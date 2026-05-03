A note for a change beginning this season: "In an effort to keep these articles from getting too long, some of the least interesting options at each position will be listed simply in the "Others" section. If you have questions on those players or any others, I'm happy to provide my thoughts in the comments.

The grid below allows readers to see at a glance how certain players stack up against others and what kind of bids they should command in a variety of formats. The grid, which is sortable by column (click on the header), include a very basic "player grade" column. This is a reflection of a player's upside on an A-E scale, prioritizing skills and talent above role and playing time outlook, which are already factored into the recommended bid. Drake Baldwin would have been a borderline "A" grade player last year – that mark will be reserved for similarly high-impact prospects that could thrive in an everyday role.

Bids in general are best guesstimates. With so much uncertainty at least initially, those values may be even greater estimates than usual. The FAAB chart below lets users easily see at a glance how certain players stack up against others and how much they should command in a variety of formats.

We have two goals for this article:

1. Identify likely free agents and discuss their strengths and weaknesses.

2. Estimate how much of your $100 starting free-agent budget you should bid on them.

Bids in general are best guesstimates. With so much uncertainty at least initially, those values may be even greater estimates than usual. The FAAB chart below lets users easily see at a glance how certain players stack up against others and how much they should command in a variety of formats.

The grid below allows readers to see at a glance how certain players stack up against others and what kind of bids they should command in a variety of formats. The grid, which is sortable by column (click on the header), include a very basic "player grade" column. This is a reflection of a player's upside on an A-E scale, prioritizing skills and talent above role and playing time outlook, which are already factored into the recommended bid. Drake Baldwin would have been a borderline "A" grade player last year – that mark will be reserved for similarly high-impact prospects that could thrive in an everyday role.

A note for a change beginning this season: "In an effort to keep these articles from getting too long, some of the least interesting options at each position will be listed simply in the "Others" section. If you have questions on those players or any others, I'm happy to provide my thoughts in the comments.

STARTING PITCHER

Griffin Canning, Padres: Canning was profiled two weeks ago and gets another mention as he's slated to be activated from the 15-day injured list and debut for the Padres on Sunday against the White Sox. He posted a 3.77 ERA and 1.38 WHIP over 16 starts with the Mets during 2025 before undergoing season-ending surgery right before the All-Star break to repair a ruptured left Achilles tendon. Canning signed a one-year contract with San Diego in February and made his fifth - and best - appearance for Triple-A El Paso Tuesday as he tossed 68 pitches and allowed one unearned run on three hits and one walk while striking out four across five innings. He replaces Nick Pivetta (right flexor) in the rotation with Joe Musgrove (elbow) not yet ready to return. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7 (injury return bid)

Logan Henderson, Brewers: Henderson is expected to be recalled to fill in for Brandon Woodruff (arm). The latter's velocity was down in Thursday's start, so he was placed on the IL with right shoulder inflammation on Friday. Henderson is dominating at Triple-A Nashville with a 26:9 K:BB through 17.2 innings. Milwaukee managed his arm after being shut down last August with a flexor strain. Henderson will likely make two starts for the parent club, and maybe more depending how long Woodruff will be sidelined. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9

Jared Jones, Pirates: Jones is recovering from an internal brace procedure on his pitching elbow in May 2025 and was discussed last week, so he's back here having kicked off a rehab assignment Wednesday where he struck out five over three perfect innings with Single-A Bradenton while hitting 101.1 MPH on a pitch. Barring any setbacks, he lines up for a return to the Pirates' rotation in late May. Jones registered a 4.14 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 132:30 K:BB from 121.2 innings as a rookie in 2024. If he can recapture that form, he'll provide Pittsburgh with a solid top-3 in the rotation alongside Paul Skenes and Bubba Chandler. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7 (upped early injury return bid)

Max Meyer, Marlins: Meyer is only rostered in only 56 percent of CBS Sports leagues, yet that should rise following a solid start on Saturday. That performance improved the right-hander's numbers to a 2.68 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 40:13 K:BB across 37 innings. Meyer started off last year brilliantly, but faded after and struggled over the next seven outings before requiring season-ending labral repair surgery on his left hip. Look for the 2020 first-rounder to build off this success. 12-team Mixed: $3, 15-team Mixed: $9; 12-team NL: $14

