A note for a change beginning this season. In an effort to keep these articles from getting too long, some of the least interesting options at each position will be listed simply in the "Others" section. If you have questions on those players or for anyone else, I'm happy to provide my thoughts in the comments.

The grid below allows readers to see at a glance how certain players stack up against others and what kind of bids they should command in a variety of formats. The grid, which is sortable by column (click on the header), include a very basic "player grade" column. This serves as a reflection of a player's upside on an A-E scale, prioritizing skills and talent above role and playing time outlook, which are already factored into the recommended bid. Drake Baldwin would have been a borderline "A" grade player last year – that mark will be reserved for similarly high-impact prospects that could thrive in an everyday role.

Bids in general are best guesstimates. With so much uncertainty at least initially, those values may be even greater estimates than usual. The FAAB chart below lets users easily see at a glance how certain players stack up against others and how much they should command in a variety of formats.

We have two goals for this article:

1. Identify likely free agents and discuss their strengths and weaknesses.

2. Estimate how much of your $100 starting free-agent budget you should bid on them.

Bids in general are best guesstimates. With so much uncertainty at least initially, those values may be even greater estimates than usual. The FAAB chart below lets users easily see at a glance how certain players stack up against others and how much they should command in a variety of formats.

The grid below allows readers to see at a glance how certain players stack up against others and what kind of bids they should command in a variety of formats. The grid, which is sortable by column (click on the header), include a very basic "player grade" column. This serves as a reflection of a player's upside on an A-E scale, prioritizing skills and talent above role and playing time outlook, which are already factored into the recommended bid. Drake Baldwin would have been a borderline "A" grade player last year – that mark will be reserved for similarly high-impact prospects that could thrive in an everyday role.

A note for a change beginning this season. In an effort to keep these articles from getting too long, some of the least interesting options at each position will be listed simply in the "Others" section. If you have questions on those players or for anyone else, I'm happy to provide my thoughts in the comments.

STARTING PITCHER

Walker Buehler, Padres: Buehler was waived by the Red Sox after pitching poorly and didn't do much better for the Phillies. He signed with San Diego in February on a minor-league contract and will open the season as their fifth starter with Joe Musgrove (elbow) sidelined. Buehler has enjoyed a strong spring training having beaten out others for the spot. Bid high if you believe he's back to something close to a 2018-2021 version or stay clear if you think it'll be more like what we saw from 2022 to 2025. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6

Didier Fuentes, Braves: Fuentes struggled in a cup of coffee with Atlanta last year and has been the team's most impressive starter this spring posting a 17:0 K:BB over nine scoreless and hitless innings across three appearances. He earned an Opening Day place in the bullpen on a team that's recently lost three starters to injury and expected to deploy a six-man rotation during the first couple weeks. Even though Fuentes is working out of the bullpen, he still represents a solid stash option and could end up starting soon enough. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7

Matthew Liberatore, Cardinals: Liberatore is starting the Cardinals' Mar. 26 season opener against the Rays. After working mainly as reliever in 2024, he started all 29 games in which he appeared last season and compiled an 8-12 record, 4.21 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 122:40 K:BB across 151.2 innings. The 2018 16th-overall selection has been stellar this spring with a 2.70 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 14:1 K:BB from 10 frames to earn the nod with Sonny Gray now in Boston. 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11

Andrew Painter, Phillies: The wait for Painter has been seemingly forever, though it's only been three seasons. He struggled mightily at Triple-A last year logging a 5.26 ERA, 1.49 WHIP and a 13.7 K-BB% through 106.2 innings and 26 starts with the one silver lining is that he remained healthy. Painter came to spring training as a longshot to make the Opening Day roster, but recorded a 2.31 ERA and a 0.77 WHIP in 11.2 innings to fill the injured Zack Wheeler's rotation place. He's set to open as the Phillies' fifth starter where a strong performance could allow him to stay there. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9 (up if believe he stays in that spot)

Kodai Senga, Mets: Senga started 2025 brilliantly by collecting a 1.47 ERA and 70:31 K:BB over 73.2 innings covering his first 13 outings. He strained his hamstring during that last appearances, which held him out of action for a month and looked lost upon returning struggling to a 5.90 ERA in nine starts before being demoted to Triple-A Syracuse. Rumors swirled this offseason that the club wanted to deal Senga, though he wasn't moved. He came to camp needing to prove he deserved a rotation spot, and has achieved done that and more with a brilliant spring. Senga offers third starter-or-higher upside. 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11

Michael Soroka, Diamondbacks: Soroka made 17 starts last season between the Cubs and Nationals while posting a 4.86 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 90:25 K:BB across 83.1 innings. The 90 strikeouts are a positive as it proves he still has good stuff while the 3.82 FIP was also encouraging. Soroka signed a one-year, $7.5 million contract with the Diamondbacks last December and will beging the campaign in the team's rotation with Merrill Kelly (back) on the injured list. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6

Others: Foster Griffin, Nationals, Janson Junk, Marlins, Brandon Sproat, Brewers, Brandon Williamson, Reds - all 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $5

See which projected starters are going and when with RotoWire's Probable Pitchers page!

