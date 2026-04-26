A note for a change beginning this season: "In an effort to keep these articles from getting too long, some of the least interesting options at each position will be listed simply in the "Others" section. If you have questions on those players or any others, I'm happy to provide my thoughts in the comments.

The grid below allows readers to see at a glance how certain players stack up against others and what kind of bids they should command in a variety of formats. The grid, which is sortable by column (click on the header), include a very basic "player grade" column. This is a reflection of a player's upside on an A-E scale, prioritizing skills and talent above role and playing time outlook, which are already factored into the recommended bid. Drake Baldwin would have been a borderline "A" grade player last year – that mark will be reserved for similarly high-impact prospects that could thrive in an everyday role.

Bids in general are best guesstimates. With so much uncertainty at least initially, those values may be even greater estimates than usual. The FAAB chart below lets users easily see at a glance how certain players stack up against others and how much they should command in a variety of formats.

We have two goals for this article:

1. Identify likely free agents and discuss their strengths and weaknesses.

2. Estimate how much of your $100 starting free-agent budget you should bid on them.

Bids in general are best guesstimates. With so much uncertainty at least initially, those values may be even greater estimates than usual. The FAAB chart below lets users easily see at a glance how certain players stack up against others and how much they should command in a variety of formats.

The grid below allows readers to see at a glance how certain players stack up against others and what kind of bids they should command in a variety of formats. The grid, which is sortable by column (click on the header), include a very basic "player grade" column. This is a reflection of a player's upside on an A-E scale, prioritizing skills and talent above role and playing time outlook, which are already factored into the recommended bid. Drake Baldwin would have been a borderline "A" grade player last year – that mark will be reserved for similarly high-impact prospects that could thrive in an everyday role.

A note for a change beginning this season: "In an effort to keep these articles from getting too long, some of the least interesting options at each position will be listed simply in the "Others" section. If you have questions on those players or any others, I'm happy to provide my thoughts in the comments.

STARTING PITCHER

Hunter Dobbins, Cardinals: Dobbins will be returning from last season's ACL surgery and is likely to be inserted by St. Louis as part of a six-man rotation during their stretch of 17 games without a break that began last Friday. That would put him in line to make his Cardinals' debut as soon as Apr. 30 at Pittsburgh, and he appears likely to receive multiple turns as the club looks to keep their starters rested. Acquired during the offseason from the Red Sox in the Willson Contreras deal, Dobbins holds a 3.86 ERA and 16:4 K:BB over 18.2 innings covering his first four rehab outings with Memphis. He also notched a 4.13 ERA and 1.28 WHIP in 13 games and 61 frames with Boston last year. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6 (projected call up)

Chase Dollander, Rockies: Dollander, a first-round pick by Colorado in 2023, posted a 7.04 ERA from four appearances at Triple-A Albuquerque and a 6.52 across 98 innings with the Rockies. A look behind the numbers shows he managed a 3.46 ERA and 1.17 WHIP on the road while Coors Field led to a 9.98/1.98. Dollander earned a roster spot and endured after a rough first outings, yet has a 1.71 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and 27:5 K:BB through his last five matchups (21 innings). 2-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9

Lucas Giolito, Padres: San Diego signed Giolito Wednesday to a one-year deal worth a prorated $3 million that includes a mutual option for 2027 and could feature a sizable buyout. He recorded a 3.41 ERA and 121:56 K:BB in 145 innings for the Red Sox during 2025, but elbow soreness prevented him from being available for the postseason. Giolito will need 3-to-5 rehab starts before he'll be ready to join the Padres while slotting in as the third starter probably around mid-May. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7 (early stash bid)

German Marquez, Padres: Marquez has been solid enough for the Padres after signing a one-year, $1.75 million contract in February, which includes a mutual option for next season. Through five starts, he's alternated between three four-run outings and two scoreless efforts. Overall, Marquez carries a 4.38 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 17:7 K:BB across 24.2 innings and is locked in as the Friars' fourth/fifth starter. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7

