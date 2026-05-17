A note for a change beginning this season: "In an effort to keep these articles from getting too long, some of the least interesting options at each position will be listed simply in the "Others" section. If you have questions on those players or any others, I'm happy to provide my thoughts in the comments.

The grid below allows readers to see at a glance how certain players stack up against others and what kind of bids they should command in a variety of formats. The grid, which is sortable by column (click on the header), include a very basic "player grade" column. This is a reflection of a player's upside on an A-E scale, prioritizing skills and talent above role and playing time outlook, which are already factored into the recommended bid. Drake Baldwin would have been a borderline "A" grade player last year – that mark will be reserved for similarly high-impact prospects that could thrive in an everyday role.

Bids in general are best guesstimates. With so much uncertainty at least initially, those values may be even greater estimates than usual. The FAAB chart below lets users easily see at a glance how certain players stack up against others and how much they should command in a variety of formats.

1. Identify likely free agents and discuss their strengths and weaknesses.

2. Estimate how much of your $100 starting free-agent budget you should bid on them.

Bids in general are best guesstimates. With so much uncertainty at least initially, those values may be even greater estimates than usual. The FAAB chart below lets users easily see at a glance how certain players stack up against others and how much they should command in a variety of formats.

The grid below allows readers to see at a glance how certain players stack up against others and what kind of bids they should command in a variety of formats. The grid, which is sortable by column (click on the header), include a very basic "player grade" column. This is a reflection of a player's upside on an A-E scale, prioritizing skills and talent above role and playing time outlook, which are already factored into the recommended bid. Drake Baldwin would have been a borderline "A" grade player last year – that mark will be reserved for similarly high-impact prospects that could thrive in an everyday role.

A note for a change beginning this season: "In an effort to keep these articles from getting too long, some of the least interesting options at each position will be listed simply in the "Others" section. If you have questions on those players or any others, I'm happy to provide my thoughts in the comments.

STARTING PITCHER

Andrew Abbott, Reds: After a rough start, Abbott has been lights out. Since posting a 0-2 record with a 6.59 ERA and 1.78 WHIP across 28.2 innings through his first six outings, he's won of his last four with a 1.19 ERA and 1.15 WHIP over 22.2 frames. This run mirrors Abbott's fine pitching from the first half of 2025 as he struggled the final two months. Jump on board while he'son a roll. 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11

Liam Doyle, Cardinals: Doyle was selected fifth overall last year and struggled during his first four starts at Double-A Springfield. He looks to have found his rhythm the last two times out by only allowing a combined three runs with a 13:1 K:BB through 9.1 innings. Doyle sits in the mid-90s while touching 99 with excellent movement from a deceptive release point. He threw his fastball two-thirds of the time, which is why St. Louis has asked him to expand his repertoire this season and improve his secondary offerings. Doyle will need more time in the minors, though the Cards could promote him later this season if he's able to consistently dominate. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7 (stash bid)

Didier Fuentes, Braves: Fuentes - and not Martin Perez - likely will start on Monday. Perez struck out two in one inning of relief Saturday and will no longer start the series opener. Fuentes has been operating out of the bullpen and appears to be the one who'll get the nod. He won't be able to go long due to current usage, yet offers a chance to stick in the rotation if JR Ritchie is unable to hold the spot. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7 (up significantly if he stays in the rotation)

Robert Gasser, Brewers: Gasser stands a "good chance" of being recalled from Triple-A Nashville to start Milwaukee's series finale against the Twins on Sunday. The Brewers are shorthanded as both Brandon Woodruff (shoulder) and Quinn Priester (shoulder) are on the 15-day injured list while Jacob Misiorowski was pulled on Wednesday due to quad cramping. Gasser has spent this season at Triple-A where he's recorded a 3.74 ERA, 1.51 WHIP and 32:8 K:BB across 21.2 innings. A solid outing could keep him in the rotation. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6

