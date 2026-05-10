A note for a change beginning this season: "In an effort to keep these articles from getting too long, some of the least interesting options at each position will be listed simply in the "Others" section. If you have questions on those players or any others, I'm happy to provide my thoughts in the comments.

The grid below allows readers to see at a glance how certain players stack up against others and what kind of bids they should command in a variety of formats. The grid, which is sortable by column (click on the header), include a very basic "player grade" column. This is a reflection of a player's upside on an A-E scale, prioritizing skills and talent above role and playing time outlook, which are already factored into the recommended bid. Drake Baldwin would have been a borderline "A" grade player last year – that mark will be reserved for similarly high-impact prospects that could thrive in an everyday role.

Bids in general are best guesstimates. With so much uncertainty at least initially, those values may be even greater estimates than usual. The FAAB chart below lets users easily see at a glance how certain players stack up against others and how much they should command in a variety of formats.

We have two goals for this article:

1. Identify likely free agents and discuss their strengths and weaknesses.

2. Estimate how much of your $100 starting free-agent budget you should bid on them.

Bids in general are best guesstimates. With so much uncertainty at least initially, those values may be even greater estimates than usual. The FAAB chart below lets users easily see at a glance how certain players stack up against others and how much they should command in a variety of formats.

The grid below allows readers to see at a glance how certain players stack up against others and what kind of bids they should command in a variety of formats. The grid, which is sortable by column (click on the header), include a very basic "player grade" column. This is a reflection of a player's upside on an A-E scale, prioritizing skills and talent above role and playing time outlook, which are already factored into the recommended bid. Drake Baldwin would have been a borderline "A" grade player last year – that mark will be reserved for similarly high-impact prospects that could thrive in an everyday role.

A note for a change beginning this season: "In an effort to keep these articles from getting too long, some of the least interesting options at each position will be listed simply in the "Others" section. If you have questions on those players or any others, I'm happy to provide my thoughts in the comments.

HAPPY MOTHER'S DAY TO ALL THE MOMS!

STARTING PITCHER

Javier Assad/Ben Brown/Jordan Wicks, Cubs: Chicago's rotation has been beset by injuries, the latest Matthew Boyd's meniscus tear requiring surgery that will sideline him for six weeks. Brown is working out of the bullpen and went four scoreless innings as a starter on Friday to lower his ERA to an impressive 1.82 with a 27:9 K:BB across 29.2 innings. He was relieved by Assad, who tossed 3.2 shutout frames to earn the win. Assad has allowed 16 runs from 24 innings, though 15 of those came over two appearances. Heading into spring training, Wicks was expected to vie for a spot in the Opening Day bullpen, but was shut down early in camp with left elbow inflammation and was later placed on the injured list. He made his fourth minor-league appearance May 3, where he gave up six runs for the second straight outings. Look for Brown to be stretched out and remain in the rotation with Assad in long relief and Wicks possibly optioned to the minors. Assad - 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $5; Brown - 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7; Wicks - 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $4 (up if promoted)

Lucas Giolito, Padres: San Diego signed Giolito on Apr. 22 to a one-year deal worth a prorated $3 million that includes a mutual option for 2027 that could feature a sizable buyout. He posted a 3.41 ERA and 121:56 K:BB over 145 innings for the Red Sox during 2025. Elbow soreness prevented Giolito from being available for the postseason, though he's reportedly to be fully healthy. He's struggled in each of his three minor-league starts - the last one on Tuesday - having surrendered eight runs through 11 innings. The 31-year-old righty will need to be added to the Padres' 26-man active roster by May 16, so look him to make one or two more starts prior to being called up. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7 (same stash bid)

Logan Henderson, Brewers: Henderson was promoted as expected on Sunday and filled in for Brandon Woodruff (arm) as his velocity was down during his last start and went on the IL with right shoulder inflammation. Henderson was dominating at Triple-A Nashville with a 26:9 K:BB in 17.2 innings, and carried that success into his initial outing where he allowed two runs on three hits and zero walks and eight strikeouts from six frames. With Quinn Priester (shoulder/wrist) recently getting pulled off his rehab assignment following a setback and with Woodruff (shoulder) facing an uncertain timeline to return, Henderson should be in line for an extended look in the Milwaukee rotation. 12-team Mixed: $3, 15-team Mixed: $9; 12-team NL: $14 (upped bid from prior)