JR Ritchie, Braves: Ritchie's recovery from May 2023 Tommy John surgery was made complete with his promotion and MLB debut this past week. He logged 49.2 strong innings in the lower levels during 2024 before tossing 140 last season across High-A, Double-A and Triple-A. Ritchie opened the year at Triple-A Gwinnett, where he produced a stellar 0.99 ERA with a 1.03 WHIP and 28:13 K:BB through five starts (27.1 innings) before the call-up. He was dynamite in his major-league debut Thursday versus the Nationals as he yielded two runs over seven innings while notching seven strikeouts. Spencer Strider (oblique) is tentatively scheduled to rejoin Atlanta next week, which could leave Ritchie without a spot in the rotation and/or roster - though that remains to be determined. 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11 (up if sticks in rotation)

Justin Wrobleski, Dodgers: Wrobleski split 2025 between Triple-A Oklahoma City and the Majors. While primarily a starter on the farm, he came out of the bullpen in 22 of his 24 Dodgers appearances and often workedas a bulk reliever. Wrobleski was to fill a similar role this season, but moved into the rotation with Blake Snell (shoulder) sidelined. He's been brilliant the last three outings, yet has benefitted from a low BABIP (.205) and high lob percent (76.2) to help offset a 9:5 K:BB in 24 innings. 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11

See which projected starters are going and when with RotoWire's Probable Pitchers page!

RELIEF PITCHER

Graham Ashcraft, Reds: Ashcraft's been doing well out of the Reds' pen having only given up two runs through 14 innings covering 14 appearances alongside a 15:8 K:BB. Walks remain a minor issue, but he's limited the damage while notching six holds. 12-team Mixed: $0; 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6

Seth Halvorsen/Jaden Hill, Rockies: Victor Vodnik allowed five runs and blew the save on Thursday, marking his second straight poor outing. He's now at a 7.59 ERA, 2.16 WHIP and 8:6 K:BB over 10.2 innings, which could open the door for Hill and/or Halvorsen to receive save opportunities. The latter failed to earn a spot this spring after finishing last season as the team's closer and was promoted Thursday after conceding two runs with a 12:5 K:BB during his first 10 innings at Triple-A Albuquerque. He may only remain up until Jimmy Herget returns from paternity leave. Hill was profiled last week and has surrendered runs in back-to-back appearances after nine scoreless efforts since Opening Day. He could be next in line if Vodnik is removed from the closer role - especially if Halvorsen is sent back down. Halvorsen - 12-team Mixed: $0; 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6, Hill - 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9 (up bid from prior)

Riley Martin/Phil Maton/Hoby Milner, Cubs: Chicago's back end of the bullpen is a mess. Daniel Palencia was joined this week on the sidelines by Caleb Thielbar, who looked to be his replacement. Ben Brown has pitched well, though the Cubs appear comfortable with him in more of a long-relief role. Martin and Milner have each pitched well with neither viewed as a closer, though they may fill that role until the return of Maton (knee) - who's been out since Apr. 10 and began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Iowa on Friday where he threw a scoreless inning and could be back with the parent club this week. Martin/Milner - 12-team Mixed: $0; 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6, Maton - 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9 (up If he closes)

Tanner Scott, Dodgers: Scott earned the save Thursday to continue his fine start, but then allowed two runs in two-thirds of an inning on Friday to take the loss. He posted a 2.38 ERA, 0.71 WHIP and 9:1 K:BB across 11.1 innings after a rough 2024. As both Scott and Alex Vesia are lefties, both could work anywhere from the sixth to ninth inning where currently neither is the favorite to notch saves - yet Scott is clearly in the mix with Edwin Diaz (elbow) out three months. 12-team Mixed: $3; 15-team Mixed: $9; 12-team NL: $14

CATCHER

Luis Campusano, Padres: Campusano was mentioned two weeks ago and gets another mention as he's proven he deserves more time behind the plate. He failed to take advantage of the opportunity the last several seasons, but is changing the narrative. Despite scuffling in the bigs, Campusano raked in the minors - including last year when he contributed a 1.024 OPS with 24 long balls and 92 RBI from 104 games at Triple-A El Paso. While Freddy Fermin is still scuffling and batting .186 so far, he remains the starting catcher even though Campusano has produced a pair of homers, seven RBI and 1.052 OPS in 13 games. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9

Eric Haase, Giants: Daniel Susac was discussed last week. This time around, it's Haase with Susac (elbow) landing on the 10-day injured list with Jose Butto (arm) being transferred to the 60-day IL on Tuesday. Patrick Bailey has struggled all season at the plate, opening the door first for Susac and now Haase. He's not a significant offensive upgrade, though should see consistent playing time. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $6