Chase Petty, Reds: Petty could be promoted to replace Brandon Williamson (left should fatigue, IL) in Cincinnati's rotation. He holds a 4.38 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 29:11 K:BB across 24.2 frames at Triple-A Louisville after making 26 starts at that level and three more in the bigs last season. Nick Lodolo (blister) may only need one more rehab start before returning, so it may be a one-and-done situation for Petty. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $5

Christian Scott/Jonah Tong/Jack Wenninger, Mets: Scott was called up to start two weeks ago and was sent back down to Triple-A Syracuse after giving up one run on no hits and five walks over 1.1 innings. Kodai Senga (back) went on the IL, opening the door for Scott to return and start Friday where he conceded three runs (two earned) on three hits while striking out eight in five to likely earn another appearance. After a rough first outing in the minors, he posted a 1.74 ERA, 0.58 WHIP and 12:2 K:BB over 10.1 innings covering his last two starts. New York went 3-17 over their last 20 games, with Senga, David Peterson and Sean Manaea struggling. That might create an opportunity for Tong and/or Wenninger to also be called up. Tong made five ML starts last year and has registered a 5.68 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 38:15 K:BB through six starts and 25.1 innings at Triple-A Syracuse. His command and control remain a work in progress as he's issued multiple walks during each outing while serving up five homers, though his 13.5 K/9 may be hard to ignore. Wenninger broke through in 2025 at Double-A Binghamton and has continued that ascent at Syracuse sporting a 1.61 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 26:12 K:BB over 22.1 innings from five starts. He offers a deep pitch mix with a pair of mid-90s fastballs and above-average slider to go with an elite splitter. Wenninger could the call over Tong if a starter is needed. Scott - 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9; Tong - 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6 (stash bid); Wenninger - 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7 (stash bid)

Carson Whisenhunt, Giants: Whisenhunt may be called up from Triple-A Sacramento to start in the Giants' series opener against the Padres on Monday. He was unable to crack the Opening Day roster after struggling with his command and control during spring training and hasn't exactly been much better in Triple-A with a 4.85 ERA and 1.46 WHIP over 26 innings. Whisenhunt was solid during his last outing allowing only one run in six frames and will get his first big-league appearance in 2026 after making five last year. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $5

See which projected starters are going and when with RotoWire's Probable Pitchers page!

RELIEF PITCHER

Erik Miller, Giants: Miller has been the Giants' most effective late-inning reliever this season. Ryan Walker has scuffled so far to allow Miller to pick up a pair of saves with four holds. San Francisco has not made a change at closer, though Miller has made eight straight scoreless appearances while earning additional save opportunities. 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9 (up If he becomes the main closer)

Gus Varland, Nationals: Varland continued his solid pitching out of the Nationals' bullpen by notching a four-out save Thursday. Primary closer Clayton Beeter (forearm) will miss at least one more week on the IL to seemingly leaving the ninth-inning gig to Varland. He's making a case for increased save chances even when Beeter returns having a 2.84 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 14:3 K:BB with three saves and three holds over 12.2 innings and 12 appearances. 12-team Mixed: $3; 15-team Mixed: $9; 12-team NL: $14

CATCHER

Sean Murphy, Braves: Murphy has been frequently mentioned in this column and earns another mention as he'll likely rejoin the Braves for their series early this week in Seattle. He's picked it up at the plate the last five games with seven hits at Triple-A Gwinnett. Murphy started 2025 hot before fading the next three months before being shut down in early September due to a labral tear in his right hip, which he's apparently dealt with throughout the last three years and required surgery. Murphy will back up Drake Baldwin behind the plate and could see time at DH. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $6 (same injury return bid)

