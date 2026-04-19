A note for a change beginning this season: "In an effort to keep these articles from getting too long, some of the least interesting options at each position will be listed simply in the "Others" section. If you have questions on those players or any others, I'm happy to provide my thoughts in the comments.

The grid below allows readers to see at a glance how certain players stack up against others and what kind of bids they should command in a variety of formats. The grid, which is sortable by column (click on the header), include a very basic "player grade" column. This is a reflection of a player's upside on an A-E scale, prioritizing skills and talent above role and playing time outlook, which are already factored into the recommended bid. Drake Baldwin would have been a borderline "A" grade player last year – that mark will be reserved for similarly high-impact prospects that could thrive in an everyday role.

Bids in general are best guesstimates. With so much uncertainty at least initially, those values may be even greater estimates than usual. The FAAB chart below lets users easily see at a glance how certain players stack up against others and how much they should command in a variety of formats.

We have two goals for this article:

1. Identify likely free agents and discuss their strengths and weaknesses.

2. Estimate how much of your $100 starting free-agent budget you should bid on them.

Bids in general are best guesstimates. With so much uncertainty at least initially, those values may be even greater estimates than usual. The FAAB chart below lets users easily see at a glance how certain players stack up against others and how much they should command in a variety of formats.

The grid below allows readers to see at a glance how certain players stack up against others and what kind of bids they should command in a variety of formats. The grid, which is sortable by column (click on the header), include a very basic "player grade" column. This is a reflection of a player's upside on an A-E scale, prioritizing skills and talent above role and playing time outlook, which are already factored into the recommended bid. Drake Baldwin would have been a borderline "A" grade player last year – that mark will be reserved for similarly high-impact prospects that could thrive in an everyday role.

A note for a change beginning this season: "In an effort to keep these articles from getting too long, some of the least interesting options at each position will be listed simply in the "Others" section. If you have questions on those players or any others, I'm happy to provide my thoughts in the comments.

STARTING PITCHER

Griffin Canning, Padres: Canning posted a 3.77 ERA and 1.38 WHIP over 16 starts with the Mets in 2025 before undergoing season-ending surgery shortly before the All-Star break to repair a ruptured left Achilles tendon. He signed a one-year deal with the Padres in February and made his third appearance at Triple-A El Paso on Thursday. Canning will need a handful additional rehab starts before ready to join the parent club, at which point he could replace Nick Pivetta (right flexor) in the team's rotation with Joe Musgrove (elbow) not yet ready to return. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6 (early injury return bid)

Jared Jones, Pirates: Jones, recovering from an internal brace procedure on his pitching elbow in May 2025, threw another live bullpen session on Wednesday. He's expected to get a few more outings before beginning a rehab assignment and continues to line up for a return in late May. Jones recorded a 4.14 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 132:30 K:BB across 121.2 innings as a rookie in 2024. If he can recapture the form he showed as a rookie, he'll give Pittsburgh a solid 1-through-3 in the rotation with Paul Skenes and Bubba Chandler. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6 (early injury return bid)

Tobias Myers, Mets: Myers started Sunday in place of David Peterson, who's struggled during first three starts. Peterson's issues go back to after last year's All-Star appearance as he registered a 6.41 ERA through 12 outings. Myers carries a 3.17 ERA in 31 major-league starts and six relief appearances while not working more than three innings or 39 pitches in any outing. It's unclear if this is a one-time start or if he'll stay in the rotation. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7 (up if he remains in the rotation)

Martin Perez, Braves: Perez, designated for assignment last Sunday, cleared waivers and elected free agency before signing a minor-league deal Wednesday and getting called up to start Friday. He posted a 3.14 ERA and 0.91 WHIP through three starts and 14.1 innings when he was first DFA'd. Perez could stay there until the beginning of May when Spencer Strider (oblique) is scheduled to come back, though Didier Fuentes is making a strong case for promotion with his dominant minor-league performance. He allowed four hits and two walks with six strikeouts over six scoreless innings to give him at least one more start, but beyond that remains at risk for waivers. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6