RELIEF PITCHER

Riley O'Brien/JoJo Romero, Cardinals: St. Louis has yet to confirm who will close, so both O'Brien and Romero could see save opportunities. The righty O'Brien uses a 98 MPH sinker to retire hitters, while the southpaw Romero was brilliant last season posting a 2.07 ERA and 55:29 K:BB over 61 innings. Manager Oliver Marmol may mix and match while also giving chances to Matt Svanson and Ryne Stanek. The issue with O'Brien is his low-K and high-walk rates while Romero could be used before the ninth to retire key lefties. If betting on one, go for O'Brien. O'Brien - 12-team Mixed: $2; 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11; Romero - 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7

Paul Sewald, Diamondbacks: Sewald was limited to 19.2 innings last year due to a moderate teres major strain in his right shoulder. Detroit declined the option and he signed a one-year, $1.5 million deal with Arizona where he also pitched late in 2023 and 2024. Sewald has shown improved velocity and enjoying a solid camp where he could the be used as the team's closer, though Kevin Ginkel and Ryan Thompson also remain in the mix. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9

Others: Seth Halvorsen/Victor Vodnik. Rockies - 12-team Mixed: $0; 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6 (up whoever earns the closer role)

CATCHER

Moises Ballesteros, Cubs: Ballesteros qualifies as a catcher in leagues that utilize his minor-league appearances. If not, he's DH-only and that looks where he'll start for the Cubs. Ballesteros made the Opening Day roster and is a plus-hitter whose defense...well, did I say he's a plus-hitter? He slashed .316/.385/.473 with 13 home runs, a 9.6 percent walk rate and a 13.2 percent strikeout rate in 114 games at Triple-A Iowa. Ballesteros showed he wasn't overwhelmed during a brief stint in Chicago last season by producing a .298/.394/.474 line with two homers, 11 RBI and 12 runs across 66 plate appearances. 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11 (up if he qualifies as a catcher)

Freddy Fermin, Padres: Fermin was acquired at the 2025 trade deadline from Kansas City and got a chance to work as the No. 1 option for his new club. He didn't play particularly well, but benefitted from the experience. Fermin has swung a hot bat this spring to earn the team's top catcher over Luis Campusano. Don't expect massive production, though he should be solid as a second option at the position for mixed leagues and borderline top one in NL-only formats. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $2; 12-team NL: $7

DESIGNATED HITTER

Bryce Eldridge/Jerar Encarnacion, Giants: The demotion of Eldridge to Triple-A means Encarnacion will open as the Giants' starting DH. Once Eldridge establishes he's ready to return - largely via improved plate discipline - he'll likely replace Encarnacion, who could also earn time in the outfield as Rafael Devers should mainly work at first. Injuries wrecked Encarnacion's 2025. And when healthy, his contact rate is extremely low and whiff rate almost off-the-charts high. If targeting one, definitely go for Eldridge. Eldridge - 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7 (stash bid); Encarnacion - 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $6

FIRST BASE

T.J. Rumfield, Rockies: Rumfield was acquired this offseason from the Yankees for Angel Chivilli and got a much-needed change of scenery. He slashed .285/.378/.447 with 16 homers, an 11.9 percent walk rate and an 18.4 percent strikeout rate in 138 games at Triple-A and entered camp with a shot at the team's first base job. Rumfield took advantage of that opportunity by earning the strong-side role at a minimum with Blaine Crim possibly appearing versus lefties. 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9

Gavin Sheets, Padres: Despite the signing of Nick Castellanos, Sheets appears likely to open as the Friars' starting first baseman as he went .270/.400/.568 during the spring with three long balls, eight RBI, six runs and an 8:4 BB:K. Manager Craig Stammen said in late January that Sheets would be the team's top option at first to begin the campaign, and that still appears to be the case. He may start only versus righties with Castellanos in the lineup against southpaws. 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7

Others: Ty France, Padres, Nathaniel Lowe, Reds - both - 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $6 (up France if he sees regular playing time)

SECOND BASE

Jordan Lawlar, Diamondbacks: Lawlar's eligibility depends on your league's rules. He played 20 games at Triple-A at second, third and short last year and 12 at the hot corner for Arizona after being promoted. Lawlar will mainly operate in center and left field, yet can also fill in at second and third. Lourdes Gurriel (knee) could return by mid-April, but until then both Lawlar and Alek Thomas will start. When Gurriel plays, Lawlar - who's done well this spring - represents the better power-speed option while Thomas is the superior defender. 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9

Others: Kyle Farmer. Braves - 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $5

See where all the players on your fantasy baseball team fit into RotoWire's MLB Cheat Sheet!