Sean Murphy, Braves: Murphy got profiled a few weeks ago and is back here as his rehab assignment moved from High-A Rome to Triple-A Gwinnett on Tuesday. He started 2025 hot before fading the next three months. Murphy was shut down in early September due to a labral tear in his right hip, which he's apparently dealt with the past three years that required surgery. He's struggled at both levels during his rehab stint, which could extend the assignment. When Murphy returns, he'll back up Drake Baldwin behind the plate and could get some work at DH. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $6 (in midst of rehab assignment)

Yohel Pozo, Cardinals: Pozo could be up for additional playing time if Pedro Pages' strained left hamstring - which forced him out on Saturday - puts him on the IL. Ivan Herrera has logged 10 games at catcher and 16 at DH. But when Herrera is the DH, Pozo should be behind the plate while Pages is out. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $6

Others: Rafael Marchan/Garrett Stubbs, Phillies

DESIGNATED HITTER

Nathaniel Lowe, Reds: Lowe earned a spot on the Cincy roster this spring as a reserve at first base and DH. Sal Stewart has secured the job at first with Lowe operating at both spots. Eugenio Suarez (oblique) went on the IL Saturday, which should afford Lowe additional at-bats. He's off to a solid start by batting .256 with a .905 OPS with three home runs and nine runs driven in. 12-team Mixed: $2; 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11

FIRST BASE

Tyler Black, Brewers: Black slashed .282/.378/.410 with a homer and two steals in 10 games for Triple-A Nashville before being promoted on Friday. He missed about two weeks due to an undisclosed injury before returning to action last Sunday. With three key pieces for Milwaukee on the 10-day IL (Christian Yelich, Jackson Chourio and Andrew Vaughn), the left-handed hitting Black could temporarily be involved against right-handed pitching. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $5

Ty France, Padres: France continues to roll for San Diego having homered twice in the team's win on Saturday. He's now produced a .265/.306/.559 line with four extra-base hits, three RBI and six runs across only 36 plate appearances while rebounding from several consecutive disappointing seasons. France starts against righties while ceding first base versus southpaws to Gavin Sheets, which only slightly reduces his counting stats. 12-team Mixed: $2; 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11

Felix Reyes, Phillies: Reyes got off to a strong start at Triple-A Lehigh Valley by slashing .333./.345/.654 with six homers, 15 RBI and 12 runs from 84 plate appearances before getting bumped up last Saturday. He's received consistent playing time against both lefties and righties, including action as the Phillies' cleanup hitter. With the club searching for offense, look for Reyes to remain in the lineup if he continues to produce. 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7

Andrew Vaughn, Brewers: Vaughn was injured on Opening Day and underwent left hamate bone surgery on Mar. 31 that was to sideline him until around the middle of May. He was cleared to begin swinging a bat last week and began hitting on the field Friday. Vaughn is slated to visit a doctor on Tuesday, at which point he could be cleared to begin a rehab assignment and remain on track for his predicted return. Jake Bauers has done a solid job in place of Vaughn, who should regain his starting spot when he comes back. 12-team Mixed: $0; 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6 (early injury return bid)

SECOND BASE

Ildemaro Vargas, Diamondbacks: The ride Vargas is on will eventually end. But until then, enjoy. Vargas has supplied a hit in every contest this season, which hit 19 on Saturday. He's also slashing a ridiculous .351/.368/.649 with five homers, 16 RBI, 15 runs, five doubles and one triple. Vargas has taken over as Arizona's primary first baseman while Carlos Santana (thigh) is on the IL and should remain there even when Santana returns. Keep in mind, his OPS is 230-plus points above while his home run total exceeds what he registered in each of the last four seasons. 12-team Mixed: $3; 15-team Mixed: $9; 12-team NL: $14 (short term rise)

See where all the players on your fantasy baseball team fit into RotoWire's MLB Cheat Sheet!