Jose Quintana. Rockies: Quintana has righted the ship last three appearances after conceding nine earned runs over his first three. Signed to a one-year, $6 million contract by the Rockies in February, he's only given up four runs across 16 innings. If you have Quintana in your league, the hope is that he's dealt to a playoff contender by the deadline as he remains a streaming option in most mixed leagues. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7

Trevor McDonald, Giants: McDonald was brilliant in what looked to be a spot start on Monday going seven innings where he allowed one run on two hits and no walks while fanning eight. He was sent back down to Triple-A Sacramento Tuesday, but rode the shuttle back to the Majors on Saturday with Logan Webb (knee) on the IL. McDonald appeared in five contests (four starts) with Sacramento and recorded a 5.40 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 12:15 K:BB through 15 innings. He'll be replacing Webb in the rotation the next two turns. And if McDonald can continue to display improved control and command, he could stick in the rotation even when Webb returns. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7

Robby Snelling, Marlins: Snelling's rostered percentage was just below the threshold for inclusion in this week's column prior to joining the club. He earned the call-up via a dominant 1.86 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 44:15 K:BB in 29 innings covering six starts with Triple-A Jacksonville. Snelling touches 99 MPH with his fastball while usually sitting at 94/95 to go with a curveball, slider and changeup that are all at least above-average. He had a mixed debut on Friday giving up three runs (all coming in the first inning) on five hits and four walks with two Ks over five frames. Snelling should hang around the Miami rotation for the long-term if he's able to hold his own during his first exposure to the big leagues, 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11

See which projected starters are going and when with RotoWire's Probable Pitchers page!

RELIEF PITCHER

Graham Ashcraft/Pierce Johnson/Tony Santillan, Reds: Emilio Pagan aggravated a nagging hamstring issue on his first pitch Tuesday and was diagnosed with a Grade 2 left hamstring strain that's expected to sideline him for 4-to-8 weeks. The Cincy closer spot looks like it'll be filled with a collective effort based on what we've seen so far. Ashcraft blew a save chance Wednesday while Santillan - the favorite for the role - struggled on Friday and has surrendered runs in three straight appearances. Johnson notched the save Saturday with a clean inning and should remain in the mix with a 3.38 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 15:5 K:BB from 16 innings with two holds and that save. Spin the wheel to find who will close on any day as all three will receive chances with Johnson possibly the top option. Ashcraft/Santillan - 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9; Johnson - 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11

Caleb Kilian/Keaton Winn, Giants: The San Fran bullpen is unsettled at best. Ryan Walker opened as the expected primary closer, yet has struggled. Erik Miller picked up a pair of saves before hitting the IL May 1, though is expected back after missing the minimum. Killian has been solid, yet has allowed runs through three straight contests while walking 10 in 17 innings. Winn has only conceded two runs the past month and has already made 17 appearances this season where he's recorded eight holds, so he should also factor in. Killian - 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9; Winn - 12-team Mixed: $0; 15-team Mixed: $2; 12-team NL: $7

Gregory Soto, Pirates: The Pittsburgh closer situation may be fluid with Soto recently getting back thanks to fine pitching and Dennis Santana's slump. He posted two saves and a win from his last three appearances, potentially moving him into the lead for the role. Soto closed for Detroit during 2021 and 2022 where he combined for 48 saves before moving into a setup role with Philly, Baltimore and New York. Santana remains in contention, though Soto may be the favorite. 12-team Mixed: $5, 15-team Mixed: $11; 12-team NL: $16

Others: Yuki Matsui, Padres; Joel Peguero, Giants

CATCHER

Joe Mack, Marlins: Mack, the 31st overall pick from 2021, broke out as a power hitter at Double-A two years ago and carried that success over at Triple-A Jacksonville last season. He was slashing .244/.388/.378 with three homers and a 20:22 BB:K through his first 24 contests when he was promoted on Monday to replace Agustin Ramirez on the roster. While Mack will split time behind the plate with Liam Hicks, he'll get a long runway to establish himself at the top level - especially with Hicks also operating at first base. 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11