THIRD BASE

Willi Castro/Kyle Karros, Rockies: Castro saw his slash lines fall for the second straight season, but still posted double-digits in homers and steals. He signed a two-year deal with the Rockies and should benefit from the thin air while adding to his value with three-position eligibility (2B, 3B, OF). Karros added 20 pounds this offseason and came to camp the favorite to open as the starting third baseman. He made his major-league debut in early August and spent the rest of 2025 with Colorado and finished with a .226/.308/.277 line with one homer and nine RBI over 156 plate appearances. Karros was previously better known for his defense and batting average rather than power and has done well in camp to make the Opening Day roster as the starter at the hot corner. If he struggles, Castro could get more appearances. Castro - 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9; Karros - 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $6

Luis Rengifo, Brewers: Milwaukee's trade of Caleb Durbin to Boston created a hole at third that was filled after Rengifo inked a one-year contract in February. As we noted in our last note, he produced a disappointing walk rate with the Angels last season and only slashed .238/.287/.335 with nine home runs and 10 stolen bases through 147 contests- yet hit a solid .273/.323/.431 across the three previous seasons and will turn 29 later this month. Rengifo is slated to start, though the Brewers could utilize him in a super-utility player role. 12-team Mixed: $0; 15-team Mixed: $2; 12-team NL: $7

Others: Connor Norby/Graham Pauley, Mia - 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $5

SHORTSTOP

Santiago Espinal, Dodgers: Espinal was signed to a minor-league deal with LA in mid-February and had his contract selected from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Wednesday after dominating this spring. As our note said when he was promoted: "the 31-year-old's clearest path to playing time early in the year will be in a short-side platoon role at second base, as Tommy Edman is expected to miss the first month of the regular season while recovering from ankle surgery. Once Edman returns, Espinal will likely be relegated to a bench role while Edman and Hyeseong Kim split reps at the keystone." Consider him a short-term play in deeper NL-only leagues. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $5

OUTFIELD

Carson Benge, Mets: Benge, a first-round pick of the Mets, came to camp with a chance to win a job. GM David Stearns stated this offseason that spots were left open for the younger players to earn a role. The gauntlet was thrown down to Benge, and he kicked the door down by slashing .406/.472/.500 through 11 Grapefruit League games. A firm final decision has yet to be made, yet he looks likely to head north with the Mets while starting as the strong-side platoon in right field (with Mike Tauchman possibly available if needed). 12-team Mixed: $5; 15-team Mixed: $11; 12-team NL: $22

Owen Caissie, Marlins: Caissie was somewhat blocked in Chicago and was traded to the Marlins as the headliner for Edward Cabrera this offseason. That move allowed him to potentially start the season as the team's right fielder. Caissie is a muscular lefty slugger who slashed .286/.386/.551 with 22 home runs, five steals, a 13.2 percent walk rate and a 27.9 percent strikeout rate in 99 games at Triple-A to prove he could hit at the highest levels in the minors. As Miami is building with youth, Caissie looks to be one of their future centerpieces. 12-team Mixed: $3; 15-team Mixed: $9; 12-team NL: $14

Justin Crawford, Phillies: Crawford was informed on Saturday he will make the Phillies' Opening Day roster. He earned that slashing .277/.320/.383 with two RBI, 10 runsand three stolen bases through 50 plate appearances. Crawford, the starter in center field for Philadelphia, demonstrated an excellent ability to make contact during his time in the minors and boasts exceptional speed having swiped 46 bags at Triple-A Lehigh Valley last year. However, he may face competition for playing time once Johan Rojas returns from his 80-game suspension during late June. For now, Crawford is the primary starter and should provide runs, stolen bases and a solid batting average. 12-team Mixed: $5; 15-team Mixed: $11; 12-team NL: $16

Christopher Morel, Marlins: Morel signed a one-year deal with the Marlins in December with the expectation he'd open the season as the team's first baseman - a position he never previously played. He was productive in 2022-23, but saw his K rate spike during 2024 even though his contract rate increased. If Morel struggles either offensively or defensively, it could open allow someone like Griffin Conine to take on a larger role later on. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $6

Others: Nathan Church, Cardinals, Michael Conforto, Cubs, Griffin Conine/Heriberto Hernandez, Marlins, Daylen Lile/Joey Wiemer, Nationals, Brandon Lockridge, Brewers - all - 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $5, save for Lile, who 1/5/9.

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