Braxton Garrett, Marlins: Garrett returned from UCL surgery and was promoted this past week to replace the injured Robby Snelling (elbow). He gave up five runs on four hits and five walks and three strikeouts from 1.1 innings during his first start on Thursday. The left-hander had been fantastic for Triple-A Jacksonville by collecting a 2.30 ERA, 0.80 WHIP and 32:15 K:BB across 31.1 frames and six starts prior to being promoted. Snelling may be out for a while, affording Garrett at least a few outings. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6

Lucas Giolito, Padres: Giolito was profiled last week and gets another mention as he joined the Padres' rotation and replaced Matt Waldron. San Diego signed Giolito on Apr. 22 to a one-year deal worth a prorated $3 million that includes a mutual option for 2027 that could feature a sizable buyout. He posted a 3.41 ERA and 121:56 K:BB over 145 innings for the Red Sox during 2025. Elbow soreness prevented Giolito from being available during the postseason, but is reportedly fully healthy. He struggled in each of the three minor-league starts, though tossed six scoreless innings on Sunday to lead to the call-up. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9 (slightly upped return bid)

Seth Hernandez, Pirates: Hernandez - the sixth selection from 2025 - has a shot to appear in the Majors this season. He was promoted from Single-A Bradenton to High-A Greensboro last Sunday after delivering a 0.96 ERA and 0.71 WHIP with 50 strikeouts over 28 innings and six starts. Hernandez boasts a 100MPH fastball, elite changeup and two above-average breaking pitches with above-average control. If he continues his stellar efforts, a late-summer promotion is possible. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7 (stash bid)

Jared Jones, Pirates: When writing this, Jones was just below the 60 percent threshold for inclusion in this column. He was recovering from an internal brace procedure on his pitching elbow in May 2025 and mentioned a few weeks ago before getting his third rehab assignment at Double-A Altoona on Tuesday. Jones completed 52 pitches, so he'll probably need two more starts before ready to join the Pirates at the end of the month. He registered a 4.14 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 132:30 K:BB in 121.2 innings as a rookie in 2024. If Jones can recapture that form, he'll give Pittsburgh a solid 1-3 with Paul Skenes and Bubba Chandler. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7 (same early injury return bid)

Zach Thornton/Jack Wenninger, Mets: Clay Holmes will miss 6-to-8 weeks with a fractured fibula after taking a Spencer Jones line drive off his leg Friday. His injury creates a massive hole in the Mets' rotation. With Jonah Tong scuffling at Triple-A Syracuse, Thornton and Wenninger may be the favorites to fill in. Thornton, a fifth-round pick in 2023, tosses two-seam and four-seam fastballs that sit in the low 90s but can touch 95 while working with a potentially plus slider, a cutter, a changeup and curveball. He was just promoted to Triple-A at the beginning of May where he sports a 2.25 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 13:3 K:BB over 12 innings and two starts. Wenninger broke through last year at Double-A Binghamton and has continued that rise at Syracuse where he's posted a 1.08 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 38:18 K:BB from 33.1 frames. He offers a deep pitch mix with a pair of mid-90s fastballs and an above-average slider to go with an elite splitter. Thornton - 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7 (stash bid); Wenninger - 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7 (stash bid)

See which projected starters are going and when with RotoWire's Probable Pitchers page!

RELIEF PITCHER

Sam Hentges, Giants: Hentges missed all of 2025 following surgeries on his left shoulder and right knee. He made 10 rehab appearances in the minors leading to his activation last Sunday. Hentges recorded 32 holds with a 2.93 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 155:42 K:BB across 138 innings from 2022-24 with the Guardians and could eventually fill a high-leverage role in an unsettled San Fran bullpen. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $5

Richard Lovelady, Nationals: Despite solid numbers, Lovelady has been more lucky than good since arriving from NY. He's managed a 0.82 ERA, though that has come with a 1.82 WHIP and 12:10 K:BB through 11 innings. Despite those rough numbers, Lovelady has seen consistent high-leverage usage while notching a win, two saves and three holds during 11 appearances. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7