Sean Murphy, Braves: Murphy has been profiled a few times in recent weeks and gets another mention as he was activated by Braves on Monday. Prior to his return, he had picked it up at the plate by notching seven hits during his last five games at Triple-A Gwinnett. Murphy started 2025 hot before fading the next three months and was shut down in early September due to a labral tear in his right hip, which he's apparently dealt with the last three years and required surgery. He's back here as some leagues don't allow injured players to be picked up before coming back. Murphy is backing up Drake Baldwin behind the plate and could see time at DH. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $6 (same injury return bid)

Jesus Rodriguez/Daniel Susac, Giants: Rodriguez was slashing .330/.400/.430 with four steals, two home runs and 14 RBI across 115 plate appearances before being promoted from Triple-A Sacramento on Monday. Acquired at last year's deadline from the Yankees as part of the package for Camilo Doval, he hits for a high average with a low strikeout rate while subpar defensively. Rodriguez's stint with the Giants may be longer with Patrick Bailey getting dealt to the Guardians. Susac, sidelined since Apr. 19 with right elbow neuritis, began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento Thursday. Prior to getting hurt, he had worked his way into a timeshare with Bailey and should play a lot when activated. The only question is what the Giants will do with Rodriguez and Eric Haase with the latter the likely man out. Rodriguez - 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9; Susac - 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6 (injury return bid)

Others: Rodolfo Duran, Padres, Logan Porter, Giants

DESIGNATED HITTER

Michael Conforto, Cubs: Conforto has been one of the hottest hitters in baseball the last couple weeks, yet Saturday was only his sixth start over the last 19 games. He's been receiving additional action as Saturday was his third straight as the starting DH. Conforto is 7-for-13 with four extra-base hits in 15 PAs, including two homers, three RBI, four runs and a 3:1 BB:K. He's done enough to earn more playing time against right-handed pitching, though the Cubs' outfield is set in stone. Moises Ballesteros has been slumping after a hot start, affording Conforto additional at-bats. 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9 (up if remains in the lineup)

Marcell Ozuna, Pirates: Ozuna is rebounding from a slow start with a home run on Friday and is 9-for-27 (.333) with two homers, six RBI and a 4:5 BB:K from his last seven outings with a .198 and .593 OPS overall. He should be in the lineup almost daily so he can try to keep producing. 12-team Mixed: $2; 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11

FIRST BASE

Bryce Eldridge, Giants: Eldridge failed to make the Giants out of spring training and was profiled last week, so he's back her after being promoted Monday. His hot bat forced the club to add him after producing a .333/.445/.518 line with five homers and 22 RBI across 137 plate appearances. San Francisco needs power, and the hope is Eldridge can provide that. Expect some growing pains, but he should do well in every category save for steals once he settles in. 12-team Mixed: $5; 15-team Mixed: $11; 12-team NL: $16 (upped bid from prior)

Carlos Santana, Diamondbacks: Santana, out since Apr. 5 with a thigh injury, is close to finishing a rehab assignment at Triple-A Reno and should be activated early this week. Ildemaro Vargas compiled a 24-game hit streak to open the season and has filled in at first while manager Torey Lovullo said there are no plans to take playing time away from him. DH is an obvious option, though Jose Fernandez and Adrian Del Castillo are also exceling to potentially leave minimal action for Santana - at least initially. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $6

Andrew Vaughn, Brewers: Vaughn was injured on Opening Day and underwent left hamate bone surgery Mar. 31 that was to sideline him until around mid-May. He's getting another mention as he was activated as expected on Monday following a rehab assignment at Triple-A Nashville. Jake Bauers has done a solid job filling in for Vaughn with both players operating at first and DH along with Tyler Black until Christian Yelich (groin) returns later this month. 12-team Mixed: $2; 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11 (same injury return bid)

SECOND BASE

Sung-Mun Song, Padres: Song signed a three-year, $10 million contract with the Padres in December. He aggravated an oblique issue in early March and opened the season on the 10-day IL before being optioned to Triple-A El Paso in mid-April. Song slashed .293/.364/.354 with a homer, 15 RBI and a stolen base through 110 plate appearances before being promoted last Tuesday. He was called up with Jake Cronenworth on the 7-day IL and is part of the mix at the keystone. 12-team Mixed: $0; 15-team Mixed: $2; 12-team NL: $7

Others: Cesar Prieto, Cardinals; Nick Yorke, Pirates

Check out where all the players on your fantasy baseball team fit into RotoWire's MLB Cheat Sheet!