Others: Jose Trevino, Reds

FIRST BASE

Bryce Eldridge, Giants: Eldridge failed to make the Giants out of spring training and is doing his best to force their hands to promote him slashing .324/.432/.514 with five homers and 22 RBI from 29 games and 132 plate appearances. San Francisco needs power and the date where the team would gain a seventh year of team control is close to approaching, after which we should see Eldridge in the Majors and appear almost daily. Expect some growing pains, yet he should produce in every category except for steals after settling in. 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7 (stash bid)

Andrew Vaughn, Brewers: Vaughn was injured on Opening Day and underwent left hamate bone surgery Mar. 31 that was to sideline him until around mid-May. He started a rehab assignment at Triple-A Nashville on Wednesday and is slated to return Monday, which looks probable. Jake Bauers has done a solid job filling in, with both players working at first base and DH until Christian Yelich (groin) returns later this month. 12-team Mixed: $2; 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11 (upped injury return bid)

SECOND BASE

Jared Triolo, Pirates: Triolo had been sidelined by a right patellar tendon injury since Apr. 5 and was activated Saturday after a week-long rehab assignment where he went 5-for-18 with a homer, three RBI, four runs and a steal. Now fully healthy, the 28-year-old will likely compete for playing time at the hot corner with Nick Gonzales, who was batting .457 (21-for-46) over his last 12 outings and remained in the Pirates' lineup for Saturday's matinee. Triolo can fill in around the diamond, which could be his role while Gonzales is hot and qualifies at the keystone in leagues with the 10-game requirement. 12-team Mixed: $0; 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $7

See where all the players on your fantasy baseball team fit into RotoWire's MLB Cheat Sheet!

THIRD BASE

Andy Ibanez, Mets: The Mets claimed Ibanez off waivers from the Athletics on Thursday. He was DFA'd last Sunday after posting a .285 OPS in 18 plate appearances. Ibanez started Saturday in left field against lefty Reid Detmers, which looks like his probable short-term usage. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $5

Casey Schmitt, Giants: Schmidt has previousy enjoyed solid stretches in the bigs, but none like this as he's slashing .300/.349/.520 with four home runs, 12 runs and 14 driven from his first 30 games. Two troubling stats are his 21:4 K:BB ratio and .342 BABIP, which doesn't bode well for continued success. But since Schmidt qualifies at second, he still should provide solid value even if he slumps. Look for him to eventually operate all over one Bryce Eldridge - who's raking in the minors - is promoted to play first or DH. 12-team Mixed: $3, 15-team Mixed: $9; 12-team NL: Rostered

SHORTSTOP

Ha-Seong Kim, Braves: Kim was claimed by the Braves late last season and signed a one-year, $20 million deal with Atlanta in December. He was cleared this week to play in games following January surgery to address a torn tendon in his right middle finger. Kim kicked off that rehab stint at Double-A Columbus and will require a few weeks before being activated. When ready, he should see the bulk of his time at shortstop, though Mauricio Dubon has done well as a fill-in and will still cover there as part of a utility role. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7 (early injury return bid)

Jorge Mateo, Braves: Mateo's playing time diminished in each of the last three seasons with Baltimore and got a one-year contract with Atlanta during the offseason. He initially saw sporadic time producing a .267/.313/.400 line through 32 plate appearances over 17 games with one homer and two steals, yet the 30-year-old utility player is currently getting extra work. Mauricio Dubon has been Atlanta's primary shortstop, but could be used more in the outfield with Michael Harris (quadriceps) currently limited to DH duties, Mike Yastrzemski delivering a career-worst .555 OPS in his first 100 PAs, and Ronald Acuna leaving Saturday with left hamstring tightness. Mateo's window for fantasy value is likely to be short with Ha-Seong Kim (finger) beginning a rehab stint this week and aiming for a mid-May season debut. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6 (short-term value boost)

OUTFIELD

A.J. Ewing, Mets: Ewing was promoted from Double-A Binghamton to Triple-A Syracuse last Monday and has continued to rake. As our note said upon moving up, he went 12-for-13 on stolen-base attempts through 18 games at Binghamton. Perhaps more significantly, Ewing raised his walk rate from 5.5 percent over 28 games last season to 21.2 to help the 21-year-old maintain a .349/.481/.571 slash line across 81 plate appearances. He's recorded a hit in all five outings at the higher level while going 10-for-18 with four runs scored and four steals. Ewing could receive a promotion prior to the All-Star break if he remains hot and the Mets' outfield continues to struggle. 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7 (stash bid)

