: 22 BB ratio in 76.2 frames. Having one of the top pitcher's in the country gives you a huge advantage. With injuries to Ruger Riojas and Luke Harrison, things got a little unsettling down the stretch. When they're right, it's an elite rotation. The bullpen has a lot of weapons that can help navigate chaos, as well as an elite closer in Sam Cozart (8 saves, 1.59 ERA).

The lineup is balanced in average, power, and speed. Led by breakout transfers, Aiden Robbins (.341 avg, 19 HR) and Carson Tinney (.316 avg, 20 HR), the Horns offense has enough pieces to supply strong run production. Freshman star Anthony Pack (.353 avg, 7 HR, 1.018 OPS) has been a huge catalyst with his 20 steals as well.

What it comes down to for Texas is the health and effectiveness of Harrison and Riojas and the consistency of the ancillary hitters. If it becomes only the stars producing, they'll have a tough time even making it to Omaha. But if it's right, then they're a big threat. The interesting nugget of their region is if UC Santa Barbara gambles and saves top pitcher in the country, Jackson Flora, for game two in a potential showdown with Texas. That would be an elite pitching matchup, but might be trouble for Texas.

Should Texas escape their own regional and super regional, they will most likely see the wagon that is Georgia in the first round of the College World Series.

Georgia Bulldogs (+1200) Fan Duel

Georgia and Georgia Tech go blow for blow in the box. The Dawgs were a preseason Omaha 8 team for me and they remain on track. 149 homers lead the nation with six players in double figures (minus Henry Allen out for the year making it five now). UGA is hitting .325 with likely Golden Spikes winner, Daniel Jackson (.391 avg, 27 HR, 25 SB) leading the way.

It's comical the amount of juice this offense has. Kolby Branch is hitting last in the order and has 17 homers this year to go along with a .302 avg. I've got a good amount of UGA in my portfolio and while I liked them a lot coming into the season, I did have reservations about their pitching because that's been the problem every year. I loved what head coach Wes Johnson did in the off season though, ransack the portal.

The reservations only came because despite them adding a lot of talented pitchers, they were bringing in some guys who had struggled at their previous programs. Joey Volchko had a first round talent grade on him at Stanford (and still does more or less) because of his vicious stuff, but is inconsistent. Volchko has been solid in 2026 (4.18 ERA, 88 K: 39 BB in 75.1 IP). Matt Scott was in a similar boat as a Stanford starter, but his stuff isn't as good as Volchko. Scott has done solid this year, primarily as a reliever. The best pure pitcher they have is Caden Aoki, the former ace for USC, though they use him as a starter, reliever, and closer.

In comparison to Georgia Tech though, this staff is a lot better. I do have questions about their pitching in the postseason, but the offense is so elite it can overcome some of those hiccups. No team is absolutely flawless.

I hate saying this because of conflicting interests, but I'm not sure there is a more dangerous team in the field right now than a white-hot Georgia. Not only did they win 23 SEC games and the conference tournament, but they've won 14 of their last 15 games.

Matchup and portfolio wise, I don't like that they probably see Texas first round in the CWS, but I think Georgia could be the team that represents the right side of the bracket in the finals.

College World Series Finals Prediction

Florida Gators over Georgia Bulldogs