Erik Miller, Giants: Miller was discussed two weeks ago before he went on the IL with a strained lower back and came back Friday after missing the minimum amount of time. He made two scoreless appearances at Triple-A Sacramento after eight straight before being sidelined. Miller and Caleb Kilian - who stepped up while Miller was out - will compete for save chances. 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11 (up if he closes)

Antonio Senzatela, Rockies: Senzatela has been dominant since moving to the bullpen and picked up his third save in as many chances on Saturday. With Victor Vodnik getting scored upon in five of his last eight outings, Senzatela is making a compelling case to take over as Colorado's closer. Through 28.1 innings this season - all in relief - he's produced a 1.27 ERA, 0.81 WHIP and 25:8 K:BB that's far exceed his performance over 145 career starts with the club. 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11

Others: Chase Shugart, Phillies

CATCHER

Henry Davis/Endy Rodriguez, Pirates: Davis and Rodriguez are splitting catching duty with Joey Bart (foot) going on the IL Tuesday. Davis has been unable to do much in the bigs, but seemed set to receive most of the action behind the plate. Rodriguez slashed .221/.326/.301 with one homer across 113 at-bats for Triple-A Indianapolis and appears to have assumed the No. 1 role, at least while Bart is sidelined. Davis - 12-team Mixed: $0; 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6; Rodriguez - 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7

Rainiel Rodriguez, Cardinals: Rodriguez may be the Cardinals' catcher of the future, though it's just as likely he moves to DH. Regardless where he lands, the bat certainly plays. The 5-foot-10 slugger produced a .276/.399/.555 line with 20 home runs, a 14.7 percent walk rate and 17.7 percent strikeout rate through 84 games last season while climbing from the Florida Complex League all the way to High-A. Rodriguez was moved up to Double-A Springfield on Monday after slashing .311/.430/.519 with four homers and a 19:24 BB:K over 28 games. He could make the parent club at some point this year. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7 (stash bid)

Keibert Ruiz, Nationals: Ruiz continued his hot May by going 3-for-5 with a homer, double, five RBI, steal and an additional run scored. He posted a .507 OPS overall through April, yet has raked this month. The switch-hitting catcher turned in his second three-hit May performance on Saturday and is now batting .323 with three home runs, five doubles and 11 RBI during his last 31 at-bats to boost his OPS to .715. Ruiz was a productive catcher last season before slumping. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9

Hayden Senger/Luis Torrens, Mets: Francisco Alvarez landed on the IL again, this time with a torn right meniscus that required surgery and will sideline him for six weeks. Senger was promoted to replace Alvarez on the roster and will split time with Torrens. The latter has shown he can be solid for stretches before being exposed with additional playing time. Senger - 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $4; Torrens - 12-team Mixed: $0; 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6

Daniel Susac, Giants: Susac has been sidelined since Apr. 19 with right elbow neuritis and profiled last week, so he's right back here after being activated and moving into Friday's starting lineup. He went 9-for-17 (.529) with two homers, five RBI and a steal across five minor-league outings to pave the way for his activation. Prior to getting hurt, Susac had worked his way into a timeshare with Patrick Bailey. And with Bailey traded last week to Cleveland, he should be used a lot with Jesus Rodriguez reverting to a backup role and Eric Haase the third catcher. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7 (upped injury return bid)

Others: Sandy Leon, Braves

FIRST BASE

Dominic Smith, Braves: Sean Murphy recently returned from injury and will now miss eight weeks with a fractured left middle finger. His absence opens the right-handed DH to again be filled by Smith. Through 85 plate appearances with the platoon edge this season, he's erupted for a .372/.400/.564 slash line with four homers, 13 runs and 18 RBI. Jump back on board if you got off when Murphy returned and Smith's playing time drastically declined. 12-team Mixed: $3; 15-team Mixed: $9; 12-team NL: $14

SECOND BASE

Mauricio Dubon, Braves: Dubon appeared nearly every day while Ha-Seong Kim was sidelined while working mainly at shortstop and also in the outfield. Kim is back, though Ronald Acuna and Eli White both are sidelined to leave Dubon starting in the outfield. Even when Atlanta is finally fully healthy, he's earned consistent work as a super-utility player. 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7

Check out where all the players on your fantasy baseball team fit into RotoWire's MLB Cheat Sheet!