Tyler Freeman, Rockies: Freeman was traded to the Rockies just before 2025 Opening Day and logged at least 18 starts at second base and left field with at least one at four different positions. He's seeing most of his action this season in right and on a roll hitting .303 with six RBI and three runs through 10 games. While hot at the plate, Freeman will continue to operate at RF and DH. 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7

TJ Friedl, Reds: Friedl is slowly climbing out of the hole he created after only batting .137 after 20 contests as he's now up to .202 as of Saturday going 13-for-41 with two homers, five doubles, one steal, six RBI and six runs from the last 11 matchups. Friedl is also splitting time between left and center field and should remain in the lineup almost daily. If an owner lost patience with him, pick him up. 12-team Mixed: $3; 15-team Mixed: $9; 12-team NL: $14

Drew Gilbert, Giants: Gilbert was brought up along with Will Brennan when Jared Oliva (wrist) and Harrison Bader (hamstring) went on IL and is making the most of his opportunity producing a .273/.304/.432 line with five RBI, five runs scored and two homers through 47 plate appearances. Those numbers build on his success at Triple-A Sacramento, where he went .289/.389/.400 alongside a 8.9 percent strikeout rate through 56 PAs. Gilbert should continue to start in center with Bader sidelined. 12-team Mixed: $2; 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11

Jung Hoo Lee, Giants: Lee started off slowly, though has turned it around heading into Saturday by slashing .389/.421/.569 with 11 runs, a pair of homers and six RBI over his last 22 games. He's known for his contact rate, but won't provide much power or speed. Look for solid batting and on-base averages with the occasional long ball and steal. 12-team Mixed: $3; 15-team Mixed: $9; 12-team NL: $16

MJ Melendez, Mets: Melendez was mentioned two weeks ago after being promoted and returns here as he's been performing well since being called up. He failed to earn a spot on the Opening Day roster, but got the nod when Jared Young (meniscus surgery) landed on the IL after slashing .216/.286/.431 with one steal (on three attempts), two home runs and three RBI in 56 plate appearances at Triple-A Syracuse, Melendez has had his hitting shoes on since the move up by going .313/.371/.594 with a pair of homers through 36 PAs and should keep starting either in the outfield or at DH versus right-handed pitching. 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9 (upped bid from prior)

Christopher Morel, Marlins: Morel (oblique, sidelined since the end of spring training) was here last week and is back again as he was activated Monday following a four-game rehab assignment with Triple-A Jacksonville. Signed to a one-year, $2 million deal by Miami in December, he was to begin the season as the Marlins' starting first baseman. The injury meant several others received chance at the position with Morel seeing sporadic action since returning. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6 (reduced return bid)

Lars Nootbaar, Cardinals: Nootbaar underwent offseason surgery to shave down deformities on both heels - a condition he admits having dealt with for multiple years – is close to kicking off a rehab assignment. Barring any setbacks, he should come back before the end of May. Nootbaar has hit between 12 and 14 homers and driven in between 40 and 48 runs each of the last four seasons. The bad news is his OPS has declined the last three campaigns. Keep that in mind when bidding. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $7 (early injury return bid)

Austin Slater, Mets: Slater, designated for assignment by the Marlins on Apr. 22, signed with the Mets last Sunday. He struggled to a .174 average with an RBI, a run and a stolen base over 23 at-bats with Miami, yet carries a .777 career OPS versus left-handed pitchers. Slater replaced Tommy Pham (DFA'd) and is getting a shot to start against southpaws with his new team, though his hold on that role is tenuous at best. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $5

Eli White, Braves: White replaced Ronald Acuna in the outfield after he left on Saturday with left hamstring tightness. If Acuna is sidelined and with Michael Harris (quadriceps) currently limited to DH duties, White could see time in right - at least against lefties. A slumping Mike Yastrzemski could go versus righties, but White has shown he can get on a run that could afford him additional involvement. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $6

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