THIRD BASE

Edmundo Sosa, Phillies: Sosa has taken playing time at the hot corner from Alec Bohm, who ranks 176th out of 177 qualifiers with a lowly .433 OPS. He's a solid, but not elite bat who contributes a bit in each category while not a difference maker. Sosa should play while Bohm is struggling, though the latter started and homered twice on Saturday. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $2; 12-team NL: $7

Mark Vientos, Mets: Vientos has found his power stroke with three homers the last week while hitting several balls over 400. Jorge Polanco remains sidelined, leaving first base open for Vientos - who also qualifies at third. Vientos is slashing .231/.277/.423 with five home runs, 16 RBI, 11 runs and a 7:26 BB:K in 112 plate appearances. 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: Rostered

SHORTSTOP

Ha-Seong Kim, Braves: Kim was discussed last week and is being repeated as he moved his rehab assignment from Double-A Columbus to Triple-A Gwinnett this past week. Claimed by the Braves late last season, he signed a one-year, $20 million deal with Atlanta in December. Kim was cleared on Apr. 27 to play in games following January surgery to address a torn tendon in his right middle finger. When ready to return to the Majors, he should see the bulk of time at shortstop - though Mauricio Dubon has done well as a fill-in and will still earn action at the position as part of a utility role. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7 (same injury return bid)

Others: Vidal Brujan, Mets; Jim Jarvis, Braves

OUTFIELD

Harrison Bader. Giants: Bader inked a two-year, $20.5 million contract with the Giants in January before hurting his hamstring late in spring training and being placed on the 10-day IL during mid-April. Drew Gilbert has done a solid job standing, though Bader just made his first rehab appearance on Tuesday and is eligible to be activated where he should soon rejoin San Francisco. Once active, he should regain his starting role with Gilbert remaining in the center field mix. 12-team Mixed: $0; 15-team Mixed: $2; 12-team NL: $7 (injury return bid)

JJ Bleday, Reds: Bleday was called up on Apr. 25 and is making the most of his opportunity with the Reds. He enjoyed an excellent spring training and carried that to Triple-A as he posted a 1.121 OPS with six homers, 19 RBI and one steal over 24 games. Bleday saw his six-game hitting streak snapped Friday and is playing almost daily in left with Spencer Steer covering right or first. If he continues to rake, his name will regularly be in the starting lineup. 12-team Mixed: $2; 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11

Justin Crawford, Phillies: Crawford took a little while to settle, but looks to have found his form going .371/.405/.571 the last 11 games with four extra-base hits, one steal, three runs and seven RBI. He won't provide much power as he's known for his speed having swiped 40-plus from each of his three full seasons in the minors. Look for Crawford to get more aggressive on the basepaths now that he's settled in. 12-team Mixed: $5; 15-team Mixed: $11; 12-team NL: $16

Enrique Hernandez, Dodgers: Hernandez is LA's super-utility player and underwent left elbow surgery in mid-November. He kicked off a minor-league rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City last Tuesday where he'll stay for three weeks until eligible to return on May 24. When activated, Hernandez will resume his role of getting work at six or seven different positions. 12-team Mixed: $0; 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6 (early injury return bid)

Ryan Waldschmidt, Diamondbacks: Waldschmidt was somewhat surprisingly brought up on Friday from Triple-A Reno to replace Alek Thomas after being designated for assignment. Drafted as a first-rounder in 2024, he slumped after a hot start while still slashing .289/.400/.477 with three home runs, six stolen bases and a 19:38 BB:K over 34 contests. The expectation is that Waldschmidt will eventually be the team's new primary center fielder with Jorge Barrosa also in contention. 12-team Mixed: $2; 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11

Others: Blake Dunn, Reds; Heriberto Hernandez, Marlins; Blake Perkins, Brewers

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