Landen Roupp, Giants: Roupp is off to strong start in his second season with the Giants. The 27-year-old has given up one run or fewer from three of his four appearances while holding a 2.38 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 24:7 K:BB across 22.2 innings. Roupp finished last year with a 3.80 ERA and a 1.48 WHIP through 22 starts after beating out Hayden Birdsong for the fifth starter spot. His fastball isn't elite, yet it doesn't need to be as his curveball and changeup consistently retires hitters. 12-team Mixed: $5, 15-team Mixed: $11; 12-team NL: Rostered

Christian Scott, Mets: I debated about profiling Scott, but was waiting to see if he had another strong effort after mixed results. He surrendered two runs in 5.1 innings on Wednesday while notching a 1.74 ERA, 0.58 WHIP and 12:2 K:BB during 10.1 innings in his last two starts. New York has dropped 10 straight games with both David Peterson and Kodai Senga struggling, so a change could be coming. Scott may likely use additional minor-league starts, but could also be promoted. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7 (stash bid)

Matt Waldron, Padres: Waldron was brough up and started Friday to replace Nick Pivetta (elbow). The knuckleballer got a late start to the season after surgery in late February, yet looked sharp in a rehab assignment at Triple-A El Paso tossing 12 scoreless innings with a 12:1 K:BB. Waldron made 27 ML starts in 2024 and spent almost all of last season in the minors. His first outing for the Friars didn't go so well as he allowed six runs on eight hits, a walk and a hit batsman over 3.2 innings, but could remain in the San Diego rotation with Pivetta out. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6

See which projected starters are going and when with RotoWire's Probable Pitchers page!

RELIEF PITCHER

Ben Brown/Caleb Thielbar, Cubs: The back end of the Cubs' bullpen is an infirmary ward. Closer Daniel Palencia (left oblique) joined Hunter Harvey (triceps) and Phil Maton (knee) on the IL Friday, leaving Chicago thin for late-game opportunities. Brown (righty) and Thielbar (lefty) could be the next ones up at least until Harvey and/or Maton return. On Saturday, Thielbar received and converted the first save opportunity since Palancia was sidelined. He also sports a 2.57 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 10:4 K:BB through eight appearances and seven innings. Brown - 12-team Mixed: $0; 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6; Thielbar - 12-team Mixed: $2; 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11

Jaden Hill, Rockies: Victor Vodnik notched his third save as the Rockies' closer with Hill posting his third hold. Hill hasn't allowed an earned run from 10 appearances, yet has issued at least one walk in five of those and also producing an 8:6 K:BB in 8.2 innings. He carries additional value in leagues that use holds. 12-team Mixed: $0; 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6

Brad Keller, Phillies: Jhoan Duran (left oblique) went on the IL Saturday, creating a hole at closer for the Phillies for at least the next two weeks. Keller is the likely candidate to fill that spot after 26 holds last season for the Cubs and four so far with Philly alongside a 4.15 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 9:3 K:BB. Other options to close are Jose Alvarado and Orion Kerkering, though Keller is the probable first option while Duran is out. 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9 (saves spec)

Tony Santillan, Reds: Santillan is off to a strong start while continuing on previous success having outpitched Emilio Pagan, yet there's not expected change in the bullpen pecking order. He's yet to give up a run in 10 innings with a 0.90 WHIP and 12:6 K:BB while picking up his first save of the season Saturday after Pagan returned from a slight hamstring tweak to do the same Sunday. Santillan tallied 33 holds and seven saves last season as the setup man. 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9

Abner Uribe/Angel Zerpa, Brewers: Uribe was profiled last week while Zerpa notched saves on consecutive days this week with Uribe then locking down Saturday's win. Trevor Megill conceded three runs on Tuesday after four during his prior appearance to create short-term opportunities in the back end of the Milwaukee bullpen. Uribe and Zerpa have each endured their own difficulties this season, but they may be the Brewers' closing options until Megill gets right. Uribe notched 38 holds, a 1.67 ERA and 1.04 WHIP in 2025 for while Zerpa - who signed a one-year deal with Milwaukee in January - notched 14 holds with the Royals. Uribe - 12-team Mixed: $2; 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11 (upped from prior bid); Zerpa - 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7

