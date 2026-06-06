The Saturday slate is FULL! A full boat on the supers card means we go from noon to midnight, basically a taste of what we'll get for the NFL season. College Baseball is undefeated.

There's a lot of wrinkles in this slate, so trying to find the right one can be a challenge. But JohnnyVTV is going right back to a loud barking dog.

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St. John's Red Storm (+270) at Alabama Crimson Tide (-375) | Total: 10 (at DraftKings)

My Johnnies delivered in the Tallahassee region last weekend. While it's already a big movement, we're not content with just being here. Because the Storm is such a big dog, it gives Alabama the feel that this might be its turn to make a deep run with its path cleared up thanks to the Georgia Tech implosion.

The Johnnies are looking in a position of upset capability with their ace on the mound. Liam O'Leary has dealt this year, posting a 3.25 ERA and 105.1 IP. O'Leary wasn't sharp against the Florida State Seminoles last weekend largely because of the walks and two taters allowed. He's not going to overpower you, but he's a war horse that eats innings and grinds out at bats.

The opposing offense will level up in competition this weekend with the Tide. As a unit, the stats don't jump out with just 79 homers and a .257 avg, though the 85 steals are nice. Bama has just two guys batting over .300 and two with double-digit taters. Despite the ability and talent, the overall performance hasn't been there. But, that's not a reason to sleep on them. The guy to circle is a preseason top three pick in Justin Lebron. Despite a down year, Lebron still has 16 homers and 40 steals. If he heats up, things can get dangerous. For O'Leary, this offense is very inconsistent and can swing and miss a lot, but have the ability to turn the game quick.

The Tide is sending out Tyler Fay to the mound. Things have been interesting for him in 2026. He threw a no hitter against Florida in March, compiled 112 K's to 21 BB in 95.2 IP, but has a 4.70 ERA mainly because of the TWENTY (20) Jimmy Jacks he's surrendered. Wild stuff. Now, Alabama is obviously a huge favorite for a reason, but St. John's is a tough test. Fay will mainly have to contain an offense that creates chaos on the bases (92 SB) in different varieties. They don't have a ton of pop, but Adam Agresti (19 HR) has been the big neutralizer.

I really wouldn't be surprised if St. John's wins the series, but I at least expect them to win one game. Their best chance to do that is game one.

Johnnie Up!

Pick: St. John's ML (+270 DraftKings)