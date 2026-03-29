A note for a change beginning this season: "In an effort to keep these articles from getting too long, some of the least interesting options at each position will be listed simply in the "Others" section. If you have questions on those players or any others, I'm happy to provide my thoughts in the comments.

The grid below allows readers to see at a glance how certain players stack up against others and what kind of bids they should command in a variety of formats. The grid, which is sortable by column (click on the header), include a very basic "player grade" column. This serves as a reflection of a player's upside on an A-E scale, prioritizing skills and talent above role and playing time outlook, which are already factored into the recommended bid. Drake Baldwin would have been a borderline "A" grade player last year – that mark will be reserved for similarly high-impact prospects that could thrive in an everyday role.

Bids in general are best guesstimates. With so much uncertainty at least initially, those values may be even greater estimates than usual. The FAAB chart below lets users easily see at a glance how certain players stack up against others and how much they should command in a variety of formats.

We have two goals for this article:

1. Identify likely free agents and discuss their strengths and weaknesses.

2. Estimate how much of your $100 starting free-agent budget you should bid on them.

Bids in general are best guesstimates. With so much uncertainty at least initially, those values may be even greater estimates than usual. The FAAB chart below lets users easily see at a glance how certain players stack up against others and how much they should command in a variety of formats.

The grid below allows readers to see at a glance how certain players stack up against others and what kind of bids they should command in a variety of formats. The grid, which is sortable by column (click on the header), include a very basic "player grade" column. This serves as a reflection of a player's upside on an A-E scale, prioritizing skills and talent above role and playing time outlook, which are already factored into the recommended bid. Drake Baldwin would have been a borderline "A" grade player last year – that mark will be reserved for similarly high-impact prospects that could thrive in an everyday role.

A note for a change beginning this season: "In an effort to keep these articles from getting too long, some of the least interesting options at each position will be listed simply in the "Others" section. If you have questions on those players or any others, I'm happy to provide my thoughts in the comments.

STARTING PITCHER

Brandon Sproat, Brewers: Sproat was acquired from the Mets as part of Freddy Peralta deal and made the Brewers' Opening Day rotation while starting Sunday versus the White Sox. The right-hander was charged with five runs alongside a 10:2 K:BB over nine Cactus League innings to earn a roster spot aided by injuries to other potential Milwaukee starters. Sproat leans on a mid-90s sinker, plus sweeper, plus changeup and above-average curveball to retire hitters and could get a few turns to try and hold down a spot. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7

Others: Bryce Elder, Braves, Tomoyuki Sugano, Rockies; both - 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $6

Check out which projected starters are going and when with RotoWire's Probable Pitchers page!

RELIEF PITCHER

Ryne Stanek, Cardinals: Stanek was brutal with the Mets last season and signed a one-year deal with the Cardinals in January. JoJo Romero and Riley O'Brien are both expected to be close, and they worked on Thursday during the seventh and eighth innings. As a result, Stanek got the nod and notched a shaky save by walking three while striking out one in a scoreless frame. O'Brien and Romero are still in the mix, though Thursday's usage means Stanek is as well. On Saturday, Matt Svanson started the ninth up 4-0 where Stanek came in with two inherited runners. He then blew the save while collecting the win as he conceded two runs (one earned) on three hits over 1.1 innings. 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7

Victor Vodnik, Rockies: Seth Halvorsen was demoted to Triple-A Albuquerque, making Vodnik the favorite to close in Colorado despite a rough spring. Vodnik notched 10 saves for the Rockies last season posting a 3.02 ERA and 49:26 K:BB over 50.2 frames. His opportunities to close will probably be limited on a subpar club. Zach Agnos and Juan Mejia could also factor in until Halvorsen returns to the Majors. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7

Others: Zach Agnos, Juan Mejia. Rockies, both - 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $4

CATCHER

Braxton Fulford/Brett Sullivan, Rockies: Fulford was beaten out by Sullivan for the No. 2 catcher job in Colorado, but wound up making the Opening Day roster after being promoted on Friday with Mickey Moniak (finger) landing on the injured list. With three catchers available, the Rockies could give Hunter Goodman more time at DH while Moniak is out resulting in some at-bats for Sullivan and Fulford. Fulford - 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $4; Sullivan - 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $5

Jeferson Quero/Gary Sanchez, Brewers: Quero was promoted Saturday as Andrew Vaughn (hamate bone) went on the IL. The 23-year-old battled hamstring and shoulder issues last year, yet still slashed .255/.336/.412 with 44 RBI and 32 runs across 250 plate appearances at Triple-A Nashville. Quero represents the Brewers' best catching prospect and will operate as a reserve behind William Contreras and Sanchez at catcher. He could receiving additional action if Sanchez fills in at first instead of Jake Bauers with Vaughn sidelined. Quero - 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $4; Sanchez - 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $7

DESIGNATED HITTER

Jorge Barrosa/Tim Tawa/Ildemaro Vargas, Diamondbacks: Pavin Smith was a late scratch Thursday due to elbow soreness with Tawa starting at DH. He was slated to undergo an MRI on his left elbow on Friday, so Barrosa, Tawa and Vargas will take over while he's sidelined. Barrosa enjoyed a strong spring, but hasn't hit well in the Majors to possibly give Tawa a slight edge. Barrosa/Vargas - 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $4 (Barrosa might be worth a higher bid); Tawa - 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $6

FIRST BASE

Deyvison De Los Santos, Marlins: De Los Santos was brought up from Triple-A Jacksonville on Saturday with Christopher Morel (oblique) going on the IL. The 22-year-old fared poorly during 2025 with Jacksonville as he only produced a .240/.309/.356 line with 11 homers, 52 RBI and 53 runs scored. De Los Santos started 2026 on the right track by going 2-for-4 with a homer, three RBI and two runs during the minor-league opener. He was on the bench Saturday with Connor Norby starting at first and Graham Pauley at third, though could soon get some opportunities. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $5