Alex Vesia, Dodgers: Vesia got saves in consecutive appearances this week after posting holds in three of the previous four. Edwin Diaz's velocity has recently been down resulting in him being passed over for Tuesday's save chance following a three-run, ninth-inning implosion last Friday. If Diaz isn't injured, he'll see most of the save chances. But if he's sidelined, Vesia will be in closer mix along with Jack Dreyer, Tanner Scott and Blake Treinen. 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9 (saves spec)

CATCHER

Dalton Rushing, Dodgers: Rushing gets nearly all his playing time backing up Will Smith behind the plate. He's made the most of the six contests by going 10-for-21 (.476) with five homers, nine RBI, eight runs and two doubles. Rushing did make one start at DH when Shohei Ohtani pitched, which may be a way for him to get in the lineup more. Barring an injury to Smith, Rushing's value is capped due to his usage, though his upside potential makes him worth using as a second catcher in mixed leagues and as a primary option in NL-only formats. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9 (up if he sees more playing time)

Daniel Susac, Giants: Susac could split starts behind the plate with Patrick Bailey. Prior to starting at catcher Friday, he had only made four starts this season while going 9-for-16 with five RBI. Meanwhile, Bailey has been strong defensively while only slashing .128/.180/.128 with zero extra-base hits. A Rule 5 selection off Oakland by Minnesota and then sent to San Francisco, Susac will chase and strike out due to his aggressive approach while offering power potential. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7

Others: Aramis Garcia, Diamondbacks; Hayden Senger, Mets

DESIGNATED HITTER

Moises Ballesteros, Cubs: Ballesteros' rostered percentage is rising along with his batting average. He showed signs last season of being a dangerous hitter and has built on that as the Cubs' primary DH with the only question being him seeing enough time behind the plate to gain eligibility at the spot after playing 18 of 20 games last year at DH. Regardless of that, Ballesteros still offers value - which would be even greater if he qualified at catcher. 12-team Mixed: $5; 15-team Mixed: $11; 12-team NL: Rostered

Marcell Ozuna, Pirates: Ozuna fell off dramatically with Atlanta in 2025 while playing through a hip injury. He signed a one-year deal with a mutual option for 2027 with Pittsburgh, where he's starting at DH. Ozuna batted an abysmal .051 through the Pirates' first 14 contests and has now hit safely in six straight with two homers from the last three after only producing one extra-base hit before Thursday. Rostered in 15 percent of CBS leagues, add him before it's too late. 12-team Mixed: $3; 15-team Mixed: $9; 12-team NL: $14

FIRST BASE

Dominic Smith, Braves: Smith signed a minor-league contract with an invitation to spring training in February and earned a roster spot with Atlanta. Jurickson Profar's season-long suspension created an opportunity that Smith took advantage with a solid enough spring. He represents the Braves' DH against righties with Sean Murphy sidelined and has produced a .362/.380/.660 line over 50 plate appearances with 10 runs and 16 RBI. Murphy should be back by the end of the month and that may cut into Smith's playing time, though his bat will be hard to take out of the lineup. 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9 (short-term value at least until Murphy returns)

SECOND BASE

Casey Schmitt, Giants: Schmitt moved back into the Giants' starting lineup a little over a week ago and has shown no signs of giving it up. He's seeing action at first and at DH while doing well at both, though his 16 Ks against two walks across 65 plate appearances show that regression could be coming. Schmitt is 16-for-41 (.390) - including five multi-hit efforts - over his last 10 games. He's also .317/.369/.517 overall with six doubles, two home runs, seven RBI, seven runs scored, and one stolen base. Roll with Schmitt - who covered 53 outings at second last year - daily in your lineups. 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9

Check out where all the players on your fantasy baseball team fit into RotoWire's MLB Cheat Sheet!

THIRD BASE

Connor Norby, Marlins: Norby is locked in at the plate while receiving consistent time at first. He saw his eight-game hitting streak snapped on Friday, but picked up two more Saturday. Norby has also gone 13-for-36 with a homer and 10 RBI during this stretch. With Christopher Morel (oblique) sidelined, Norby - who got in 82 games at the hot corner last season - should continue to start at first. That should remain the case even with Kyle Stowers (hamstring) returning Sunday if he continues to rake. 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9

SHORTSTOP

Edmundo Sosa, Phillies: Sosa is reprising his role of the Phillies' super-utility player as he's made at least two appearances at second, third and shortstop with most of his action coming at the keystone. He brings a bit of power to the role and should continue to see consistent at-bats at all three spots. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $6