THIRD BASE

Nolan Arenado, Diamondbacks: Rumors of Arenado's complete demise may have been greatly exaggerated as he's compiled five multi-hit efforts over his last 10 games to continue his solid play after a slow start. Acquired for basically nothing this offseason from St. Louis, he's seen his production decline each of the past four years with major declines the last two. He's now gone .273/.293/.432 with four home runs, 12 runs scored and 14 runs drive in. Arenado now sits 56 hits shy of 2,000 and two runs south of 1,200. 12-team Mixed: $5, 15-team Mixed: $11; 12-team NL: Rostered

Jose Fernandez, Diamondbacks: Fernandez was called up just after the season started with Pavin Smith sidelined and has operated at four spots where playing in 21 of Arizona's 26 contests. He's made eight appearances at first and DH with three at third and two at shortstop. Fernandez only played one game at Triple-A before being promoted and has more than held his own in the majors by batting .319 with a .782 OPS while scoring 14 times and driving in 11 runs. 12-team Mixed: $3, 15-team Mixed: $9; 12-team NL: $14

Kyle Karros, Rockies: Karros has shown signs of finding his form at the plate. He may only be 5-for-20, but listed a 4:1 BB:K while notching his first homer this season. Karros isn't known for his power, so he'll need to hit for average and get on base to retain his starting spot at third. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $2; 12-team NL: $7

Ronny Mauricio, Mets: Mauricio was brought up for the second time this season on Thursday, replacing the injured Francisco Lindor (left calf) on the roster. Lindor is set for a lengthy absence, opening the door for Mauricio to see semi-consistent time at shortstop. He logged 42 outings at third for the Mets last year and has raked at Triple-A Syracuse while unable to carry that success to the bigs, but should receive a real chance to stay in the lineup. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7

Others: Nicky Lopez, Cubs

SHORTSTOP

Hyeseong Kim, Dodgers: Kim started at shortstop for the third straight game on Thursday while Mookie Betts (oblique) remains sidelined. His overall involvement this season has been sporadic despite his effectiveness when called upon, though his current decent play should earn him additional at-bats with no set timetable for Betts' return. Kim has slashed .324/.415/.471 with a homer, five RBI, five runs and four stolen bases in as many attempts and should remain on the 26-man roster whenever Betts comes back. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7

OUTFIELD

Nathan Church, Cardinals: Church received a chance to play with Lars Nootbaar out and is making the most of that opportunity. He blasted a pair of home runs on Saturday to give him three from the last four contests and four overall. Church has produced a .254/.300/.460 line with three steals, 11 runs and 12 RBI through 23 contests while solidifying his spot as St. Louis' starting left fielder. One caveat is that he sits versus most lefties, but that does little to diminish his performance. 12-team Mixed: $5; 15-team Mixed: $11; 12-team NL: $16 (upped bid from week one)

Troy Johnston, Rockies: Johnston hit well for Miami last year in his first ML stint, yet was surprisingly waived in early November. Colorado swooped in and claimed him, where he's now taking on significant work at both first and right field especially against right-handed pitching. Johnston is slashing .317/.371/.463 with two homers and 14 RBI and should remain part of the Rockies' lineup. 12-team Mixed: $2; 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11

Jake Mangum, Pirates: Mangum has been solid as the Pirates' fourth outfielder while seeing action at all three spots with most of that coming in left field. He brings a high-contact and all-fields approach to hitting, so don't expect many home runs, though there should be a solid batting and on-base averages. Mangum gets overexposed with too much action, so look for him to be limited to sporadic duty as evidenced by his 61 plate appearances from 21 contests. 12-team Mixed: $0; 15-team Mixed: $2; 12-team NL: $7

Christopher Morel, Marlins: Morel (oblique) has been sidelined since the end of spring training and began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Jacksonville on Tuesday where he could be back by the end of the week. Signed to a one-year, $2 million deal by Miami in December, he was to begin as the Marlins' starting first baseman. The injury meant several others received chances at the position, but Morel should still take over when activated. He's coming off consecutive subpar campaigns, so he'll need to hit to keep his role. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7 (injury return bid)

Esteury Ruiz, Marlins: Speed, speed and more speed is what Ruiz potentially brings to the table. He stole 67 bases in 2025, though only 4 of those came in the Majors where he's only received 88 plate appearances the previous two seasons. A left oblique strain kept Ruiz on the IL since Opening Day, but he began participating in rehab games at Triple-A Jacksonville on Apr. 15 and rejoined the parent club Friday. He'll likely get most of his opportunities against left-handed starters as Austin Slater was designated for assignment in a corresponding move. 12-team Mixed: $0; 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6 (stolen base potential)

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