A note for a change beginning this season: "In an effort to keep these articles from getting too long, some of the least interesting options at each position will be listed simply in the "Others" section. If you have questions on those players or any others, I'm happy to provide my thoughts in the comments.

The grid below allows readers to see at a glance how certain players stack up against others and what kind of bids they should command in a variety of formats. The grid, which is sortable by column (click on the header), include a very basic "player grade" column. This serves as a reflection of a player's upside on an A-E scale, prioritizing skills and talent above role and playing time outlook, which are already factored into the recommended bid. Drake Baldwin would have been a borderline "A" grade player last year – that mark will be reserved for similarly high-impact prospects that could thrive in an everyday role.

Bids in general are best guesstimates. With so much uncertainty at least initially, those values may be even greater estimates than usual. The FAAB chart below lets users easily see at a glance how certain players stack up against others and how much they should command in a variety of formats.

We have two goals for this article:

1. Identify likely free agents and discuss their strengths and weaknesses.

2. Estimate how much of your $100 starting free-agent budget you should bid on them.

Bids in general are best guesstimates. With so much uncertainty at least initially, those values may be even greater estimates than usual. The FAAB chart below lets users easily see at a glance how certain players stack up against others and how much they should command in a variety of formats.

The grid below allows readers to see at a glance how certain players stack up against others and what kind of bids they should command in a variety of formats. The grid, which is sortable by column (click on the header), include a very basic "player grade" column. This serves as a reflection of a player's upside on an A-E scale, prioritizing skills and talent above role and playing time outlook, which are already factored into the recommended bid. Drake Baldwin would have been a borderline "A" grade player last year – that mark will be reserved for similarly high-impact prospects that could thrive in an everyday role.

A note for a change beginning this season: "In an effort to keep these articles from getting too long, some of the least interesting options at each position will be listed simply in the "Others" section. If you have questions on those players or any others, I'm happy to provide my thoughts in the comments.

Starting Pitcher

Colin Rea/Ben Brown, Chicago Cubs

The Cubs are going to be putting Cade Horton on the injured list with a forearm injury, which creates an opportunity for either Rea or Brown to join the starting rotation - though neither pitcher has yet officially been named the replacement. Rea boasts the leg up in experience having made 103 MLB starts (with Brown at 23) and turning in a 3.95 ERA and 1.25 WHIP over 159.1 frames last season (Brown: 5.92 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 106.1 IP). Rea - 12-team Mixed: $2; 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $11; Brown - 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $3; 12-team NL: $6

Eduardo Rodriguez, Arizona Diamondbacks

Rodriguez looked great during his first two starts against LA and Atlanta as he remains unscored upon with a 0.92 WHIP through 12 innings alongside an 8:3 K:BB. He's also only received two runs of support from the Diamondbacks' offense during those outings and remains in search of his first win. The fact Rodriguez finished each of the last two years with an ERA north of 5.00 and a WHIP above 1.50 sets off some alarms, yet his ability to handle two high-powered offenses helps to ease some of those concerns heading into his upcoming matchup against the Mets. 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7

Rhett Lowder, Cincinnati Reds

After battling oblique and forearm injuries last season, Lowder earned his first major-league win since 2024 on Saturday against the Rangers where he gave up three hits and two walks while striking out four across six shutout innings. He now lists a 1.64 ERA and 9:4 K:BB through 11 frames, but will likely be tested during his upcoming appearance against the Marlins as they've hit extremely well to begin the season. Barring an extreme collapse, Lowder is likely to keep his spot in the Reds' rotation after Nick Lodolo (finger) returns from the IL. 12-team Mixed: $2; 15-team Mixed: $6; 12-team NL: $13

Others: Carmen Mlodzinski, Pirates - 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $3

See which projected starters are going and when with RotoWire's Probable Pitchers page!

Relief Pitcher

Jonathan Loaisiga, Arizona Diamondbacks

With A.J. Puk (elbow) and Justin Martinez (elbow) both on the IL, the Diamondbacks' bullpen situation is unstable - to say the least. Paul Sewald has so far been the go-to option for saves, though Loaisiga stepped in and converted his first opportunity on Wednesday - which marked the ninth of his career. The 31-year-old seems to be ascending the leverage ladder in Arizona after throwing 3.1 shutout innings to begin 2026, which could lead to a few more save/hold opportunities down the line. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: $2; 12-team NL: $5

Others: Brooks Raley, Mets; Graham Ashcraft, Reds - 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $4

Catcher

Moises Ballesteros, Chicago Cubs

Ballesteros has only produced a .396 OPS through 21 plate appearances, which isn't exactly the start many were expecting after slashing .298/.394/.474 with two homers, 11 RBI and 12 runs during his first 20-game taste of big-league action last year. But with many fantasy managers already jumping ship and sending the 22-year-old to the waiver wire, there's a chance to buy low on a talented hitter with a fairly high ceiling. 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $9

Others: Tyler Stephenson, Reds - 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $3; Drew Millas, Nationals - 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $2

First Baseman

TJ Rumfield, Colorado Rockies

Rumfield's MLB career is already off to a blistering start as he's produced a .360/.429/.520 line with a homer, three RBI and three runs scored from his first eight games with the Rockies. Almost all of his offensive success has come while the club were playing on the road, and it isn't unreasonable to assume his efficiency will only improve once he settles into the hitter-friendly confines of Coors Field. A lack of competition makes Rumfield a safe bet to regularly start at first while his ability to consistently make contact drives up his RBI potential while batting in the heart of Colorado's order. 12-team Mixed: $2; 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $12