OUTFIELD

Will Benson/Rece Hinds, Reds: Hinds was promoted on Tuesday while replacing Noelvi Marte, who was scuffling at the plate. He earned the call-up thanks to a hot start at Triple-A Louisville, where he was slashing .354/.475/.771 with five home runs and one steal over 61 plate appearances. With Marte out of the picture, Hinds - who has power and speed upside but strikes out at a lot - and Benson are sharing time in right field, though no clear favorite has emerged. Hinds started the first three after joining the Reds while Benson was there on Friday. Benson - 12-team Mixed: $0; 15-team Mixed: $6; 12-team NL: $6; Hinds - 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7

Will Brennan/Drew Gilbert, Giants: Both Jared Oliva (wrist) and Harrison Bader (hamstring) landed on the IL this week, resulting in the both Brennan and Gilbert getting bumped up. The two are both lefty bats, so no edge there. At Triple-A Sacramento, Brennan (.956 OPS in 54 plate appearances) had been outperforming Gilbert (.289/.389/.400 slash line, 8.9 percent strikeout rate from 56 PAs). Brennan started his first two with San Fran in left field while Gilbert manned center, so both could be up for consistent playing time while Bader (hamstring) is sidelined as Oliva is out longer-term following hamate bone surgery. Both - 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7

Lourdes Gurriel/Ryan Waldschmidt, Diamondbacks: Gurriel was out seven months after ACL repair surgery and was activated off the IL on Saturday. He'll likely be limited to DH duties for now, but is expected to eventually return to his normal spot in left field. Gurriel was having another solid offensive campaign before getting hurt and will need some time to regain his form while a decent addition to the middle of the Arizona lineup. Waldschmidt, the 31st-overall pick in 2024 , was brilliant at High-A and Double-A during 2025, resulting a promotion to Triple-A Reno this season. He boasts big-time bat speed and plus foot speed and could end up starting in center. Waldschmidt isn't currently not on the 40-man roster, though will be up this year, possibly as early as this month. Gurriel - 12-team Mixed: $5; 15-team Mixed: $11; 12-team NL: $16; Waldschmidt - 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7 (stash bid)

Greg Jones, Brewers: Jones, Tampa's 2019 first-round selection, had a brief cup of coffee in the Majors with Colorado during 2024, but has spent his career bouncing through the minors. He signed with Milwaukee this offseason and was promoted Tuesday with Christian Yelich (groin) on the IL. Jones may only remain with the team until Jackson Chourio (hamate bone surgery) is ready to return in early May. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $5

MJ Melendez/Tommy Pham, Mets: Melendez failed to earn a spot on the Opening Day roster, though was called up Wednesday with Jared Young (meniscus surgery) hitting the IL after slashing .216/.286/.431 with one steal (on three attempts), two homers and three RBI in 56 plate appearances at Triple-A Syracuse. He's excelled since the promotion by notching a pair of hits in each of his first two games. He should receive consistent action versus righties until Juan Soto (calf) returns and could even stick after. Pham was profiled last week when he looked to be on the verge of a call-up and is back here since he's back with the Mets after Jared Young (knee surgery) hit the IL. He signed a minor-league deal just before the regular season hoping for an early promotion. Pham only produced a .245/.330/.370 line with 10 home runs and five stolen bases over 120 games with the Pirates during 2025, yet didn't get a deal. He logged five outings at St. Lucie before appearing sooner than expected due to Young's injury. Pham is getting at-bats against lefty pitching while ceding time to Melendez versus righties. Melendez - 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7; Pham - 12-team Mixed: $0; 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6 (due to cut in projected playing time).

Heliot Ramos, Giants: Ramos got off to a rough start, but has found his way back the last 13 contests. He was batting .185 on Apr. 3, though has since gone 14-for-47 (.298) from his last 13 games to raise his slash line to .257/.304/.378 with the two homers, 13 RBI, and eight runs. If there's one concern, Ramos is striking out in 31.6 percent of his plate appearances after doing so at 22.7 during 2025, which could result in another future slump. 12-team Mixed: $5; 15-team Mixed: $11; 12-team NL: Rostered

Others: Ryan Ward, Dodgers

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