THIRD BASE

Alec Bohm, Phillies: Rumors of Bohm's demise and loss of the third base job may have been exaggerated. Following a brutal first six weeks, he's been locked in the last seven games by going 11-for-28 awith a pair of home runs and five runs driven in. Bohm is back over the Mendoza line and looks to have regained the place that appeared almost lost to Edmundo Sosa. 12-team Mixed: $3; 15-team Mixed: $9; 12-team NL: Rostered

SHORTSTOP

Ha-Seong Kim, Braves: Kim was mentioned the last two weeks and being discussed again as he was activated off the IL on Monday. The 30-year-old infielder went .286/.412/.321 with no homers, one steal and a 6:4 BB:K over nine rehab contests between Double-A Columbus and Triple-A Gwinnett that lead to his activation. Claimed by the Braves late in 2025, Kim signed a one-year, $20 million deal with Atlanta during December. He underwent surgery in January to address a torn tendon in his right middle finger, causing his delayed start with the club. He should see the bulk of his time at shortstop, though Mauricio Dubon has done well as a fill-in and will still operate there as part of a utility role. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7 (same injury return bid)

OUTFIELD

Harrison Bader. Giants: Bader signed a two-year, $20.5 million contract by the Giants in January and eventually missed a month with a strained left hamstring. He was activated on Monday after going 4-for-18 with two homers, one stolen base and a 3:5 BB:K through six rehab games with Triple-A Sacramento. Drew Gilbert was solid in center field while Bader was out, so a timeshare is likely with both available - though he'll get work replacing Heliot Ramos. 12-team Mixed: $0; 15-team Mixed: $2; 12-team NL: $7 (same injury return bid)

JJ Bleday, Reds: Bleday can't stay this hot, can he? Promoted on Apr. 25, he blasted two homers Friday and has produced a 1.241 OPS with six home runs and 19 RBI across 71 plate appearances. Bleday is starting daily in left with his hot start following the move up giving him some leeway. He'll eventually cool off, but ride the wave while he's hot. 12-team Mixed: $5; 15-team Mixed: $11; 12-team NL: $16 (upped bid again)

Nick Castellanos, Padres: Castellanos isn't a starter at any position, yet has recently experienced an uptick in playing time. His numbers remain weak as he finally reached the Mendoza line on Thursday. Castellanos's best numbers have come in key situations as he's tallied three homers and 13 RBI when batting with two outs - including Saturday's three-run blast. If he continues his upswing, look for him to receive additional at-bats. 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7

A.J. Ewing, Mets: Ewing was promoted on Tuesday to boost the struggling Mets where he and Carson Benge helped the team to a sweep of the Tigers. The speedster began the year at Double-A Binghamton and slashed a combined .339/.447/.514 with two homers, 17 stolen bases and a 22:20 BB:K in 30 games between two levels. Ewing went 3-for-9 with two extra-base hits - with his first MLB homer - four walks and a steal from his first three contests. He swiped 70 bags last season while displaying plate discipline and playing solid defense in center field. 12-team Mixed: $3; 15-team Mixed: $9; 12-team NL: $14 (up if need speed)

Lars Nootbaar, Cardinals: Nootbaar underwent offseason surgery to shave down deformities on both heels - a condition he admits having dealt with for multiple seasons - began a rehab assignment with Single-A Palm Beach on Friday. He'll move from level to level and should be back on or around May 24, which is the first day he'd be eligible. Nootbaar has hit between 12 and 14 home runs and driven in between 40 and 48 runs from each of the last four campaigns. The bad news is his OPS has declined from each of the last three, so keep that in mind when bidding. Despite this, Nootbaar could take over in left from the lackluster duo of Nathan Church (.681 OPS in 136 PAs) and Thomas Saggese (.380 OPS in 65 PAs). 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $7 (same injury return bid)

Others: Jose Azocar, Braves

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