Dominic Smith, Braves: Smith signed a minor-league contract in February with an invitation to spring training and then earned a roster spot for Atlanta. Jurickson Profar's season-long suspension created an opportunity that Smith took advantage with a solid-enough spring. He could get work at DH against righties while Sean Murphy is sidelined while Drake Baldwin starts against lefties and Jonah Heim at catcher. Smith helped his chances for additional appearances with a walk-off grand slam against Carlos Estevez on Saturday. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $7

SECOND BASE

Nick Gonzales, Pirates: Pittsburgh manager Don Kelly said Gonzales is slated to see most of his playing time at third base to start the season. He was originally going to start at shortstop, but Kelly elected to move Jared Triolo there and use Gonzales at the hot corner. This change will likely only last while Konnor Griffin is at Triple-A as he will cover short when promoted with Triolo moving back to the utility role he filled last year. 12-team Mixed: $0; 15-team Mixed: $2; 12-team NL: $7

Javier Sanoja, Marlins: Sanoja is currently the Marlins' primary utility player. Fresh off winning a Gold Glove as 2025's top NL defensive sub, he also went .243/.287/.396 with six homers and six steals through 342 plate appearances while playing at least 10 games at second, third, shortstop, left field and center field. That multi-position eligibility adds to Sanoja's value in NL-only leagues. With Kyle Stowers (hamstring) opening on the IL, Sanoja could be part of the solution in left the first few weeks of 2026. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $6

See where all the players on your fantasy baseball team fit into RotoWire's MLB Cheat Sheet!

THIRD BASE

Alex Freeland, Dodgers: Freeland took a step forward last season at Triple-A Oklahoma City by earning 29 games with the Dodgers. He struggled in his first exposure to the bigs and in the spring, yet broke camp with the parent club. Freeland was selected during the third round of the 2022 Draft and started at second on Friday splitting time with Miguel Rojas at the keystone while Tommy Edman (ankle) is sidelined to at least provide short-term value. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $6

Connor Norby, Marlins: Norby received a surprise start on Friday at first base with Christopher Morel (oblique) sidelined. He started again Saturday and looks to be up for an immediate bump in playing time while Morel is out. Deyvison De Los Santos was promoted Saturday and is also in the mix, though Norby - who came over from Baltimore in 2024 - will likely get the first shot at holding the job. The 25-year-old qualifies at third after logging 82 games at the position last season and is looking to establish himself after managing a .251/.300/.389 slash line with eight homers and eight steals through 88 outings during an injury-plagued 2025. 12-team Mixed: $0; 15-team Mixed: $2; 12-team NL: $7

SHORTSTOP

David Hamilton, Brewers: Hamilton was dealt from Boston to Milwaukee in early February and returns to where he was drafted in 2019. He parlayed a solid spring into a start at the hot corner Opening Day over switch-hitting veteran Luis Rengifo, who inked a one-year $3.5 million deal with Milwaukee in February. Hamilton offers solid speed, but struggles to get on base and hasn't assumed a regular role to limit his upside. He played 12 games at shortstop last year, which may earn him eligibility at the position for some leagues. 12-team Mixed: $0; 15-team Mixed: $2; 12-team NL: $7 (stolen base potential)

Nasim Nunez, Nationals: Nunez appears to be up for the Nationals' regular second baseman job. Luis Garcia represented last year's starter at the keystone, but has shifted to first to open the vacancy for Nunez - who's also seeing action at shortstop with CJ Abrams out. Nunez is a defensive upgrade over Garcia and should steal at least 20 bases if he keeps the role and improves his on-base percentage. 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9

OUTFIELD

Jake Bauers/Brandon Lockridge/Garrett Mitchell/Blake Perkins, Brewers: All four players will work in the outfield while Jackson Chourio (hand) is sidelined. Bauers started in left with Mitchell in center on Opening Day. Both should mainly play with Chourio out with Lockridge and Perkins - the latter being promoted on Thursday - also in contention. Christian Yelich may also get the occasional outfield start, likely in left field to move Bauers to DH or more likely first with Andrew Vaughn also injured. Mitchell has started each of Milwaukee's first two contests and is penciled in as the team's primary center fielder. If he can stay healthy, he provides a blend of power and speed. Bauers - 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9; Lockridge/Perkins - 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $4; Mitchell - 12-team Mixed: $2; 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11

Nathan Church, Cardinals: Church is receiving the bulk of the reps in left field versus right-handed pitching for the Cardinals while Lars Nootbaar (heels) is on the 60-day IL. Thomas Saggese and Jose Fermin are also in consideration, yet Church should be the primary beneficiary of Nootbaar's absence. He also went 3-for-4 with a two RBI on Opening Day. 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9

Austin Slater, Marlins: Slater was released by Detroit late in spring training and signed a one-year deal with the Marlins on Tuesday. He provides the team with some veteran outfield depth in the wake of injuries to Kyle Stowers (hamstring) and Esteury Ruiz (oblique). Slater has excelled against lefties throughout his nine-year MLB career, which is the role he's filling in Miami as he did on Friday facing southpaw Kyle Freeland. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $6

Joey Wiemer, Nationals: Wiemer was designated for assignment by the Giants during December and was claimed by the Nationals the next month. Despite a mediocre spring, he earned a roster spot over Robert Hassell. Wiemer went 3-for-3 with a homer and second run scored on Opening Day and will operate as the short-side platoon partner in right field with Daylen Lile. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: $2; 12-team NL: $7

Others: Will Benson, Reds, Dylan Carlson, Cubs, Billy Cook, Pirates, Benson - 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $6; Carlson/Cook - 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $4

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