Jake Bauers, Milwaukee Brewers

Andrew Vaughn is set to remain on the IL until at least mid-May after undergoing surgery on his left hamate bone. Gary Sanchez will likely work solely as a catcher and DH now that Jeferson Quero has been sent back to Triple-A. Both of those mean Bauers has virtually no competition for playing time at first for the next month or so, and he's already begun capitalizing on his opportunities by logging two home runs, four RBI, six runs and a pair of steals through his first eight contests. 12-team Mixed: $2; 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $11

Dominic Smith, Atlanta Braves

Smith quickly got on the good side of Atlanta's fans by hitting a walk-off grand slam during his debut, and the hits haven't really stopped since as he's gone 7-for-20 (.350) with two homers, six RBI and six runs scored in his first seven games while seemingly buying himself a regular spot in the order against right-handers. His playing time may dry up once Sean Murphy returns from a hip injury, though that likely won't be for about a month. 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $9

Others: Gavin Sheets, Padres - 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: $2; 12-team NL: $5; Casey Schmitt, Giants - 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $4

Second Baseman

Nick Gonzales, Pittsburgh Pirates

Gonzales has been excellent at making contact so far with hits during five of seven appearances - four of those multi-hit efforts - while driving in five and coming across the plate four times. The promotion of top prospect Konnor Griffin has forced Gonzales into a struggle for opportunities with Jared Triolo. But with Triolo only slashing .217/.308/.261 so far, Gonzales should be the favorite to start more often. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: $2; 12-team NL: $6

Check out where all the players on your fantasy baseball team fit into RotoWire's MLB Cheat Sheet!

Third Baseman

Brady House, Washington Nationals

House struggled to establish himself as a rookie during 2025 and finished with a .234 batting average and .574 OPS through 274 plate appearances. The start of his sophomore season has been very different as he's gone .300 with four multi-hit performances in eight contests while establishing himself as Washington's everyday third baseman. He's also been given the privilege of batting third in the order on most days, which should go a long way toward boosting his counting stats throughout the campaign. 12-team Mixed: $2; 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $10

Mark Vientos, New York Mets

Vientos has gotten the nod to start in each of New York's last five games with three at first and twice as DH where he's gone 7-for-16 (.438) with a homer, three RBI and four runs scored. He could soon pick up fantasy eligibility at first if he continues to operate there, though that's likely dependent on how long it takes for Jorge Polanco to be cleared to start in the field after being limited to a part-time DH role due to Achilles tendinitis. Until then, Vientos will remain in the starting nine as long as his bat makes it hard for the Mets to remove him. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $4

Javier Sanoja, Miami Marlins

Sanoja hasn't yet started consecutive games this year, but he's made the absolute most of his limited opportunities by going 9-for-17 (.529) with five RBI and a run during five appearances. An injury may have to affect one of Miami's regular starters for Sanoja to regularly crack the starting nine, though his ability to field nearly every position increases that likelihood and his overall fantasy appeal. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $4

Shortstop

David Hamilton/Joey Ortiz, Milwaukee Brewers

Hamilton, Ortiz and Luis Rengifo have all shared starts on the left side of Milwaukee's infield, though the first two have been the most productive of the three so far. The speedy Hamilton is only batting .235, yet boasts a .458 OBP to help him to quickly accumulate four stolen bases that has him tied for first in MLB. Ortiz has had a slightly more direct impact on the scoreboard by going 7-for-22 (.318) while driving in three runs and scoring five to go with three swipes. Neither player's job security may be very high as the Brewers traded away Freddy Peralta during the offseason to bring in a highly-touted infield prospect in Jett Williams while also recently giving an eight-year, $50 million commitment to promising minor-league shortstop Cooper Pratt. Both - 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: $3; 12-team NL: $7

Others: Jose Fernandez, Diamondbacks - 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $3; Nasim Nunez, Nationals - 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: $2; 12-team NL: $6

Outfielder

Garrett Mitchell, Milwaukee Brewers

After driving in six total RBI during the Brewers' doubleheader against Kansas City on Saturday, Mitchell sits third on the MLB leaderboard with 11 through seven games. That's eight more than he registered over 25 outings last year and just 10 shy of his career-high, which he accomplished across 69 appearances during 2024. Mitchell has also scored four times with three steals while posting a .991 OPS. He appears to be locked in as the Brewers' primary center fielder and offers plenty of raw power and speed, though strikeouts are likely to remain an issue. 12-team Mixed: $3; 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $15

Brandon Marsh, Philadelphia Phillies

Marsh hit .303 with a .836 OPS after returning from a hamstring injury last May, and his numbers to begin 2026 are nearly identical (.310, .838). He's managed a hit in seven of Philly's first eight contests and currently riding a five-game hitting streak. Marsh has also scored a run in three straight and four of five. This hot start could allow him to move back up the batting order after his poor spring performance dropped him down to seventh, though a .195/.276/.283 slash line against same-handed pitching since 2024 will ensure he steps out whenever the Phillies run into a southpaw. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: $2; 12-team NL: $7

Others: Miguel Andujar, Padres; Troy Johnston, Rockies - 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $4

For the latest updates on injuries, lineups, roster changes and more, go to RotoWire's Fantasy Baseball News & Latest MLB Updates or follow @RotoWireMLB on X.